Ink’s Middle of the Map fest: Your guide to the music

Ink’s Middle of the Map fest brings three days of music featuring more than 100 bands to bars and venues in downtown Kansas City, and to the Crossroads and Westport neighborhoods. Listen to the artists, build a schedule and buy tickets at middleofthemapfest.com. This video includes photos courtesy of the artists. Tommy Gish and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star