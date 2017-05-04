Middle of the Map

Ink’s Middle of the Map fest: Your guide to the music

Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest is here! The annual event brings three days of music to bars and venues in downtown Kansas City, the Crossroads and Westport neighborhoods. This year, more than 100 bands will perform.

To help you navigate the lineup, view the full schedule.

Also, try our “Discover the Middle” tool, which allows you to find bands based on musical preference.

Here’s The Star’s music writer Timothy Finn’s guide to some of the acts, including:

Lewis Del Mar

lewis del mar

Anna Wise

anna wise

Run River North

run river north

Walker Lukens

walker lukens

Caamp

CAAMP

Mystic Braves

mystic braves

The Moose

The-Moose
The Moose is one of dozens of bands performing in KC for the Middle of the Map fest.
In addition to Middle of the Map, May 5 is First Friday, when galleries are open for receptions. It is also Cinco de Mayo weekend, and there are celebrations of that, too, around town.

And if you’re not from Kansas City and want to get to know it better, here are 11 things not to miss.

Middle of the Map fast facts

