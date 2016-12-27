Life in KC

December 27, 2016 8:00 AM

#InkTakeover: An expert eye surveys Kansas City

By Derek Donovan

derek@inkkc.com

So, Chris Mullins @iamchrismullins kind of knows what he’s doing when it comes to photography. His expert eye showed us some of his favorite things around KC during his #InkTakeover this past week. Thanks for sharing, Chris — and make sure you follow him.

Meet Mary Kate Metivier @mkmetivier, who will be doing the next #InkTakeover. She’s a web editor extraordinaire for Ink Magazine and The Kansas City Star, and she’ll be finding creative Kansas Citians to do their own week running @inkkcmag. Tag us in a post, or send your public username to Mary Kate at mmetivier@kcstar.com for consideration.

Related content

Life in KC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning calls it a career

View more video

Entertainment Videos