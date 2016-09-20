Kansas City beer lover is looking to brew romance

Mackenzie Weber loves Kansas City and beer — and she’s looking for a man who wants to experience both of those things with her.
“I’m looking for someone who really wants to hang out,” she says. “Someone who wants to go catch a show, check out the new beer on tap at the Flying Saucer or visit a local brewery.”
The 25-year-old Kansas Citian says “there are a million and one things to do in this city,” and she usually does them on her own.
Want to spark her interest? Well, it’s simple: be single and be spontaneous.
“There’s a huge difference between saying, ‘That would be cool’ versus ‘Let’s get in the car and go do it,’ ” Weber says.
Earlier this year, after reading that it was the Kansas City Roller Warriors’ opening day, Weber recruited her sister and attended that night.
The duo has also ventured to Omaha for a brewery tour.
Weber loves her beer: tasting it, drinking it, learning about it, teaching about it and brewing it, too.
In addition to her job in retail management, Weber works part time at a local homebrewing supply store and brews beer there on weekends.
“Work is work,” she says. “I lead teams, and it’s exciting, but the passion lies with beer.”
Beer and men: The two tend to go together like barley and hops. Weber says that this is true and that she has been looking for men at the tastings she hosts, but “it just doesn’t work out.”
“A lot of the people I meet are already attached or don’t share my interests,” she says.
Relationship-wise, she said, now is the perfect time to brew up something new.
“An on- and off-again thing that’s been in my peripheral for a while came to a very finalized end,” she says.
“That part’s a bit of a bummer, but it’s also a relief not to have that there anymore.”
Now, there’ s more room for beer. And hopefully, a new bae.
Want to reach out? Contact Weber via email at datelinesmackenzie@gmail.com.
