The Big Show: Ink’s Live Music Stage at the Plaza Art Fair

Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, on the Country Club Plaza
Sociologists report that people increasingly value memorable experiences more than the acquisition of material possessions.
While the trend may not be good news for exhibitors at this weekend’s 2016 Plaza Art Fair, visitors will be presented with excellent opportunities to make new memories at the Ink Live! Stage near the intersection of Ward Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Ink has presented original music by some of Kansas City’s best bands at the Plaza’s annual art fair since 2011. The expansive breadth of the thriving local music scene will be represented by 23 bands this weekend.
The dark but danceable Emmaline Twist (7 p.m. Friday), one of Kansas City’s most exciting new bands, is among the indie-rock ensembles that will perform on the Ink Live! Stage.
Jazz will be represented by the forward-thinking Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle (4 p.m. Saturday). Julian Davis and the Hay-Burners (1 p.m. Sunday), a nationally recognized old-timey group, is among the country-oriented performers. And the Phantastics (9 p.m. Friday), Kansas City’s premier party band, are capable of making even the most reserved fair-goers dance like no one’s watching.
A bevy of food and beverage vendors conveniently located within steps of the Ink Live! Stage will allow dedicated music lovers to avoid missing a single note.
Even the thriftiest fair-goers can have it all this weekend. With so much free entertainment at Ink’s stage, visitors may have enough money to purchase a beautiful new painting or expertly crafted jewelry.
For the complete lineup, go to plazaartfair.com/live-music.
5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
