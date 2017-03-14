Versatile citrus fruits are having a moment on KC menus

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:04 Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament