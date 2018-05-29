June is a banner month for music, from Middle of the Map Fest to Boulevardia

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
I’m stealing that line from the very familiar holiday song and making it be about the month of June.
There are almost 200 shows listed below. The month of June has all of the outdoor venues firing away on all cylinders. It also brings us two of this city’s most beloved festivals, the 8th annual Middle of the Map Fest (June 29 & 30) and the 5th annual Boulevardia (June 15 & 16).
Here are some of our picks for can’t-miss shows in June, followed by our calendar of shows to catch this month. See you at a show!
06/09 Making Movies Carnaval plus 9 other acts at Knuckleheads
You know we love Tiny Desk Concerts, HERE is Making Movies playing theirs
For Making Movies the year began by being featured on NPR Music’s site in an article about protest songs. You can read it HERE. That article has been one of many highlights of 2018 for one of Kansas City’s best bands.
The band is quite literally a band of brothers, Enrique Chi and Diego Chi up front on guitar and bass and vocals. And Juan Carlos Chaurand and Andres Chaurand on percussion, on keyboards and drums.
This year is the 4th annual Making Movies Carnaval where the band hosts an amazing day of music, performances, an artist’s alley, local vendors, food trucks and face painting — and it's friendly for all ages at Knuckleheads. Nearly a dozen bands will perform in what I promise you will be one of the most memorable music events you’ve ever been to. Also, while you’re there, make sure you pick up their most recent album, "I Am Another You," praised by NPR as “Lyrically and sonically one of the best albums of the year.”
06/11 Middle Kids/Duncan Fellows at recordBar
From Sydney, Australia, HERE is Middle Kids playing a stripped down version of their song “Edge of Town”
I first heard Middle Kids in 2017 while in my car listening to 90.9 The Bridge. With the help of Shazam I discovered one of my favorite songs of the year and was introduced to a great, young, indie rock band from Sydney, Australia. The song is called “Edge of Town” and now has 15 million plus spins on Spotify. Then I was lucky to see them play at old Tank Room (RIP) to a great crowd and chatted with them after the show. They were blown away that a radio station so far from their home had embraced them and supported them.
Now they’ve released their first proper full length album, "Lost Friends," and are gigging all over the world. This trio is finding success from their tight songs with smart lyrics, usually offering some form of hope or resolution, over catchy riffs. Don’t miss this one — they’re from Australia, so who knows when they’ll get back to our neck of the woods.
06/15 and 06/16 Boulevardia in The Stockyards District
HERE is a Tiny Desk Concert from Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, one of the headliners at Boulevardia
Boulevardia looks like this by the numbers.
Two days, fours stages, over 50 acts, god knows how much beer and a recently added silent disco. Oh yeah, and a ferris wheel.
It’s hard to believe KC’s biggest and best beer festival is already five years old! This year the festival returns to The Stockyards District in The Historic West Bottoms, but this year it more closely hugs Kemper Arena, recently renamed Hy-Vee Arena. For the first time, the fest will utilize Hale Arena for its Taps and Taste event.
The fest will feature two large outdoor stages: one in the parking lot next to the arena, and one right in front of the beautiful Livestock Exchange Building. And this year the fest welcomes a silent disco. You may ask yourself, “what is a silent disco?” HERE is a link.
In addition to the A-list headliners on the fest, from Tech N9ne to Manchester Orchestra, from Bleachers to Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear the festival is bringing together some of KC’s best DJs to anchor the silent disco. Mike Scott, Ashton Martin, Rico, Sheppa, Rick Maun and more will have you and your friends dancing away as you sip on some tasty brews on Father’s Day weekend.
For more info, lineup, tickets and everything else go HERE.
06/29 and 06/30 Middle of the Map Fest at Crown Center and other Crossroads area venues
Who misses David Letterman? I do too. HERE is Grizzly Bear performing on "The Late Show"
“A music scene is as much a part of a city’s identity as its architecture, its visual arts and theater scenes, its restaurants and its sports teams.” Tim Finn, former and long time music critic of The Kansas City Star wrote that quote a review about Middle of the Map Fest.
The fest was born in 2011 to show off great KC bands alongside of huge name and national acts. And since 2011, it’s done just that. More than 760 bands have played the fest, people from 46 states have attended, and nearly 50,000 people have been a part of the fest. Not to mention about a dozen Grammy winners and nominees.
This year the fest — presented by Ink, The Record Machine and Mammoth — is stepping up its game and is moving the main stage to Crown Center and will feature sets from massive names like Grizzly Bear, Social Distortion, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Built To Spill and Nikki Lane. And there’s still 60-plus more names on the bill.
The fest will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30, on two stages at Crown Center and also in familiar venues around The Crossroads Art District like recordBar, The Brick, The Black Dolphin and will also utilize other spaces at Messenger Coffee, Josey Records, Empire Sounds recording studio, Rez Downtown and also Mills Records in Westport.
It’s an amazingly packed weekend. Make sure you have tickets and we’ll see you under the canopy, in the grass and by the fountains of Crown Center. Get your tickets HERE!
RecordBar is crushing it. See its full calendar HERE.
HERE is Typhoon playing a Tiny Desk Concert, catch them at recordBar on June 18
As I build this calendar I catch myself fanboy-ing a lot of the time thinking, “Damn, I need to be at that show.” Or, “wow, they’re coming to KC?” I love moments like that, so for a 5th highlight for the month of June instead of picking out just one more show, I want to turn the spotlight onto recordBar.
Have you been there since they moved downtown last year? They’re now at 1520 Grand Blvd., a couple blocks from the Sprint Center. They still offer a great lunch and dinner menu and a tasty brunch on the weekends, too. In June, they’re really knocking it out of the park. Nearly every day of the month features a great act, like Middle Kids from Sydney mentioned above. Or great KC acts like Second Hand King, who is releasing a great new album on June 9.
The month features a list of acts that would make a Pitchfork fan weak in the knees with names like: Japanese Breakfast, Typhoon, Sunflower Bean, The Coathangers, Kuinka and Future Generations. The band in the video above is Typhoon. They’re from Portland, Ore., and usually perform with at least eight people on stage. It’s one of those shows that you go to and it perfectly captures why you love music. Beautiful vocals, amazing instrumentation ... sign me up. Pull up the RecordBar concert calendar HERE.
Here's the rest of May and all of June:
05/29 Kimbra/Tevin Williams at The Madrid
05/29 The Head & The Heart/Grouplove at Starlight
05/29 The Kemps at The Ship
05/29 to 05/31 A Chorus Line at Kauffman Center
05/30 Daughtry at The Uptown
05/30 Instant Karma pre-game concert at The K at 6PM, before the 7:15PM Royals game
05/30 KC Symphony Presents: Sounds Relaxing, an evening of meditation and music at Kauffman Center
05/30 Old No/ 5’s at Knuckleheads
05/30 Pears/High/Red Kate/Hipshot Killer at The Bottleneck
05/31 Stuyedeyed/Vela/Drugs & Attics at The Riot Room
06/01 2018 Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game / Royals vs A's at The K
06/01 Black Creatures/Chase The Horsemen/Honeybee at Revolution Records
06/01 GAV7D Cartoonoirjazz trio at Woodyard BBQ
06/01 Gnarly Davidson/Psychic Heat at The Bottleneck
06/01 Kevin Federline (Outdoor Stage) at The Riot Room
06/01 Olivia Fox/Kat King Knuckleheads
06/01 Parquet Courts/Goat Girl
06/01 Sellout!/DJ Diehard at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/01 Soppchoppy/Ernie Locke at BB’s Lawnside
06/01 Street Level Uprising at The Jazzhaus
06/01 The Abnorm "Ghetto Luxury" (album release show) at recordBar
06/01 The Turbo A.C.’s/Big Iron/Deco Auto/Jesus Loves the Atom Bomb at Davey’s
06/01 to 06/03 KC Symphony: Beethoven's "Emperor" and Wagner's "Ring" at Kauffman Center
06/01 Trace Adkins at The Uptown
06/02 Barenaked Ladies/Better Than Ezra & KT Tunstall at Starlight
06/02 Carswell & Hope EP Release Show w/LK Ultra at The Oread on the rooftop
06/02 Clowder at The Jazzhaus
06/02 CS Luxem/Mysterious Clouds (album release show)/The Beholders at Replay
06/02 Damon Parker Parade at Hush
06/02 Early show Skating Polly/Potty Mouth/Lovergurl at Replay
06/02 America Slim/My Oh My/Karla & Too Bad Jim at The Westport Saloon
06/02 Katy Guillen and the Girls/4onthefloor at Knuckleheads
06/02 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/02 Nan + the One Nite Stands/Ricki Wallen/Breaka Dawn at Records With Merritt
06/02 Paul Benjaman Band/Earl & Them at Californos
06/02 Sara Morgan in the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
06/02 The Clark Rooseveltte Show: Kuttybear/Loogey/EEMS/Shaun John/Khrystal/Ace Da Deala at The Riot Room
06/02 the Toasters/Irieplaceable SKA Orchestra at Davey’s
06/02 The Uncouth 7" Release Party w/ Penny Mob at recordBar
06/02 Unicorns in the Snow/Mint Hill Music/Ashley Ultra at The Brick
06/02 What A Wreck/Electric Orchids/Grey Eyes at The Rino
06/03 Leisure Boys/The Beholders In-Store at Mills Records
06/03 Marcus Lewis Big Band at recordBar
06/03 Ween at The Midland
06/04 Daikaiju/Drop a Grand/JC & the Nuns at The Riot Room
06/04 Kuinka w/ Crystal Rose at recordBar
06/05 Cracker at Knuckleheads
06/05 Here's To The Life with Downtown City Radio & The Lithographers at The Rino
06/05 Honky Tonk Tuesday: Rex Hobart and the Honky Tonk Standards at The Ship
06/06 "Listen Up" DJ Festival Presented by KC Crate Diggers Collective Five listening areas 20 plus DJs spinning their best at Knuckleheads
06/06 An Acoustic Showcase: Jessica Paige/Lauren Krum with Fritz Hutchison/Kian Byrne/Brandon Phillips at recordBar
06/07 Ajay & Sunjay/Ricky Roosevelt/Hi-Lux/ElliotFox at Replay
06/07 BCR at The Brick
06/07 CRAFT KC 2018 at The Mulberry Room
06/07 David Byrne (very sold out) at Kauffman Center
06/07 Dropkick Murphys/Flogging Molly at Providence Amphitheater
06/07 Ghost of Paul Revere/Foshee at Knuckleheads
06/07 Hans Gruber and the Die Hards/The Bad Ideas/The Pale Blue Dots at The Rino
06/07 Har Mar Superstar sings Sam Cooke at recordBar
06/07 John Butler Trio/Mama Kin Spender at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/07 Maria The Mexican at Knuckleheads
06/07 Nick Swardson at The Uptown
06/07 Old Sound at Broadway Bistro
06/07 Pat Green/Aaron Watson at Power and Light
06/07 Shawn Maxwell Quintet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/07 Through most of June, "Cats" at MTH Theater at Crown Center
06/08 Aaron Alexander & Stranded In The City/Mae C and more at The RINO
06/08 Amber Underwood Quintet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/08 Cold War Kids at Power and Light
06/08 Ernest James Zydeco at BB’s Lawnside
06/08 Greaser's Ball: Reverend Horton Heat/Big Sandy/Ben Miller Band/Blackfoot Gypsies/Bottle Rockets at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/08 I Heart Local Music Presents: PRIDE for the Masses: Vibralux/Wick & The Tricks/Calvin Arsenia/Cuee/Yanna the supaflowa
06/08 Kansas City Air Guitar Championships at recordBar
06/08 Manor Records Showcase: The Phlegms/It's Me: Ross/Tennis Club/Pale Tongue/Momma’s Boy at Replay
06/08 Rubeo at Kansas City Museum
06/08 to 06/09 The Little Mermaid at Polsky Theatre at JCCC
06/09 Creed Bratton of The Office at The Riot Room
06/09 Dierks Bentley/Brothers Osborne/The Cadillac Three at Sprint Center
06/09 Elektric Voodoo/Chris Meck and The Guilty Birds at Replay
06/09 Hi-Lux and GAV7D at The Ship
06/09 Making Movies Carnaval plus 9 other acts at this family friendly at Knuckleheads
06/09 Second Hand King & The Lovers (album release show)/Black Mariah Theater/Rockababyrock & Tyler Banks/DJ Peter Anthony at recordBar
06/09 The MGDs at Broadway Bistro
06/09 The Project H at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/09 Thee Devotion at Mills Records
06/09 to 06/10 Heartland Men's Chorus presents Indivisible
06/10 Little Dragon Meet and Greet at Mills Records
06/10 Luca Strong Benefit 2-6 p.m. at Knuckleheads
06/10 The Atlas Moth/Mustard Gas & Roses/A Light Within at The Riot Room
06/10 Yes at The Midland
06/10 Chelsea Paolini/Scott Hrabko at The Westport Saloon
06/11 Little Dragon/Vic Mensa at Voodoo Lounge
06/11 Meg Myers (sold out)/Other Americans at The Riot Room
06/11 Middle Kids/Duncan Fellows at recordBar
06/12 Coathangers/Salty at recordBar
06/12 First Aid Kit (sold out) at The Truman
06/12 Nick Schnebelen Band at BB’s Lawnside
06/12 The Crane Wives/Timbers at The Rino
06/13 A La Mode at The Phoenix
06/13 Hembree pre-game concert at The K at 6PM, before the 7:15PM Royals game
06/13 Jessica Paige at Hush
06/13 Mark Holmes: A Celebration of Live at recordBar
06/13 Merkules/Scotty Wu/C The Gray at The Riot Room
06/13 Third Seven/one man cello band at The Brick
06/14 Barclay Brothers at Mike Kelly’s Westside
06/14 Fresh 2 Def featuring: Branjae/Chromada Data/Brother of Moses at recordBar
06/14 Heather Newman at The Phoenix
06/14 Kansas City Women in Film & TV Spirit Awards at The Chesterfield at The Alamo Drafthouse
06/14 Neal Brennan at The Truman
06/14 Sons of Brasil at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/14 The Glenn Miller Orchestra at Kauffman Center
06/15 and 06/16 Boulevardia in The Stockyards District near Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena), 4 stages, 40+ acts and lots of beer
06/15 Buddy Guy featuring Quinn Sullivan at Knuckleheads
06/15 Destructionist/Bummer/Marasmus/Ahtme/Sedlec Ossuary at Davey’s
06/15 Dr. Dog at The Truman
06/15 Drop A Grand/Arson Class/Big Iron at The Brick
06/15 FACEFACE album release show/The Black Creatures/Rick Maun at recordBar
06/15 Kill Vargas/The Travel Guide/eggdropsoup/Kept Calm at Records With Merritt
06/15 Noah Davis & Company/Alan Semerdjian at recordBar
06/15 Primus/Mastodon at Providence Amphitheater
06/15 Stone Cutters Union at BB’s Lawnside
06/15 to 06/17 KC Symphony: Mendelssohn's "Italian" and Haydn at Kauffman Center
06/16 CHON/Polyphia/Ttng & tricot at The Granada
06/16 Hop Along/Bat Fangs at The Riot Room
06/16 Kadesh Flow & Friends at Hush
06/16 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/16 SoundMachineKC: Future Generations/The Lagoons/Pink Royal at recordBar
06/16 The Blasters/Clownvis at Knuckleheads
06/17 Broken Arrows/Headlight Rivals Matinee Show at Replay
06/17 Dance Gavin Dance at The Truman
06/17 Japanese Breakfast/Half Waif at recordBar
06/17 Summerland Tour: Everclear/Marcy Playground/Local H at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/18 Chirstie Huff/Scotch Hollow at miniBar
06/18 Dirty Heads/Iration/The Movement/Pacific Dub at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/18 Steely Dan/The Doobie Brothers at Starlight
06/18 Typhoon at recordBar
06/19 Pillow/Acid Tongue/Fernet Bronco at The RINO
06/19 The Skull/Earthride/Hyborian at The Riot Room
06/20 Boulevard Big Band at Westport Coffeehouse
06/20 Brandi Carlile at The Midland
06/20 Southern Avenue at Knuckleheads
06/20 The Grisly Hand pre-game concert at The K at 6 p.m., before the 7:15 p.m. Royals game
06/20 The Regrettes at The Bottleneck
06/21 Boyz II Men at The Midland
06/21 Devon Allman Project/Duane Betts/Amanda Fish at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/21 Frank Turner/Lucero/The Menzingers at The Truman
06/21 Handmade Moments/Jenna & Martin at Californos
06/21 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/21 Lucinda Williams/Steve Earle/Dwight Yoakam at Starlight
06/21 Onward etc./Adriana Nikole/Dead Ven at The Riot Room
06/21 Shapiro Brothers at Broadway Bistro
06/21 The Sea and Cake/LA Takedown at The Bottleneck
06/22 Ben Miller Band at Knuckleheads
06/22 Bone Thugs-n-Harmony/TWISTA/Will Smiff at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/22 Gypsy Rose Frequency/Myco at Californos
06/22 I Heart Local Music The Magazine!! Launch Party: Approach/The Bad Ideas/CS Luxem at The Jackpot
06/22 Jeff Austin Band at The Granada
06/22 Penn & Teller (sold out) at Kauffman Center
06/22 Starhaven Rounders early show 7 p.m. at The Brick
06/22 The Burning Peppermints/Dressy Bessy/Psychic Heat at recordBar
06/22 The Electric Lungs/Crunk Witch at The Brick
06/22 The Old No. 5’s/Grand Marquis at The Westport Saloon
06/22 The MGDs at The Phoenix
06/22 to 06/24 A Century of Bernstein at Kauffman Center
06/22 Tory Lanez at The Truman
06/22 Welles/The Sluts/Scruffy and The Janitors at The Riot Room
06/23 Chingy/Ying Yang Twins/Petey Pablo at The Uptown
06/23 Crossroads Beer Fest/The M80s at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/23 JANE DOE REVUE: a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood Great Plains at recordBar
06/23 KCK Street Blues Festival, 2 stages, 10 bands at Lavender's Circle L Ranch 3924 N 49th Drive, KCK
06/23 Kid Computer/Guys On a Bus/Couch Jackets/Middle Theory at The RINO
06/23 Lindsey Alderman/Cuee/Shah/DJ Aimez at The Bottleneck
06/23 Maria The Mexican at Knuckleheads
06/23 Oh Wonder at Power and Light
06/23 The Burning Peppermints/Dressy Bessy at Mills Records
06/23 The Philistines/Bloom/Of Tree at Replay
06/23 The Rainmakers/Nace Brothers at Knuckleheads
06/23 The Sextet at Hush
06/23 Wick & The Tricks/The Midnight Devil/Stinkbomb/Billy Badass at miniBar
06/24 Carswell & Hope/Jessica Paige Matinee Show at Replay
06/25 Caroline Rose at Knuckleheads
06/25 Middle Of The Map Presents: Night Riots at recordBar
06/25 River Whiles at The Bottleneck
06/26 Chromeo/The Glitch Mob/Elohim at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/26 Kesha/Macklemore at Sprint Center
06/26 Middle Of The Map Presents: Sunflower Bean/Public Access T.V./Instant Karma at recordBar
06/26 Nick Schnebelen Band at BB’s Lawnside
06/26 The Dead Boys/Company Retreat/The Uncouth/DJ Johnny2tone at The Riot Room
06/27 Chicago/REO Speedwagon at Starlight
06/27 Jeff Freling Trio at Hush
06/27 Middle Of The Map Presents: Magic City Hippies at recordBar
06/27 Trixie Mattel at The Truman
06/28 David Base Trio at Knuckleheads
06/28 Middle Of The Map Presents: Magic Sword at recordBar
06/28 Old Sound at The Phoenix
06/28 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/28 Slightly Stoopid/Stick Figure/Pepper at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders
06/28 The Flaming Lips at The Uptown
06/28 Whiskey Myers at Power and Light
06/29 and 06/30 Middle of the Map Fest: Grizzly Bear/Social Distortion/Spoon/Greta Van Fleet/Built To Spill/Nikki Lane and more at Crown Center and other Crossroads area venues
06/29 Duncan Burnett x RIOT/Ebony Tusks/Raymond/Approach (DJ) at The Jackpot
06/29 Gary Allan at The Uptown
06/29 Mobley at Knuckleheads
06/29 Nelly/Juvenile at Providence Amphitheater
06/29 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/29 Russell Dickerson at The Truman
06/29 The Posies "30th Anniversary Tour 2018"/Terra Lightfoot at The Riot Room
06/29 The Wailers/Ras Neville & The Kingstonians/77 Jefferson & more at The Granada
06/30 Here's to the Life/4 Arm Shiver/The Havok on Polaris/others at The Jackpot
06/30 KKFI 30th Anniversary Concert
06/30 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge
06/30 The Phantastics (Day Party/Patio Stage)/Kemet the Phantom/Kadesh Flow at The Riot Room
Comments