In past years, Boulevardia has featured live music and entertainers such as Jason Divad, who juggled on a seven-foot giraffe unicycle in 2016. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Ink

June is a banner month for music, from Middle of the Map Fest to Boulevardia

By Chris Haghirian

chaghirian@kcstar.com

May 29, 2018 06:34 PM

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

I’m stealing that line from the very familiar holiday song and making it be about the month of June.

There are almost 200 shows listed below. The month of June has all of the outdoor venues firing away on all cylinders. It also brings us two of this city’s most beloved festivals, the 8th annual Middle of the Map Fest (June 29 & 30) and the 5th annual Boulevardia (June 15 & 16).

Here are some of our picks for can’t-miss shows in June, followed by our calendar of shows to catch this month. See you at a show!

06/09 Making Movies Carnaval plus 9 other acts at Knuckleheads

IMG_IMG_Making_Movies_2__3_1_0S9CJ1UK_L258723626
The Kansas City rock band Making Movies.
Jill Toyoshiba File

You know we love Tiny Desk Concerts, HERE is Making Movies playing theirs

For Making Movies the year began by being featured on NPR Music’s site in an article about protest songs. You can read it HERE. That article has been one of many highlights of 2018 for one of Kansas City’s best bands.

The band is quite literally a band of brothers, Enrique Chi and Diego Chi up front on guitar and bass and vocals. And Juan Carlos Chaurand and Andres Chaurand on percussion, on keyboards and drums.

This year is the 4th annual Making Movies Carnaval where the band hosts an amazing day of music, performances, an artist’s alley, local vendors, food trucks and face painting — and it's friendly for all ages at Knuckleheads. Nearly a dozen bands will perform in what I promise you will be one of the most memorable music events you’ve ever been to. Also, while you’re there, make sure you pick up their most recent album, "I Am Another You," praised by NPR as “Lyrically and sonically one of the best albums of the year.”

06/11 Middle Kids/Duncan Fellows at recordBar

From Sydney, Australia, HERE is Middle Kids playing a stripped down version of their song “Edge of Town”

I first heard Middle Kids in 2017 while in my car listening to 90.9 The Bridge. With the help of Shazam I discovered one of my favorite songs of the year and was introduced to a great, young, indie rock band from Sydney, Australia. The song is called “Edge of Town” and now has 15 million plus spins on Spotify. Then I was lucky to see them play at old Tank Room (RIP) to a great crowd and chatted with them after the show. They were blown away that a radio station so far from their home had embraced them and supported them.

Now they’ve released their first proper full length album, "Lost Friends," and are gigging all over the world. This trio is finding success from their tight songs with smart lyrics, usually offering some form of hope or resolution, over catchy riffs. Don’t miss this one — they’re from Australia, so who knows when they’ll get back to our neck of the woods.

06/15 and 06/16 Boulevardia in The Stockyards District

Boulevardia 2016
In past years, Boulevardia has featured live music and entertainers such as Jason Divad, who juggled on a seven-foot giraffe unicycle in 2016.
David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

HERE is a Tiny Desk Concert from Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, one of the headliners at Boulevardia

Boulevardia looks like this by the numbers.

Two days, fours stages, over 50 acts, god knows how much beer and a recently added silent disco. Oh yeah, and a ferris wheel.

It’s hard to believe KC’s biggest and best beer festival is already five years old! This year the festival returns to The Stockyards District in The Historic West Bottoms, but this year it more closely hugs Kemper Arena, recently renamed Hy-Vee Arena. For the first time, the fest will utilize Hale Arena for its Taps and Taste event.

The fest will feature two large outdoor stages: one in the parking lot next to the arena, and one right in front of the beautiful Livestock Exchange Building. And this year the fest welcomes a silent disco. You may ask yourself, “what is a silent disco?” HERE is a link.

In addition to the A-list headliners on the fest, from Tech N9ne to Manchester Orchestra, from Bleachers to Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear the festival is bringing together some of KC’s best DJs to anchor the silent disco. Mike Scott, Ashton Martin, Rico, Sheppa, Rick Maun and more will have you and your friends dancing away as you sip on some tasty brews on Father’s Day weekend.

For more info, lineup, tickets and everything else go HERE.

06/29 and 06/30 Middle of the Map Fest at Crown Center and other Crossroads area venues

Who misses David Letterman? I do too. HERE is Grizzly Bear performing on "The Late Show"

“A music scene is as much a part of a city’s identity as its architecture, its visual arts and theater scenes, its restaurants and its sports teams.” Tim Finn, former and long time music critic of The Kansas City Star wrote that quote a review about Middle of the Map Fest.

The fest was born in 2011 to show off great KC bands alongside of huge name and national acts. And since 2011, it’s done just that. More than 760 bands have played the fest, people from 46 states have attended, and nearly 50,000 people have been a part of the fest. Not to mention about a dozen Grammy winners and nominees.

This year the fest — presented by Ink, The Record Machine and Mammoth — is stepping up its game and is moving the main stage to Crown Center and will feature sets from massive names like Grizzly Bear, Social Distortion, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Built To Spill and Nikki Lane. And there’s still 60-plus more names on the bill.

The fest will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30, on two stages at Crown Center and also in familiar venues around The Crossroads Art District like recordBar, The Brick, The Black Dolphin and will also utilize other spaces at Messenger Coffee, Josey Records, Empire Sounds recording studio, Rez Downtown and also Mills Records in Westport.

It’s an amazingly packed weekend. Make sure you have tickets and we’ll see you under the canopy, in the grass and by the fountains of Crown Center. Get your tickets HERE!

RecordBar is crushing it. See its full calendar HERE.

HERE is Typhoon playing a Tiny Desk Concert, catch them at recordBar on June 18

As I build this calendar I catch myself fanboy-ing a lot of the time thinking, “Damn, I need to be at that show.” Or, “wow, they’re coming to KC?” I love moments like that, so for a 5th highlight for the month of June instead of picking out just one more show, I want to turn the spotlight onto recordBar.

Have you been there since they moved downtown last year? They’re now at 1520 Grand Blvd., a couple blocks from the Sprint Center. They still offer a great lunch and dinner menu and a tasty brunch on the weekends, too. In June, they’re really knocking it out of the park. Nearly every day of the month features a great act, like Middle Kids from Sydney mentioned above. Or great KC acts like Second Hand King, who is releasing a great new album on June 9.

The month features a list of acts that would make a Pitchfork fan weak in the knees with names like: Japanese Breakfast, Typhoon, Sunflower Bean, The Coathangers, Kuinka and Future Generations. The band in the video above is Typhoon. They’re from Portland, Ore., and usually perform with at least eight people on stage. It’s one of those shows that you go to and it perfectly captures why you love music. Beautiful vocals, amazing instrumentation ... sign me up. Pull up the RecordBar concert calendar HERE.

Here's the rest of May and all of June:

05/29 Kimbra/Tevin Williams at The Madrid

05/29 The Head & The Heart/Grouplove at Starlight

05/29 The Kemps at The Ship

05/29 to 05/31 A Chorus Line at Kauffman Center

05/30 Daughtry at The Uptown

05/30 Instant Karma pre-game concert at The K at 6PM, before the 7:15PM Royals game

05/30 KC Symphony Presents: Sounds Relaxing, an evening of meditation and music at Kauffman Center

05/30 Old No/ 5’s at Knuckleheads

05/30 Pears/High/Red Kate/Hipshot Killer at The Bottleneck

05/31 Stuyedeyed/Vela/Drugs & Attics at The Riot Room

06/01 2018 Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game / Royals vs A's at The K

06/01 Black Creatures/Chase The Horsemen/Honeybee at Revolution Records

06/01 GAV7D Cartoonoirjazz trio at Woodyard BBQ

06/01 Gnarly Davidson/Psychic Heat at The Bottleneck

06/01 Kevin Federline (Outdoor Stage) at The Riot Room

06/01 Olivia Fox/Kat King Knuckleheads

06/01 Parquet Courts/Goat Girl

06/01 Sellout!/DJ Diehard at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/01 Soppchoppy/Ernie Locke at BB’s Lawnside

06/01 Street Level Uprising at The Jazzhaus

06/01 The Abnorm "Ghetto Luxury" (album release show) at recordBar

06/01 The Turbo A.C.’s/Big Iron/Deco Auto/Jesus Loves the Atom Bomb at Davey’s

06/01 to 06/03 KC Symphony: Beethoven's "Emperor" and Wagner's "Ring" at Kauffman Center

06/01 Trace Adkins at The Uptown

06/02 Barenaked Ladies/Better Than Ezra & KT Tunstall at Starlight

06/02 Carswell & Hope EP Release Show w/LK Ultra at The Oread on the rooftop

06/02 Clowder at The Jazzhaus

06/02 CS Luxem/Mysterious Clouds (album release show)/The Beholders at Replay

06/02 Damon Parker Parade at Hush

06/02 Early show Skating Polly/Potty Mouth/Lovergurl at Replay

06/02 America Slim/My Oh My/Karla & Too Bad Jim at The Westport Saloon

06/02 Katy Guillen and the Girls/4onthefloor at Knuckleheads

06/02 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/02 Nan + the One Nite Stands/Ricki Wallen/Breaka Dawn at Records With Merritt

06/02 Paul Benjaman Band/Earl & Them at Californos

06/02 Sara Morgan in the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads

06/02 The Clark Rooseveltte Show: Kuttybear/Loogey/EEMS/Shaun John/Khrystal/Ace Da Deala at The Riot Room

06/02 the Toasters/Irieplaceable SKA Orchestra at Davey’s

06/02 The Uncouth 7" Release Party w/ Penny Mob at recordBar

06/02 Unicorns in the Snow/Mint Hill Music/Ashley Ultra at The Brick

06/02 What A Wreck/Electric Orchids/Grey Eyes at The Rino

06/03 Leisure Boys/The Beholders In-Store at Mills Records

06/03 Marcus Lewis Big Band at recordBar

06/03 Ween at The Midland

06/04 Daikaiju/Drop a Grand/JC & the Nuns at The Riot Room

06/04 Kuinka w/ Crystal Rose at recordBar

06/05 Cracker at Knuckleheads

06/05 Here's To The Life with Downtown City Radio & The Lithographers at The Rino

06/05 Honky Tonk Tuesday: Rex Hobart and the Honky Tonk Standards at The Ship

06/06 "Listen Up" DJ Festival Presented by KC Crate Diggers Collective Five listening areas 20 plus DJs spinning their best at Knuckleheads

06/06 An Acoustic Showcase: Jessica Paige/Lauren Krum with Fritz Hutchison/Kian Byrne/Brandon Phillips at recordBar

06/07 Ajay & Sunjay/Ricky Roosevelt/Hi-Lux/ElliotFox at Replay

06/07 BCR at The Brick

06/07 CRAFT KC 2018 at The Mulberry Room

06/07 David Byrne (very sold out) at Kauffman Center

06/07 Dropkick Murphys/Flogging Molly at Providence Amphitheater

06/07 Ghost of Paul Revere/Foshee at Knuckleheads

06/07 Hans Gruber and the Die Hards/The Bad Ideas/The Pale Blue Dots at The Rino

06/07 Har Mar Superstar sings Sam Cooke at recordBar

06/07 John Butler Trio/Mama Kin Spender at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/07 Maria The Mexican at Knuckleheads

06/07 Nick Swardson at The Uptown

06/07 Old Sound at Broadway Bistro

06/07 Pat Green/Aaron Watson at Power and Light

06/07 Shawn Maxwell Quintet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/07 Through most of June, "Cats" at MTH Theater at Crown Center

06/08 Aaron Alexander & Stranded In The City/Mae C and more at The RINO

06/08 Amber Underwood Quintet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/08 Cold War Kids at Power and Light

06/08 Ernest James Zydeco at BB’s Lawnside

06/08 Greaser's Ball: Reverend Horton Heat/Big Sandy/Ben Miller Band/Blackfoot Gypsies/Bottle Rockets at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/08 I Heart Local Music Presents: PRIDE for the Masses: Vibralux/Wick & The Tricks/Calvin Arsenia/Cuee/Yanna the supaflowa

06/08 Kansas City Air Guitar Championships at recordBar

06/08 Manor Records Showcase: The Phlegms/It's Me: Ross/Tennis Club/Pale Tongue/Momma’s Boy at Replay

06/08 Rubeo at Kansas City Museum

06/08 to 06/09 The Little Mermaid at Polsky Theatre at JCCC

06/09 Creed Bratton of The Office at The Riot Room

06/09 Dierks Bentley/Brothers Osborne/The Cadillac Three at Sprint Center

06/09 Elektric Voodoo/Chris Meck and The Guilty Birds at Replay

06/09 Hi-Lux and GAV7D at The Ship

06/09 Making Movies Carnaval plus 9 other acts at this family friendly at Knuckleheads

06/09 Second Hand King & The Lovers (album release show)/Black Mariah Theater/Rockababyrock & Tyler Banks/DJ Peter Anthony at recordBar

06/09 The MGDs at Broadway Bistro

06/09 The Project H at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/09 Thee Devotion at Mills Records

06/09 to 06/10 Heartland Men's Chorus presents Indivisible

06/10 Little Dragon Meet and Greet at Mills Records

06/10 Luca Strong Benefit 2-6 p.m. at Knuckleheads

06/10 The Atlas Moth/Mustard Gas & Roses/A Light Within at The Riot Room

06/10 Yes at The Midland

06/10 Chelsea Paolini/Scott Hrabko at The Westport Saloon

06/11 Little Dragon/Vic Mensa at Voodoo Lounge

06/11 Meg Myers (sold out)/Other Americans at The Riot Room

06/11 Middle Kids/Duncan Fellows at recordBar

06/12 Coathangers/Salty at recordBar

06/12 First Aid Kit (sold out) at The Truman

06/12 Nick Schnebelen Band at BB’s Lawnside

06/12 The Crane Wives/Timbers at The Rino

06/13 A La Mode at The Phoenix

06/13 Hembree pre-game concert at The K at 6PM, before the 7:15PM Royals game

06/13 Jessica Paige at Hush

06/13 Mark Holmes: A Celebration of Live at recordBar

06/13 Merkules/Scotty Wu/C The Gray at The Riot Room

06/13 Third Seven/one man cello band at The Brick

06/14 Barclay Brothers at Mike Kelly’s Westside

06/14 Fresh 2 Def featuring: Branjae/Chromada Data/Brother of Moses at recordBar

06/14 Heather Newman at The Phoenix

06/14 Kansas City Women in Film & TV Spirit Awards at The Chesterfield at The Alamo Drafthouse

06/14 Neal Brennan at The Truman

06/14 Sons of Brasil at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/14 The Glenn Miller Orchestra at Kauffman Center

06/15 and 06/16 Boulevardia in The Stockyards District near Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena), 4 stages, 40+ acts and lots of beer

06/15 Buddy Guy featuring Quinn Sullivan at Knuckleheads

06/15 Destructionist/Bummer/Marasmus/Ahtme/Sedlec Ossuary at Davey’s

06/15 Dr. Dog at The Truman

06/15 Drop A Grand/Arson Class/Big Iron at The Brick

06/15 FACEFACE album release show/The Black Creatures/Rick Maun at recordBar

06/15 Kill Vargas/The Travel Guide/eggdropsoup/Kept Calm at Records With Merritt

06/15 Noah Davis & Company/Alan Semerdjian at recordBar

06/15 Primus/Mastodon at Providence Amphitheater

06/15 Stone Cutters Union at BB’s Lawnside

06/15 to 06/17 KC Symphony: Mendelssohn's "Italian" and Haydn at Kauffman Center

06/16 CHON/Polyphia/Ttng & tricot at The Granada

06/16 Hop Along/Bat Fangs at The Riot Room

06/16 Kadesh Flow & Friends at Hush

06/16 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/16 SoundMachineKC: Future Generations/The Lagoons/Pink Royal at recordBar

06/16 The Blasters/Clownvis at Knuckleheads

06/17 Broken Arrows/Headlight Rivals Matinee Show at Replay

06/17 Dance Gavin Dance at The Truman

06/17 Japanese Breakfast/Half Waif at recordBar

06/17 Summerland Tour: Everclear/Marcy Playground/Local H at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/18 Chirstie Huff/Scotch Hollow at miniBar

06/18 Dirty Heads/Iration/The Movement/Pacific Dub at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/18 Steely Dan/The Doobie Brothers at Starlight

06/18 Typhoon at recordBar

06/19 Pillow/Acid Tongue/Fernet Bronco at The RINO

06/19 The Skull/Earthride/Hyborian at The Riot Room

06/20 Boulevard Big Band at Westport Coffeehouse

06/20 Brandi Carlile at The Midland

06/20 Southern Avenue at Knuckleheads

06/20 The Grisly Hand pre-game concert at The K at 6 p.m., before the 7:15 p.m. Royals game

06/20 The Regrettes at The Bottleneck

06/21 Boyz II Men at The Midland

06/21 Devon Allman Project/Duane Betts/Amanda Fish at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/21 Frank Turner/Lucero/The Menzingers at The Truman

06/21 Handmade Moments/Jenna & Martin at Californos

06/21 Lonnie McFadden Quartet at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/21 Lucinda Williams/Steve Earle/Dwight Yoakam at Starlight

06/21 Onward etc./Adriana Nikole/Dead Ven at The Riot Room

06/21 Shapiro Brothers at Broadway Bistro

06/21 The Sea and Cake/LA Takedown at The Bottleneck

06/22 Ben Miller Band at Knuckleheads

06/22 Bone Thugs-n-Harmony/TWISTA/Will Smiff at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/22 Gypsy Rose Frequency/Myco at Californos

06/22 I Heart Local Music The Magazine!! Launch Party: Approach/The Bad Ideas/CS Luxem at The Jackpot

06/22 Jeff Austin Band at The Granada

06/22 Penn & Teller (sold out) at Kauffman Center

06/22 Starhaven Rounders early show 7 p.m. at The Brick

06/22 The Burning Peppermints/Dressy Bessy/Psychic Heat at recordBar

06/22 The Electric Lungs/Crunk Witch at The Brick

06/22 The Old No. 5’s/Grand Marquis at The Westport Saloon

06/22 The MGDs at The Phoenix

06/22 to 06/24 A Century of Bernstein at Kauffman Center

06/22 Tory Lanez at The Truman

06/22 Welles/The Sluts/Scruffy and The Janitors at The Riot Room

06/23 Chingy/Ying Yang Twins/Petey Pablo at The Uptown

06/23 Crossroads Beer Fest/The M80s at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/23 JANE DOE REVUE: a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood Great Plains at recordBar

06/23 KCK Street Blues Festival, 2 stages, 10 bands at Lavender's Circle L Ranch 3924 N 49th Drive, KCK

06/23 Kid Computer/Guys On a Bus/Couch Jackets/Middle Theory at The RINO

06/23 Lindsey Alderman/Cuee/Shah/DJ Aimez at The Bottleneck

06/23 Maria The Mexican at Knuckleheads

06/23 Oh Wonder at Power and Light

06/23 The Burning Peppermints/Dressy Bessy at Mills Records

06/23 The Philistines/Bloom/Of Tree at Replay

06/23 The Rainmakers/Nace Brothers at Knuckleheads

06/23 The Sextet at Hush

06/23 Wick & The Tricks/The Midnight Devil/Stinkbomb/Billy Badass at miniBar

06/24 Carswell & Hope/Jessica Paige Matinee Show at Replay

06/25 Caroline Rose at Knuckleheads

06/25 Middle Of The Map Presents: Night Riots at recordBar

06/25 River Whiles at The Bottleneck

06/26 Chromeo/The Glitch Mob/Elohim at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/26 Kesha/Macklemore at Sprint Center

06/26 Middle Of The Map Presents: Sunflower Bean/Public Access T.V./Instant Karma at recordBar

06/26 Nick Schnebelen Band at BB’s Lawnside

06/26 The Dead Boys/Company Retreat/The Uncouth/DJ Johnny2tone at The Riot Room

06/27 Chicago/REO Speedwagon at Starlight

06/27 Jeff Freling Trio at Hush

06/27 Middle Of The Map Presents: Magic City Hippies at recordBar

06/27 Trixie Mattel at The Truman

06/28 David Base Trio at Knuckleheads

06/28 Middle Of The Map Presents: Magic Sword at recordBar

06/28 Old Sound at The Phoenix

06/28 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/28 Slightly Stoopid/Stick Figure/Pepper at CrossroadsKC behind Grinders

06/28 The Flaming Lips at The Uptown

06/28 Whiskey Myers at Power and Light

06/29 and 06/30 Middle of the Map Fest: Grizzly Bear/Social Distortion/Spoon/Greta Van Fleet/Built To Spill/Nikki Lane and more at Crown Center and other Crossroads area venues

06/29 Duncan Burnett x RIOT/Ebony Tusks/Raymond/Approach (DJ) at The Jackpot

06/29 Gary Allan at The Uptown

06/29 Mobley at Knuckleheads

06/29 Nelly/Juvenile at Providence Amphitheater

06/29 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/29 Russell Dickerson at The Truman

06/29 The Posies "30th Anniversary Tour 2018"/Terra Lightfoot at The Riot Room

06/29 The Wailers/Ras Neville & The Kingstonians/77 Jefferson & more at The Granada

06/30 Here's to the Life/4 Arm Shiver/The Havok on Polaris/others at The Jackpot

06/30 KKFI 30th Anniversary Concert

06/30 Paul Shinn Trio at The Black Dolphin, next to Green Lady Lounge

06/30 The Phantastics (Day Party/Patio Stage)/Kemet the Phantom/Kadesh Flow at The Riot Room

