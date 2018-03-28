For Millennials, the right REALTOR® is essential to home buying or selling [sponsored]

For many, buying a home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make. Regardless of age, the process is a multi-faceted experience encompassing a series of steps essential to a successful outcome.
For Millennials, particularly those who have never purchased a home before, this is largely unfamiliar territory and one where the road can be bumpy and scattered with potholes.
According to industry experts, this year there will be over 22 million millennial households, approximately half of all home buyers are under age 36, and of Millennial buyers — representing 36 percent of the overall market — a whopping 68 percent are purchasing their first residence.
Whether buying or selling, partnering with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected is essential. That partner is a REALTOR®.
To best serve clients, REALTORS® must be adaptive by channeling various roles throughout the life of a transaction. The ability to adopt the most appropriate role for any given situation is typically so seamless that it may even go unnoticed, but it’s within that ability that the value of REALTOR® is most clear. REALTORS® take on many roles:
▪ Negotiator: Engaged in an unrelenting pursuit of the win-win
▪ Concierge: The go-to person that even go-to people go to
▪ Advocate: Making sure you never have to go it alone
▪ Matchmaker: The mutual friend setting you up with your soulmate house
▪ Wordsmith: Painting the picture of how you will feel
▪ Firefighter: Snuffing out problems left and right
▪ Designer: Selling homes is an artform
▪ Advisor: With experience comes wisdom (and the eagerness to share it)
The big question is: Which one do you need? Luckily, when you partner with a REALTOR®, you get them all.
In addition to providing information about properties on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) that fit your parameters, most agents are aware of new listings not yet on the market. And because they are familiar with the market in your area, they can advise against overpriced listings as well as inform you of fixer-uppers and/or extended listings that may get you more bang for your buck.
It’s important to note that using an agent doesn’t mean sitting idly by, waiting for instructions. There are several steps you can take along the way.
First, sit down with a lender to discuss their qualifications and learn how much home you can afford. This will help you skip homes out of your price range and identify those that might have been overlooked that may be a financial fit. Obtaining loan pre-approval is a helpful step as well. If you find a property that suits your needs and desires, everything is already in line to make an immediate offer.
Take advantage of Open Houses and Home Tours, like the annual Parade of Homes showcases. In addition to walking through every room and detail of the home, you can get a tangible feel for the neighborhood, discover nearby retail, entertainment, dining and other amenities, find the nearest schools (especially if starting a family is in your immediate future), and note driving distances to other parts of the metropolitan area.
When selling a home, one of the many benefits of using a REALTOR® is the peace of mind knowing that through their expertise and available technologies, you can rest at ease, assured that your family and your personal property are safe during the home selling process. They can point out a few safety considerations for sellers such as how to best protect your valuables (including those everyday items), why it’s important to allow them to arrange all showings, insisting on an electronic lockbox, and how and when to double check doors and windows, just to name a few.
Every prospective buyer and seller is different. But before throwing in the towel on the homeownership dream or throwing caution to the wind when trying to sell, talk to family and friends for recommendations about a REALTOR® who can help you get started on the right path.
Your REALTOR® is your Best Defense
With a little work and a REALTOR® — a member of the National Association of Realtors ® — at your side, 2018 may be a good time to start looking. For more information visit WhichRole.com. You can also visit the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® website at www.KCRealtorLink.com, or call them at (913) 498-1100 to connect with a REALTOR® and learn more about buying a home.
