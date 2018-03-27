KC Royals opening day means the return of Ink's pre-game concerts: 2 shows on tap

Happy Royals home opener week! That’s right, it’s baseball season (and also, go Jayhawks).
For the eighth year now, Ink has teamed up with The Kansas City Royals to present a series of pre-game concerts.
The 2018 concert series begin on opening day this Thursday with two bands taking the stage before the first pitch. KC’s newest supergroup Radar State — made up of members of The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary and The Architects — will play on the Outfield Concourse stage, behind the Crown Vision Board. And just inside Gate B, a great big KC jazz band called New Jazz Order will entertain the masses as their tickets are scanned and they enter the stadium.
If you’ve got tickets, get out there around 1 p.m. to hear some music and make sure you’re in your seat by 2:15 p.m. for pre-game festivities on the field as The Royals begin their 50th season.
What else is happening this week? Ah, so many good things. Have a look below for some more highlights.
03/28 Matt and Kim/CRUISR/Twinkids at The Midland
Click HERE to watch Matt & Kim be disgustingly adorable in a teaser video for their brand new single
If someone put a blindfold on you at a Matt & Kim concert, you’d swear that you were hearing the music from a much larger band. But no, it’s really just two people up there grinding out those happy, party, indie rock vibes.
Matt & Kim have become one of the most fun acts to watch on stage, working hard to entertain and also to deliver songs with meaning. This Brooklyn couple has played on big festival stages all around the world and every night, they leave it all on the stage. And if their music doesn’t win you over, maybe their YouTube channel will.
If you feel like smiling for about 100 minutes, grab your friends, throw on some comfortable shoes and head to The Midland for a good time.
03/29 Radar State and New Jazz Order at The K before The Royals Home Opener on the Outfield Concourse
Click HERE to watch some great indie rock, filled with catchy hooks from Radar State
Here at Ink, we’ve been lucky to team up with The Royals for eight years now and have hosted a pre-game concert series at every Wednesday home game throughout the season. In recent years, The Royals started adding bands to the Opening Day festivities. So if you’re headed to the game on Thursday go early! Catch some jazz from the New Jazz Order just inside Gate B on the Price Chopper Stage. And if you’re a fan of catchy indie rock head to the Outfield Experience Stage and catch a set from Radar State.
During the regular season 12 bands will be part of the Ink Student Night experience. You can find more info about it here.
03/31 Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) at recordBar
Click HERE to watch Rostam play on Conan, that string section though
I love Vampire Weekend and I love all of the side projects from current and past members too. That brings us to Rostam, a former member who put out a great album in 2017 called "Half-Light." It’s got those same warm, summery vibes of Vampire Weekend but his solo work reveals a softer, more sensitive side than his former band.
Every time I hear the song “Gwan” playing on 90.9 The Bridge I’m immediately swept away by the string section. I really hope he’s touring with a string section. This should be a good one.
04/02 Mandy Rowden/Kelly Hunt at Westport Saloon
Click HERE to watch Kelly Hunt’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest submission
I recently got to sit down with Americana, folk, singer songwriter Kelly Hunt on my radio show, the Eight One Sixty on 90.9 The Bridge. She’s originally from Memphis and we talked about why KC barbecue is so much better than Memphis barbecue, we talked about music, too, and she played a song for us live on her banjo.
I’ve enjoyed her live shows for the past year and I’m happy to report she has a debut album coming out very soon. We played three songs from it when she was in our studio. Head to Westport Saloon on Monday for this free show and I’m sure you’ll catch a glimpse of what’s to come on her new album.
04/02 Mothers/Unicorns In The Snow/AKAMFDM at The Riot Room
Click HERE to watch Mothers perform a Tiny Desk Concert
I’ve said in this space before how happy I am when bands that have played Middle of the Map Fest in the past come back through KC. From Philadelphia comes the hipster, indie rockers Mothers. I didn’t get to see them in 2017 at Middle but here’s a great chance to catch an intimate set from them at The Riot Room.
This band, fronted by Kristine Leschper, has become darlings of music blogs and NPR with its stark delivery and Leschper’s wavering vocals. It should be a dark, brooding and pensive night of music. Make sure you watch their Tiny Desk Concert.
