This week's five highs: Atmosphere, The Casket Lottery, Timbers, Fathers, Mowglis

For the past two weeks I’ve mentioned the SXSW ripple and how it brings acts through KC.
Today I’m happy to mention that one of our own, Hembree, from right here in KC was featured in Rolling Stone’s recap of SXSW as one of the best 30 acts they saw in Austin, Texas, during the fest.
These guys are having a great 2018. They were featured in an Apple commercial that first aired during the Grammys and even popped up during the Olympics. They’re blowing up on Spotify with nearly a million spins of their single, "Holy Water." They were featured on NPR Music’s site as a band to watch in 2018. Cheers fellas, they were also part of the big line up announcement last week for Boulevardia 2018.
Now let’s turn our attention to this week in concerts. It’s a great week that climaxes to a ridiculous Saturday. Have a look below for five shows to consider checking out this Saturday.
03/24 Atmosphere/Evidence at Voodoo at Harrah’s
Check out the video for their song Sunshine HERE.
Today is the first day of spring — March 20 — and you should listen to a song called “Sunshine” on a day like today.
Are you familiar with Atmosphere? He’s got over 1 million fans on Facebook. It’s hip hop from the Minneapolis, featuring Slug on the microphone. It’s strong on lyrics and simple and often playful on the beats. We were lucky to have him at Middle of the Map in 2015 and they played to a crazy crowd at The Uptown. They’ve been making music for 20-plus years now and everyone has a good time when they’re on stage.
They’ll be at Voodoo Lounge on Saturday night. Also props to Voodoo for their recent run of shows: the very fun Beastie Boys tribute show a month back, Matisyahu a couple weeks ago, also this week The Black Angels and The Black Lips (Wednesday, March 21) and upcoming George Clinton show (April 4).
03/24 The Casket Lottery/Radar State, Mess at The Bottleneck
Check out this fan-shot video HERE from over a decade ago of one of Casket Lottery’s best songs, "Dead Dear."
Fresh off a run of shows, sparking the reunion of The Casket Lottery, these guys have been packing rooms from Chicago to Boston. This Saturday night it’s a home game and they’ll take the stage at The Bottleneck with great support acts too — Radar State (featuring members of The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary and The Architects) and Mess.
The Casket Lottery is on tour in support and celebration of the re-release of their catalog, available to pre-order individually now, or grab it on Record Store Day in a special box set. Or I bet if you go to The Bottleneck on Saturday you can grab one from the merch table. It’s great to see these guys are out on the road again.
03/24 Timbers/The Country Duo/Cowtown Country Club at Westport Saloon
Check out a live interview and music from Timbers’ new album HERE
The mid-February Kansas City Folk Festival seems like a distant memory now, but if you’re missing those warm, acoustic, folky, Americana sounds this show is for you. Also, it’s FREE. Westport Saloon hosts great music every night and it’s always free.
This show is special, in that it’s the album release show for Timbers. They stopped by The Bridge recently and we got the chance to sit down and talk with them about their new album, their love of whiskey and a bunch of other silly stories as well. They’ve created a special wooden trinket to give away at the show for folks who buy their album. Also, as I mentioned earlier, Boulevardia announced their lineup last week and Timbers is on the bill, playing there on Saturday, June 16. And oh yeah, I really like the album.
03/24 Fathers/La Guerre/Pageant Boys at The Rino
Check out a highlights video from Fathers HERE.
The second I heard a song by Fathers I wanted to see them live. I think they’ve played about a half dozen shows now, maybe this Saturday it will happen.
Fathers is a new, large Kansas City band with eight people. Their music sounds like a gathering of amazing friends hanging out in a living room with impressive vocals and intricate instrumentation. I want to hang out in this living room.
For me, the most notable comparison is Sufjan Stevens, and that’s high praise. Fathers’ Facebook page hosts a few videos of the bands doing their thing, give them a peek when you have some time, you’ll be impressed. Also, this show is at The Rino, a perfect setting for their sound.
03/24 Mowglis/Mainland at recordBar
Watch Mowglis sing their hit song "San Francisco" HERE, check out that Jayhawk tee.
Last time I saw the Mowglis was at Sporting KC’s park during a Buzz Beach Ball concert. Colin, the frontman, whose family calls KC home was wearing a Westport T-shirt leading a crowd of thousands in a sing-along. This Saturday they’ll bring their catchy indie pop folk rock to the recordBar for a much more intimate show.
At the moment the show appears to be sold out, so if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket make sure you get there early and get a good spot. Colin has become the indie folk rock version of Jason Sudeikis, in that they’re both always wearing KC gear in photos, constantly repping the city we all love.
More shows:
03/20 Anderson East/ J.S. Ondara at The Madrid
03/20 Lavender Daughter/Lovergurl/The Black Creatures at Minibar
03/20 Lorna Kay's One Night Stand at The Ship
03/20 Mt. Joy/Olivia Jean/Chloe Jacobson at The Riot Room
03/20 Season To Risk/Sie Lieben Maschinen/Ex-Acrobat at recordBar
03/21 BIG Sonia Movie Screening at Carlsen Center at JCCC
03/21 The Black Angels/The Black Lips at Voodoo at Harrah’s
03/21 The Glorious Sons at recordBar
03/22 Art As Mentorship with Enrique Chi of Making Movies at Knuckleheads
03/22 Jorge Arana Trio/SEVEN)SUNS/Braingea/Cleric at The Riot Room
03/22 Lovergurl/Natural Velvet/Abandoned Bells at Minibar
03/22 Senses Fail/Reggie and the Full Effect/Have Mercy/Household at The Granada
03/22 The Hunna/Coasts at recordBar
03/22 Westerners/Illuminati Hotties/Grim Repeater at Replay
03/23 and 03/24 Let It Be at Kauffman Center
03/23 Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys/Travis Linville at The Bottleneck
03/23 Eric Johnson at Voodoo at Harrah’s
03/23 Franco Escamilla/R.P.M at The Midland
03/23 Mega Ran/None Like Joshua/Scotty Wu/Smitty the Kid/Kadesh Flow & more at The Riot Room
03/23 Nuthatch-47 album release show/Drop A Grand/The Golden Web at recordBar
03/23 Rose Ette/Hush Machine at Replay
03/23 The MGDs at The Phoenix
03/23 to 03/25 Yo-Yo Ma at Kauffman Center
03/23 Todd Snider at Knuckleheads
03/24 and 03/25 Heartland Men's Chorus presents ABBA-CADABRA! at The Folly
03/24 Serene Fiend/The Secret Post/Emmaline Twist at The Brick
03/24 Fathers/La Guerre/Pageant Boys at The Rino
03/24 Gullywasher/MPT/Order 11/Teri Quinn/Scott Stanton at Minibar
03/24 Mowglis/Mainland at recordBar
03/24 Radney Foster/Sara Morgan Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
03/24 Sirius Quartet with Special Guest Tracy Silverman at Carlsen Center at JCCC
03/24 The Bon Ton Soul Accordion Band (Matinee Performance) at 4PM at The Riot Room
03/24 The Casket Lottery/Radar State, Mess at The Bottleneck
03/24 Timbers/The Country Duo/Cowtown Country Club at Westport Saloon
03/25 Andy Grammer/James TW at The Madrid
03/26 No Coast Criminals/The Uncouth/Young Bull/Zero 2 Panic at The Riot Room
03/26 Pujol/Westerners/The Whiffs at recordBar
