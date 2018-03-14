Five design tips from ‘Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis [partner]

Whether you live in an apartment, a downtown loft or a renovated bungalow in Brookside, interior designer Jeff Lewis has fundamental design ideas that can work for any home setting.
The subject of Bravo’s “Flipping Out” has transformed countless homes, and he’s coming to Kansas City March 23-25 to share his insight at the Greater Kansas City Home Show. Get your tickets here, but in the meantime, practice these tips in your own space:
1. Include a bar area in the kitchen
The kitchen is really kind of like the living room for me,” Lewis told House Beautiful. “That's why I opened my own kitchen up to the living room; I did a bar area with bar stools. It never fails: I always try to force people into the living room, but they are always sitting around this bar area in the kitchen."
Never miss a local story.
2. Add personal elements
“When styling bookcases, combine cocktail-table books with accessories and plants for a blended look,” Lewis told Architectural Digest. “Make it personal by mixing in some framed photographs. Keep it balanced and be careful not to overcrowd.”
3. For instant change, add paint
“Re-painting your walls is like a facelift for your room,” Lewis told My Domaine. “Try wallpaper on an accent wall to coordinate with your new paint.”
4. Size down
“The biggest don’t is when people buy furniture that’s too big,” Lewis told Fab Life. “Everybody wants a sectional, but there’s not a lot of us that can have it in a house. It just swallows the room.”
5. Mix and match
“Matching furniture sets can be boring and unimaginative,” Lewis told Architectural Digest. “I intentionally mismatch pieces for visual diversity. In this bedroom, I balanced a heavy bedside table with a tall tree and accent chair for symmetry. The high ceilings were prone to shrink most beds, but we chose a tall iron canopy bed that fit the space perfectly.”
Comments