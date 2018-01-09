New year, new shows: Krizz Kaliko, Claire Adams, Use Your Atlas

We’re a few days into the new year — how’s your resolution going so far?
Previously in this space I offered up the idea of going to more shows and concerts in 2018 to be your resolution. There’s plenty of time for you to step into the light. Here are some highlights to keep you on the straight and narrow.
01/11 Krizz Kaliko at The Riot Room
Click HERE to watch an amazing video from Krizz Kaliko films in the middle of Union Station.
Back in November Krizz Kaliko won over a room full of strangers as he jumped on stage at “Thundergong!: A Fundraiser for Steps of Faith Foundation.” His blend of R&B, hip hop and pop music brought the crowd to their feet. Kaliko is a KC-based performer and label mate of the king of indie hip hop, Tech N9ne, on the Strange Music label.
Kaliko is currently out on his Talk Up On It Tour, the title taken from his massive single, “Talk Up On It” from his latest release, “Go.” It should be a rollicking night at The Riot Room as Kaliko commands the stage on Thursday night.
01/12 Claire Adams/Abandoned Bells at The Brick
Click HERE to watch Claire Adams play with the Classical Revolution, from the vantage point of an oddly place GoPro camera.
The name Claire Adams might be new to you, but chances are you’ve seen her on stage playing bass, singing backup vocals and smiling big in the band Katy Guillen and the Girls. In 2017, Claire put out an EP of her own, adding to her already impressive solo and collaborative catalog. Her songs are lyrically sweet and softer than the more bluesy, indie rock vibes of Katy Guillen and the Girls. Claire’s album was produced by Lennon Bone, former drummer of Ha Ha Tonka, and he now plays in her band. Good times, good music and good food will be had at The Brick on Friday night.
01/12 Pajamarama Birthday Jammy Jam with Jake Wells and Second Hand King at The Rino
Click HERE to watch a video for one of my favorite songs of 2017, “Go So Wrong” by Second Hand King.
Did you get some new PJs for Christmas? Here’s your chance to show them off in style at one of KC’s newest venues. The Rino is located just north of the river on Armour in North KC. It’s a lot of things: a coffee shop, a brewery, a restaurant, a venue — all of those things make it a great place to see a show.
On stage this time is Jake Wells, a KC-based musician who got on the right Spotify playlist and led his powerful song, “Roll Like Thunder” toward 800,000+ spins on the subscription streaming site. Also on the bill, the king of KC doo-wop hip-hop. Wait, you didn’t know that was a genre? Second Hand King is doing it well and recently took his show to a new level by adding a live jazz band behind him. This year will see the release of his new album, “Frankie,” and he’s already released the single, “Go So Wrong”, which was one of my favorite songs of 2017.
Grab your jammies and head to this unique pajama party/concert on Friday night.
01/13 Use Your Atlas/Matthew McNeal at Mills Records
Click HERE to see a video for Rivers by the band Use Your Atlas.
You know what’s even better than a free show? A really good free show! Stop by Mills Records in Westport on Saturday and see Use Your Atlas debut some new music from the forthcoming album. I’ve been a fan of these well-polished indie rockers for a few years now. Their song “Forgiveness I & II” is one of the most listened to songs in my iTunes catalog. While at Mills, do some digging and grab some new vinyl for your collection.
Don’t forget it’s an in-store show so it starts early around 7 p.m.
01/13 MidCoast Takeover Fundraiser: Verbose/SquidsKC/Ex Acrobat at recordBar
Click HERE to hear the song Underwater from Verbose, out of Joplin.
Are you familiar with SXSW? It’s the largest music fest in the world and it happens every spring in Austin. For a decade now the good people behind the Midwest Music Foundation organize a showcase highlighting some of KC’s best bands during the fest, it’s called the MidCoast Takeover.
This KC crew takes over a venue on historic 6th Street in Austin, puts up two stages, one inside and one outside and hosts nearly 100 bands from right here in Kansas City. This group of volunteers work hard to fly our KC music flag in front of thousands of people from all around the world, (and here comes the “but”) but they can’t do it without some help from music fans like you.
Come out to this show on Saturday night and your cover charge helps them get to Austin to make the MidCoast Takeover happen. Support KC music!
