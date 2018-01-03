10 events to make your January less blah, from Criss Angel to Royals FanFest

Jurassic Quest
3-8 p.m. Jan. 5 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 6-7 at Hale Arena
Who can resist baby dinosaurs? They are among the attractions at Jurassic Quest, which will present more than 80 life-size dinosaurs ranging from an Apatosaurus to a Spinosaurus. Some of the beasts can walk and will be let out to play several times each day of the show. Also available will be crafts, face-painting, a dino bounce, bungee pull, dino rides and fossil digs. Tickets are $18-$34 through jurassicquest.com/kansascity.
Chiefs vs. Titans
Jan. 6 or 7 at Arrowhead
After clinching the AFC West title with their late-season resurgence the Chiefs will play a wild-card game at home. The last time the Chiefs and Ravens played in a wild-card game was 2011, when the Ravens romped them 30-7 at Arrowhead. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $50-$295 through chiefs.com.
Monster Jam
7 p.m. Jan. 12, 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Sprint Center
With names such as Alien Invasion, Blue Thunder, El Toro Loco, Grave Digger and Monster Mutt Ruttweiler, the high-powered vehicles that take part in the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series might be confused with professional wrestlers. But this is serious business for the drivers of the speedsters, ATVs and trucks competing, with spots in the Monster Jam World Finals XVIII March 23-25 in Las Vegas at stake. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $17-$62 through sprintcenter.com.
Criss Angel
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
The illusionist who brought us “Criss Angel Mindfreak” on the A&E Network from 2005 to 2010 and who performs regularly in Las Vegas is taking his show on the road. “Criss Angel Raw – The Mindfreak Unplugged” will present sleight-of-hand street magic, mentalism and illusions that Angel’s website promises to have “stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind.” 816-283-9921. Tickets are $45-$125 through midlandkc.com.
“The Color Purple”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Alice Walker’s epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the South, which director Steven Spielberg transformed into a classic 1985 movie, also was turned into a musical in 2004. With jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis, it won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. Kauffman Center. Also, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-19, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. 816-421-7500. Tickets are $44.50-$101.50 through broadwayinkc.com.
Jerry Seinfeld
7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
“Seinfeld,” the long-running comedy series that was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, catapulted Jerry Seinfeld into the top level of the world’s comedians. Although his network TV show lives on only in reruns, he still does “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (available Jan. 5 on Netflix) and tours the nation with his standup act. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $68.50-$175 through midlandkc.com.
Kansas City Symphony, “The Best of Rodgers & Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening”
8 p.m. Jan. 19-20, 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Helzberg Hall
Broadway will come to Kansas City when New York Pops music director Steven Reineke helps bring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein to life. The Kansas City Symphony and Chorus, along with soprano Ashley Brown and baritone Ryan Silverman, will perform favorites from “Oklahoma!” “Carousel,” “South Pacific” and other musicals. Kauffman Center. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $45-$100 through kcsymphony.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time”
Opens 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Spencer Theatre
Based on a 2003 mystery novel by British writer Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. It tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who is exceptionally intelligent but has an autism spectrum condition. When Christopher is suspected of killing the neighbor’s dog, he investigates to find the real killer. Runs through Feb. 18. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $25-$75 through kcrep.org.
Royals FanFest
Noon-9 p.m. Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bartle Hall
Many of the team’s most popular players could be former Royals by late January because of free agency, but fans will be able to meet some remaining players, along with coaches, Royals alumni, front-office executives and broadcasters. FanFest will also feature clinics, interactive games and open play for children. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Royals Charities. First two hours each day access for season-ticket members only. Tickets are $7-$9 for Jan. 26 and $10-$15 for Jan. 27 through royals.com/fanfest.
Moscow Festival Ballet, “Cinderella”
2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lied Center
The Moscow Festival Ballet was founded in 1989 by Sergei Radchenko, legendary principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet who combined elements of the Bolshoi and Kirov Ballet into an independent company. It will perform the popular 20th-century ballet composed by Sergei Prokofiev and based on the centuries-old folk tale. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $14-$40 through lied.ku.edu.
