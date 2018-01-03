The January music hit list: The Phantastics, Lana Del Rey’s first KC show, Josh Ritter

Let’s face it, whatever your New Year’s resolution is, it’s probably boring and not fun. What if you changed things up and your goal for 2018 was to go to more shows? Maybe you check out a band that you don’t know, or finally see your persistent coworker’s set. Sounds pretty fun, right?
Last year was a great year for music and shows in KC, and 2018 looks to be even better.
Have a look below at our highlights, or keep going to see the full lineup for January. Hopefully we’ll run into you at a venue.
Happy New Year, everybody!
Never miss a local story.
01/05 The Phantastics/Hi-Lux/Count Tutu and more at The Riot Room
Click HERE to watch The Phantastics do a session for 90.9 The Bridge.
The Phantastics are KC’s best party band. They’ve played for the mayor, they’ve played big stages at Boulevardia and their frontman wrote the official song of the KC Streetcar (yes, it has an official song, video HERE). Their combination of soul, hip-hop, and R&B is a unique experience you can’t find anywhere else in the city. This show at The Riot Room is the celebration of their six years of making music together. Also, don’t sleep on Count Tutu from Tulsa, they turned a lot of heads in September 2017 at Crossroads Music Fest.
01/06 The Band That Fell To Earth (tribute to David Bowie) at recordBar
Click HERE to watch Nate Corsi and Steve Tulipana’s tribute to Under Pressure.
We lost David Bowie in early 2016 and coincidentally, an impressive group of KC musicians were hard at work on a special tribute show to honor his music. After he passed, the show became a way for fans to come together, honor him and even grieve together. This will be the third year of the Bowie tribute, the first two were stellar and this should follow suit. The project is headed up by Michelle Bacon and features musicians from great KC bands like Katie Guillen and the Girls, Not A Planet and longtime musician and recordBar co-owner Steve Tulipana. Grab your tix in advance to this special night at recordBar. We miss you David Bowie.
01/09 Lana Del Rey/Jhene Aiko at Sprint Center
Click HERE to watch the video for “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey.
Go back about seven years to the fall of 2011 when you couldn’t hide from that sultry voice, singing a song titled, of all things, “Video Games.” Heaven is a place on earth with you/Tell me all the things you want to do/I heard that you like the bad girls/Honey, is that true?” How do you not pay attention to that voice singing those lyrics? At the time Lana Del Rey was a bit of a mystery. The layers have been peeled back in the years since, but a lot of her fans still haven’t had the chance to see her live. This show on Jan. 9 will be her first show in KC, so don’t miss this chance to see what I’m sure will be an amazing show with great production.
01/26 Beastie Boys Tribute at VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino
Click HERE to take it back to 1986 and watch the video for “Hold It Now, Hit It.”
I’ve been lucky to see a lot of my favorite acts along the way, but one act I would’ve loved to have seen was The Beastie Boys. They played here in KC on May 3, 1995, and Aug 7, 1998. I remember my buddies loading up a car in St. Joe and coming down to KC back in 1995. I’m not sure why I wasn’t in that car. When the original act no longer exists, tribute shows are the closest you can get. Steddy P, the man behind the KC-based hip-hop label, IndyGround Records, has put together an impressive cast of MCs to honor Mike D, MCA (rest in peace), and Ad-Rock. Grab your friends and head to Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s for a night filled with sing-alongs and smiles. I’m really looking forward to this one.
01/30 Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Liberty Hall
Click HERE to watch Josh Ritter’s Tiny Desk Concert.
Paste Magazine lauded Josh Ritter with the title of being one of the best living singer-songwriters a while back. I’ve been a fan for over a decade and I’m fortunate to have seen Josh an embarrassing amount of times in KC, Lawrence, Omaha and in Austin at SXSW. If you’ve never seen him live, watching his face while he’s on stage and seeing that ear-to-ear smile is worth the price of admission alone. As the show is in Lawrence, many longtime fans won’t be far off in hoping for a performance of the song “Lawrence, KS.” One time Josh climbed atop the speakers at The Bottleneck, unplugged, and with no mic performed the tune. Needless to say our souls filled up a bit. I could never say enough good things about Josh Ritter; I hope you can make it out to this one.
[Click here to read Timothy Finn’s list of hottest concerts of 2018.]
Other January shows:
01/02 American Aquarium/Ryan Manuel and the Getaway at The Bottleneck
01/02 Petey Pyramid/J. Theiss/Smitty the Kid/Diverse at The Riot Room
01/02 Rex Hobart and the Honky Tonk Standards at The Ship
01/02 Sutphin/Junior Retreat/Leg Day at Davey’s
01/03 Blue Dream/Mars Lights/Noah Davis/Braingea at The Riot Room
01/03 Local Showcase: Cenacle/Weatherspoon & Side Attraction free show at Knuckleheads
01/03 Trapper/Odd Folks/Hungry Foxes at The Rino
01/04 Fresh to Def w/ Eddie Moore/Duncan Burnett/Hosted by Kemet The Phantom at recordBar
01/04 Make Your Mark/The Uncouth/Boss Hooligan Soundsystem/Bombs Over Broadway at The Riot Room
01/04 Markiplier at The Midland
01/04 The Gleaners/Abandoned Bells/Psycho violets at Replay
01/05 The Phantastics/Hi-Lux/DJ Maxx Gruv/Kemet the Phantom/Count Tutu/Janell Banks at The Riot Room
01/05 Tim York/Claire Adams/Justin Klaas at The Rino
01/05 Here Comes The Mummies at Knuckleheads
01/05 Outhouse The Film screening at The Uptown
01/05 The Skirts/Signal Ridge Matinee Show at Replay
01/05 Uncouth/The Detectives/Loose Wires at Davey’s
01/05 Vintage Pistol/The Random Strangers/Twang Daddies free show at Westport Saloon
01/06 The Band That Fell To Earth (tribute to David Bowie)at recordBar
01/06 Brother Bagman/KC Bankroll/Amaraguia Ridge Runners free show at Westport Saloon
01/06 Nace Brothers Acoustic Trio in the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
01/06 Red Kate/Domestica/Varma Cross at Replay
01/06 Space Time Experimental Music at Niche upstairs at Uptown Arts Bar
01/06 The Sextet at The Ship
01/06 VidCo Kult/Ex Acrobat/Hipshot Killer at Davey’s
01/06 Vik G. Trio at The Phoenix
01/08 Nick Schnebelen at BB’s Lawnside
01/08 The Rich Hands/Salty/Drugs & Attics at miniBar
01/09 Lana Del Rey/Jhene Aiko at Sprint Center
01/09 Smooth Hound Smith/WHALES/Adriana Nikole at The Riot Room
01/10 Mike Dillon at The Brick
01/11 Cody Johnson (sold out) at The Truman
01/11 Krizz Kaliko at The Riot Room
01/11 Matt Hopper free at The Blue Room
01/12 Black Veil Brides/Asking Alxandria/Crown The Empire at The Midland
01/12 Claire Adams/Abandoned Bells at The Brick
01/12 Found A Job: A Tribute To Talking Heads at recordBar
01/12 Grassfed/The Pickin’ Pear/Brewster Moonface free show at Westport Saloon
01/12 Gypsy Rose Frequency/OxyKitten/Black Stacey at Davey’s
01/12 Hairball at VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino
01/12 Pajamarama Birthday Jammy Jam w/ Jake Wells/Second Hand King
01/12 Psychic Heat/Karen Meat/Dubb Nubb/CS Luxem at Replay
01/12 Sweet Ascent album release show/The Dear Misses/Double Dog Dare at The Bottleneck
01/12 Tyler Gregory/Jessica Paige at Replay
01/12 Tyrone Clark Trio at The Blue Room
01/12 Ying String Quartet with pianist Alon Goldstein and bassist Rachel Calin at The Folly
01/13 Use Your Atlas/Matthew McNeal at Mills Records
01/13 MidCoast Takeover Fundraiser: Verbose/SquidsKC/Ex Acrobat at recordBar
01/13 James Ward Band at The Blue Room
01/13 “Cabaret” The Musical at Yardley Hall at JCCC
01/13 Kelly Hunt/AJ Young Band/The Lark and the Loon free show at Westport Saloon
01/13 American Spiritual Ensemble at The Folly
01/13 Brian Regan at The Music Hall
01/13 Burlap The Sac/Mid Air/Oneofyou/Black Mariah Theater at miniBar
01/13 Edison Lights (Matinee Event)/Bobwire at The Riot Room
01/13 Existem/Ahtme/34/The Soiled Doves/Aprilmist at The Riot Room
01/13 Heather Newman at The Phoenix
01/13 Porter Union at Knuckleheads
01/13 Slim Hanson & The Poor Choices at The Brick
01/14 Brett Young at The Granada
01/15 Mimicking Birds (Matinee Event) at The Riot Room
01/15 Negro Scoe/Approach/Vertigone/Stitch81Classic/DJ Verscomm/Topp Boom at The Riot Room
01/16 Criss Angel at The Midland
01/16 The Wailers at The Riot Room
01/16-21 The Color Purple at Kauffman Center
01/17 Destroyer at recordBar
01/17 Deltaphonic/AJ Gaither OMB free show at Westport Saloon
01/17 Marching Orders Winter Tour 2018 with The Green/Sammy Johnson/Leilani Wolfgramm at The Granada
01/17-18 KC Symphony Presents Distant Worlds: Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary at Kauffman Center
01/18 arx duo at 1900 Building
01/18 Lee Ann Womack/Kelsey Waldon at Knuckleheads
01/18 Old Sound at The Phoenix
01/18 Stoney Larue at The Granada
01/19 Jerry Seinfeld: 2 shows, 7 and 9:30 p.m. at The Midland
01/19 Momma’s Boy Single Release Party/Dreamgirl/Rachel Mallin at The Riot Room
01/19 Sara Morgan album release show in the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
01/19 Anti-Flag/Stray From The Path at The Granada
01/19 Marcus Roberts Trio at The Folly
01/19 Nathan Corsi/Carswell & Hope/My Oh My at recordBar
01/19 Sons of Brasil at The Blue Room
01/19 The Roseline/Lazy Waters Matinee at Replay
01/19 The Wombats at The Truman
01/19 Tribal Seeds with the Original Wailers & The Expanders at VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino
01/19 Tyler Sanford Coalition at Californos
01/19-21 Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein: Some Enchanted Evening at Kauffman Center
01/20 Alice Sweet Alice/Hillary Watts Riot/Benovox/People Watching at The Bottleneck
01/20 Casey Donahew at The Granada
01/20 Fat Wreck Chords presents The Lillingtons at The Rino
01/20 Fred Wickham & Hadocol Caravan at The Ship
01/20 Grand Marquis/Izabel Crane/The Ready Brothers free show at Westport Saloon
01/20 Ida McBeth at The Blue Room
01/20 Jim Norton at Liberty Hall
01/20 Kansas City Bear Fighters Family Friendly Matinee free show at Westport Saloon
01/20 Lil Boosie at The Uptown
01/20 Maxim Vengerov, violinist in recital at The Folly
01/20 Mene Mene/American Slim/Modern Day Fitzgerald at The Brick
01/20 Myco/Brokeside Soul at Californos
01/20 Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble at Polsky Theatre at JCCC
01/20 Various Blonde/North by North/Temp Tats/Meglacoil at miniBar
01/20 Vela/In’ere at Records with Merritt
01/21 Motherfolk/Westerners/Toughies at recordBar
01/21 2Cellos at Sprint Center
01/21 Doc Dilz & Last Rekrute/Loogey/Busty the Drummer/DJ Cutswell at The Riot Room
01/22 Neon Dreams/Piper/Cudo/Joe Rubeo at The Riot Room
01/23 Margo Price at Knuckleheads
01/23 Dirty Few/Drugs & Attics at Replay
01/23 Red Fang/Hyborian/Demons at The Riot Room
01/24 Local Showcase: Jacob Be. & Company/Ryan Manuel and the Getaway/Michael Monster free show at Knuckleheads
01/24 Silverstein & Tonight Alive at The Granada
01/25 Freedom Riders, a new play, with original songs and music at Yardley Hall at JCCC
01/25 G3: Joe Satriani/John Petrucci/Phil Collen at The Uptown
01/25 Late Nite Cavalry/Gallivant at Davey’s
01/25 Noah Gunderson at recordBar
01/26 Beastie Boys Tribute at VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino
01/26 Drive-by Truckers/Lilly Hiatt at The Truman
01/26 Nick Siegel/Larsen at The Rino
01/26 Amanda Fish at BB’s Lawnside
01/26 Andrea Gibson, award winning poet & activist at The Lied Center at KU
01/26 Andrew Foshee (album release show)/The Grisly Hand at recordBar
01/26 Ben Sayevich and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich - Park ICM 1900 Series at 1900 Building
01/26 El Monstero: A Tribute to Pink Floyd at The Uptown
01/26 GypsyRose Frequency/The Magic Johnson/Earth Spun Occupants at Californos
01/26 Jackopierce at Knuckleheads
01/26 Katy Guillen and the Girls/Heidi Lynn Gluck at The Bottleneck
01/26 Llŷr Williams, piano at The Folly
01/26 Mangosteen/The Foxburrows/Pink Royal at Replay
01/26 Max Groove at The Blue Room
01/26 Molly Gene/Freight Train Rabbit Killer at The Brick
01/26 The MGDs at The Phoenix
01/26 Whiskey for the Lady/Drifters Mile/Dan Martin free show at Westport Saloon
01/26-28 KC Symphony Classical Series Mahler’s Seventh at Kauffman Center
01/27 Dusty Rust album release show/The Breakfast Sides/Tyler Gregory/Dan Bliss free show at Westport Saloon
01/27 Dark Satellites/In’ere/Shoebox Money at miniBar
01/27 Jenna & Martin/Dan Martin/Mr. E & The Stringless Kite at Californos
01/27 Matt Otto at The Blue Room
01/27 Milky Chance at The Truman
01/27 Transformations Charity Gala 2018 at Liberty Hall
01/28 Marilyn Manson/Hyborian at The Midland
01/28 Deborah Brown Quintet Winterlude Series at Polsky Theatre at JCCC
01/28 Flobots/McLovins/Danny X/SK/Van Ghost at The Riot Room
01/28 YUNG LEAN at The Granada
01/29 The Belle Game at recordBar
01/30 Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Liberty Hall
01/30 August Burns Red/Born of Osiris/ERRA/Ocean Grove at The Granada
01/30 The Kemps at The Ship
01/31 Jeff Austin Band at The Granada
01/31 Mako at recordBar
01/31 The Wizard of Oz at The Lied Center at KU
Comments