3 reasons your New Year’s resolution should include golf [Partner]

This post is brought to you in partnership with Great Life KC.
Haveyou started thinking about your New Year’s resolutions yet? Thisyear instead of committing myself to the latest fad diet I decidedto commit myself to a new sport. I needed something that fit mylifestyle and could become a permanent fixture in my life. For me,that meant Great Life KC, a club boasting state of the art fitnessequipment, swimming pools, and over a dozen golf courses across thegreater Kansas City area. It’s exactly what I needed to get fit andpick up a new sport, but some folks have never looked at golf aspromoting their well-being. Here are the top three reasons whyGreat Life should be a part of your New Year’s resolution:
1. You’lltrain like an athlete
“Golfers are athletes,” says Sarah Stout, apersonal trainer at Great Life’s Leavenworth location, “so you haveto train like one.” She encourages trainees to start a fitnessregimen because building muscles in the gym helps tremendously onthe course. Core training, shoulder mobility, and hip rotation areall especially important since the key muscles used in a golf swingare your chest, back, forearm, and core muscles.
2. You don’t haveto be good at golf
It probably comes as no surprise that I’ve neverheld a golf club before, so don’t sweat it if you haven’t either.You don’t need to be an expert to get the benefits of the sport,and Great Life offers personal training and golf coaching to helpgrow your fitness and technique. Sarah often videotapes her clientsso they can watch the tape together and see where the golfer canimprove. Then, she creates a personalized plan that they followthrough together to improve strengths and fix imbalances. There’sno need for novice golfers to be intimidated. With such a largeselection of courses there’s one for everyone (even the greenestamong you).
3. It’s not a total boys’ club
Anytime I have pictureda golf club, I envision men between the ages of 50 and 60 decked inpastels, drinking cocktails and complaining about their wives. Thatidea no longer applies. The crowd at Great Life is super diverse,welcoming families, men and women in their twenties and thirties,singles and couples. There are plenty of membership options to meetyour exact needs. Great Life isn’t pretentious or stale…it’sactually really inviting.
If you’re interested, you can reach outfor more information at Great Life KC’s website atwww.greatlifekc.com/
