Best of 2017 lists from 20 KC music influencers

More Videos 1:45 Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 Pause 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:29 Watch: Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:13 The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 3:37 Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:32 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 Next year’s Kansas City music calendar includes three stadium for Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, plus plenty of other hot acts like Pink, Lorde, Miranda Lambert and more. Next year’s Kansas City music calendar includes three stadium for Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, plus plenty of other hot acts like Pink, Lorde, Miranda Lambert and more. Jason Boatright and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

Next year’s Kansas City music calendar includes three stadium for Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, plus plenty of other hot acts like Pink, Lorde, Miranda Lambert and more. Jason Boatright and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star