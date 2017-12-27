Best of 2017 lists from 20 KC music influencers

Bookends. They’re an important part of moving on. As the year winds down, “Best of” lists are everywhere and create closure for us, letting us look back on the best music and concerts that we experienced this year.
Overall, it was a weird year -- a year where a lot of people cut their cords on their TVs and put the news on mute, hoping perhaps that it would all change if they looked away. By the looks of everyone’s social media feeds a couple weeks ago, when people were posting their Spotify year-end, “X of minutes listened” and “top 5 bands and songs” screenshots, it looks like lots of people started logging some serious minutes on the streaming service, perhaps as a nice escape.
Every year, we lose more of the legends that have inspired our lives and our love of music. For me, the one that still stings the most is losing the great Tom Petty. He passed away in October after playing one of my favorite shows of the year in June at Sprint Center. Also losing Charles Bradley, “the screaming eagle of soul” who we were lucky to have headline Middle of the Map Fest in 2016, passed away in September. Other marquee names: Grant Hart, Glen Campbell, Malcolm Young, Gregg Allman, Fats Domino and Chuck Berry. And then there’s Chris Cornell, he died just a few days after he played right here in KC at Starlight back in May. Some of these greats died with concert dates on the books, in moments like this I’m reminded of the slogan of a KC-based Twitter account, @KCConcerts, “Life is short. Buy the damn concert tickets.”
To wrap up this year, we reached out to several music influencers in the Kansas City area and asked them to submit their best of lists to us. We got submissions back from about 20 people. We asked for their favorite albums of 2017, favorite shows of 2017, favorite local releases of 2017 and a few other variations on those things. Have a look below, pull up your Spotify account, open up YouTube and start studying. Hopefully, you find some great new music to listen to as we ride off into the sunset of 2017.
CHRIS HAGHIRIAN, INK, 90.9 The Bridge, Middle of the Map
Top 10 Local releases of 2017
Berwanger - Berwanger and The Star Invaders
Hembree - Had It All EP
Hermon Mehari - Bleu
Katy Guillen and the Girls - Remember What You Knew Before
Krystle Warren - Three the Hard Way
Making Movies - I Am Another You
Mess - Hearts With Holes EP
Olivia Fox - Olivia Fox EP
Run With It - How To Start A Fire EP
The Sluts - Only One EP
Top 20 Albums of 2017
Aimee Mann - Mental Illness
Alvvays - Antisocialites
Beck - Colors
Big Thief - Capacity
Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder
Future Islands – The Far Field
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound
Julie Byrne - Not Even Happiness
Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights
Kendrick Lamar - Damn.
London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing
The National - Sleep Well Beast
Perfume Genius - No Shape
P.O.S. - Chill Dummy
Sampha - Process
Slowdive - Slowdive
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Vince Staples - Big Fish Theory
Waxahatchee - Out in the Storm
The xx - I See You
Top Concerts of 2017
02/14 Mike Doughty at recordBar
02/15 to 02/19 Billy Bragg/Ramy Essam/Moody/Calvin Arsenia at Folk Alliance International Conference
03/11 Ben Folds with the KC Symphony at Kauffman and 08/27 Ben Folds at Liberty Hall
04/05 Radiohead/Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis at Sprint
05/05-06 Strand of Oaks/Jason Isbell/Talib Kweli/Heartfelt Anarchy/Ebony Tusks/Will Whitmore at MOTM
06/02 Tom Petty at Sprint
07/28 Radar State at Riot Room
08/02 Caamp at rB
08/05 Julien Baker at Granada
09/12 U2 at Arrowhead
09/21 P.O.S. at Riot Room
10/03 The XX at Starlight
10/15 The Pixies at The Midland
10/21 Olympic Size/Roman Numerals
10/27 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 Regina Spektor at Uptown
11/03 Slowdive at The Truman
11/12 Thundergong at Uptown
11/19 St Vincent at Uptown
12/02 Making Movies at Knux
FALLY AFANI, I Heart Local Music
Top 10 Local releases
01 The Sluts - Only One (EP)
02 HighWesthus - Burn (Single)
03 Truckstop Honeymoon - LP (Single)
04 Cuee - Honey ft. Micha Anne (Single)
05 Stiff Middle Fingers - 3 Minutes to Midnight (Single)
06 Serene Fiend - Ephemeral Sound (Single)
07 Westerners - Ugly Girls in Pretty Shoes (Single)
08 Stik Figa - The Central (Single)
09 Wick and the Tricks - Tough As Nails (Single)
10 Sky Smeed - Bumper Sticker (Single)
MICHELLE BACON, 90.9 The Bridge & musician
Top 10 Albums
01 St. Vincent - Masseduction
02 Grizzly Bear - Painted Ruins
03 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
04 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound
05 Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder
06 Jay Som - Everybody Works
07 Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings - Soul of A Woman
08 Slowdive - Slowdive
09 Hurray For the Riff Raff - The Navigator
10 Sampha - Process
Top 10 Local releases
01 Making Movies - I Am Another You
02 Krystle Warren - Three the Hard Way
03 Hembree - Had It All (EP)
04 The 238s - The Itch b/w The Scratch (single)
05 The Atlantic - The Desert (EP)
06 Hermon Mehari - Bleu
07 Emmaline Twist - Dissimulation 1 (EP)
08 Approach - Elegant Knock
09 Andrew Foshee - Strange Relations
10 Mess - heartswithholes (EP)
Top 10 Concerts
01 10/29 Regina Spektor at The Uptown
02 08/18 The Dave Rawlings Machine at The Folly Theater
03 11/19 St. Vincent at The Uptown
04 09/04 Lake Street Dive/Matt Stansberry & the Romance at CrossroadsKC
05 11/12 Thundergong! at The Uptown
06 11/22 Ha Ha Tonka /Me Like Bees at recordBar
07 05/26 Samantha Fish at CrossroadsKC
08 02/24 Shiner at recordBar
09 11/03 Slowdive at The Truman
10 09/22 Gorillaz/Danny Brown at Sprint Center
JARED BAJKOWSKI, INK intern & bassist for Momma’s Boy
Top 10 Albums
01 Hoops - Routines
02 Kendrick Lamar - Damn.
03 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Flying Microtonal Banana
04 BadBadNotGood - Spotify Live
05 White Reaper - The World's Best American Band
06 King Krule - The OOZ
07 Brockhampton - Saturation
08 Walker Lukens - Tell It to the Judge
09 Big K.R.I.T. - 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time
10 Deerhoof - Mountain Moves
JACKI BECKER, Up To Eleven Productions
Top Concerts
02/27 ETID / Knocked Loose at The Granada
03/03 Lee Fields/Hi-Lux at recordBar
04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center
05/01 Whitney at The Bottleneck
05/13 Bonobo/Fakear at The Granada
06/10 Modest Mouse at Pinewood Bowl (Lincoln, NE)
06/30 311 in Lincoln, NE
09/18 Sheer Mag/Laffing Gas/tThe Whiffs/Nancy Boys at The Bottleneck
09/20 Thundercat at The Granada
09/22 The Gorillaz at Sprint Center
09/23 Manchester Orchestra/Tigers Jaw/Foxing at CrossroadsKC
09/26 Pinegrove/Florist/Lomelda at The Bottleneck
10/02 BTBAM/The Contortionist/POLYPHIA at The Granada
10/05 Angel Olsen at The Granada
10/20 Boris/Subrosa/Endon at The Granada
10/22 Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar
10/27 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Top Albums
SZA - CTRL
Sharon Jones - Soul of a Woman
The War on Drugs - a Deeper Understanding
Priests - Nothing Feels Natural
Kevin Morby - City Music
King Krule - The Ooz
Thundercat - DRUNK
Corbin - Mourn
Future - Future
Khalid - American Teen
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN
Sampha - Process
Gouge Away - , Dies
Chon - Homey
The National - Sleep Well Beast
Mutoid Man - War Moans
SHERMAN BRENEMAN, Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven
Top 10 Albums
Big Thief - Capacity
Lilly Hiatt - Trinity Lane
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - Lotta Sea Lice
Diet Cig - Swear I’m Good At This
Cigarettes After Sex - Cigarettes After Sex
Hurray For The Riff Raff - The Navigator
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit- The Nashville Sound
Aimee Mann - Mental Illness
Beth Ditto - Fake Sugar
Beck - Colors
Top 10 Concerts
Patti Smith at Parkwest, Chicago
Hurray For The Riff Raff at Waterloo Records, SXSW
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at Continental Club, SXSW
Black Angels/A Place To Bury Strangers at Madrid Theatre
Balto at miniBar
Jack DeJohnette Trio at Gem Theater
Durand Jones and the Indications at SXSW (playing recordBar 4/8/18)
David Dondero at Cactus Club, Austin
King Crimson at Dallas Fairgrounds
Jason Isbell at Middle of the Map at The Uptown
Top 8 Local releases
Wick and the Tricks - Not Enough 7”
Freight Train Rabbit Killer - Old Man of the Mountain 7”
Victor and Penny - She Says, She Knows 7”
The Country Duo - Wait A Little While 7”
Red Kate/Stiff Middle Fingers - split 7”
Berwanger - Berwanger and the Star Invaders
Truck Stop Love - Can’t Hear It 91-94
Apocalypse Meow 10 - Compilation CD
BILL BROWNLEE, content contributor to INK, The Star, 89.3 KCUR and blogger
Top 10 Albums
01 Kendrick Lamar - Damn.
02 Vince Staples - Big Fish Theory
03 Big K.R.I.T. - 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time
04 Lee Ann Womack - The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
05 Miguel Zenón - Típico
06 Tarkovsky Quartet - Nuit Blanche
07 Matt Otto and Ensemble Ibérica - Ibérica
08 Brockhampton - Saturation II
09 Lorde - Melodrama
10 Bobby Watson - Made In America
Top 10 Local releases
01 Matt Otto and Ensemble Ibérica - Ibérica
02 Bobby Watson - Made in America
03 Rich the Factor - El Factor
04 Hermon Mehari - Bleu
05 Rich the Factor - 1000 (Keep It Ten Hunnid)
06 Samantha Fish - Chills and Fever
07 Stik Figa - Central Standard Time
08 Oleta Adams - Third Set
09 Making Movies - I Am Another You
10 Pistol Pete - The 3Pete
Top 10 Concerts
01 Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens at The Folly Theater
02 Donny McCaslin Trio at The Folly Theater
03 Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band at Gem Theater
04 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
05 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Middle of the Map at The Uptown
06 Marilyn Maye at Quality Hill Playhouse
07 Fantasia at Sprint Center
08 Municipal Waste at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater (Warped Tour)
09 Garth Brooks at Sprint Center
10. A Place to Bury Strangers at Madrid Theatre
KELLY CORCORAN, Love Garden Records
Top 10 Albums
01 Drakkar Sauna - Very Much Cologne
02 Magnetic Fields - 50 Song Memoir
03 Slowdive - Slowdive
04 Richard Dawson - Peasant
05 Endless Boogie - Vibe Killer
06 Art Feynman - Blast Off Through the Water
07 Ty Segall - Ty Segall
08 Bjork - Utopia
09 Yussef Kamaal - Black Focus
10 Molly Burch - Please Be Mine
Top 8 Local releases
01 Drakkar Sauna - Very Much Cologne
02 Expo 70 - American Here and Now Sessions
03 Hyberbor - Mondo Violento
04 The Roseline - Blood
05 Moni Moni - Moni Moni
06 Arc Flash - Carbon Copy
07 Toughies - Wind 7"
08 CS Luxem - Stranger 7"
Top 12 Concerts
10/14 Heidi Lynne Gluck at Replay Lounge
05/04 Drakkar Sauna at Replay Lounge
09/26 Pinegrove at The Bottleneck
08/31 Raymond/Toughies at Decade
12/07 Pale Tongue/Odd Harmona/Brendan Mott at Love Garden
10/19 Girlpool/Palm/Dreamgirl at White Schoolhouse
04/08 Farmer's Ball (Gnarly Davidson/Cuee/Ricky Roosevelt/Hush Machine) at The Bottleneck
11/03 Slowdive at The Truman
03/20 Molly Burch at The Riot Room
04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center
07/08 Westerners at Love Garden
05/10 Whisperer/No Magic/Heidi Lynne Gluck/Roseline at Love Garden
Top 10 Concerts
Flyover (Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd & more) at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
SZA at The Uptown
Post Malone at The Uptown
Jason Isbell at Middle of the Map at The Uptown
Turnpike Troubadours at Liberty Hall
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Granada
Mighty Mighty Bosstones at Lawrence Beer Company
Guster at Boulevardia
Chance The Rapper at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Isaiah Rashad at The Granada
DALLAS GUTSCHENRITTER, co-owner of The Riot Room
Top 10 Local releases
Cataphract - The Witchpower of Invisibility
Origin - Unparalleled Universe
Gourmand - The Inquisitionist
Garoted - Abyssal Blood Sacrifices
Hyborian - Vol. 1
Captiva - Pay No Mind
JL - DIBKIS
Joey Cool - Swank Sauce
Hembree - Had It All (EP)
The Whiffs - Take a Whiff
Top 10 Local songs
Above Waves - Simple Things
Loogey - I’m Ready
Garoted - Deathscepter
Abjure - Black Flame Ascension
Cataphract - Beyond the Night of Time
Hyborian - Maelstrom
Jaenki - The Timing and the Spaces
JL - Out Da Hood
Captiva - So Psychedelic
Origin - Infinitesimal To The Infinite
Top 10 Concerts
01/29 Alcest/The Body/Existem at The Riot Room
02/11 Marduk /Incantation/Svart Crown/Seeker/Stonehaven at The Riot Room
02/18 Origin/Unmerciful/Troglodyte/Torn The Fuck Apart at The Riot Room
06/05 Protomen/Merlin at The Riot Room
07/01 Anoraak/Above Waves at The Riot Room
07/11 Iron Maiden/Ghost at Sprint Center
07/31 Blossoms/Whales at The Riot Room
09/08 Inquisition/Uada/Volahn/Garoted at The Riot Room
09/10 Venom Inc/Goatwhore/Toxic Holocaust/The Convalescence at The Riot Room
11/11 Mayhem/Immolation at The Granada
KATIE HARRINGTON, AEG and The Midland
Top 10 Albums
LÉON - Surround Me (EP)
Ryan Adams - Prisoner
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound
Margo Price - All American Made
Colter Wall – Colter Wall
Haim - Something to Tell You
Aldous Harding - Party
Slowdive – Slowdive
Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger in the Alps
Alvvays - Antisocialites
SAVANNA HOWLAND, playlistplay.com
Top 10 Albums
01 Sampha - Process
02 LANY - LANY
03 Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights
04 The xx - I See You
05 Temples - Volcano
06 Aaron Lee Martin - Learned Behavior
07 Angus and Julia Stone - Snow
08 David Bazan - Care
09 Manchester Orchestra - Black Mile to the Surface
10 Japandroids - Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
Top 10 Local releases
01 The Atlantic - Desert (EP)
02 Mess - Heartswithholes (EP)
03 Payge Turner - Only One (Single)
04 Radar State - Spinning Wheel (Single)
05 Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)
06 Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)
07 Calvin Arsenia - Catastrophe
08 Chase The Horseman RIPchord - (Single)
09 Counterculture - Teenage Relevance
10 Hembree - Had It All (EP)
Top 10 Local releases
01 Krystle Warren - Three The Hard Way
02 Making Movies - I Am Another You
03 Calvin Arsenia - Catastrophe
04 Katy Guillen and The Girls - Remember What You Knew Before
05 Mysterious Clouds - Panic on the Noon Meridian
06 Kemet the Phantom - The Invisible Man
07 Andrew Foshee - Strange Relations
08 Berwanger - Berwanger And The Star Invaders
09 Samantha Fish - Belle of the West
10 Scott Hrabko & The Rabbits - Summer
Top 10 Albums
01 Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Soul of a Woman
02 LCD Soundsystem - american dream
03 Moses Sumney - Aromanticism
04 The xx - I See You
05 Jay Som - Everybody Works
06 Perfume Genius - No Shape
07 Valerie June - The Order of Time
08 Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights
09 Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder
10 The Magnetic Fields - 50 Song Memoir
Top 10 Concerts
01 02/15 to 02/19 Folk Alliance International Conference - Forbidden Folk
02 01/07 The Band That Fell To Earth / Bowie Tribute show at recordBar
03 10/22 The B-52’s at The Uptown
04 10/10 The xx & Perfume Genius at Starlight
05 04/19 Krystle Warren and Herman Mehari at 1900 Building
06 06/30 KKFI Collaborations at The Folly
07 03/01 and 04/01 Calvin Arsenia (4 Shows in 2 Nights) at Outburst KC
08 10/29 Regina Spektor at The Uptown
09 04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center
10 03/24 Bryan Ferry & Judith Owen at The Uptown
PEYTON MAREK, manager of The Greeting Committee
Top 10 Albums
01 LCD Soundsystem - american dream
02 Tennis - Yours Conditionally
03 Alvvays - Antisocialites
04 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
05 St. Vincent - Masseduction
06 Harry Styles - Harry Styles
07 Portugal. The Man - Woodstock
08 Sampha - Process
09 Bully - Losing
10 Miya Folick - Give It To Me
Top 10 Local songs
01 The Greeting Committee - Dancing To Nothing At All
02 Hembree - Two Sides
03 Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies
04 Jaenki - Miracle Maze
05 Making Movies - You Are Another Me
06 Yes You Are - HGX (Todd Fink Remix)
07 Hembree - Holy Water
08 The Greeting Committee - BBC
09 Hembree - Had It All
10 The Greeting Committee - She’s A Gun
Top 10 Concerts
01 St. Vincent at The Uptown
02 Radiohead at Sprint Center
03 TOPS at recordBar
04 LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel (Brooklyn, NY)
05 LCD Soundsystem at Roy Wilkins Auditorium (St. Paul, MN)
06 Portugal. The Man at Stubb’s (Austin, TX)
07 The Greeting Committee at recordBar
08 Portugal. The Man/Maybird at Minglewood Hall (Memphis, TN)
09 Tennis at White Oak Music Hall (Houston, TX)
10 Whitney at Rough Trade (Brooklyn, NY)
MARION MERRITT, Records With Merritt
Top 10 Albums
Sharon Jones & The Dap-kings - Soul of A Woman
Jackie Shane - Any Other Way
The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Don't Get Lost
Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger In The Alps
Pond - The Weather
Mavis Staples - If All I Was Was Black
Moses Sumney - Aromanticism
Sampha - Process
This Is The Kit - Moonshine Freeze
Banteay Ampil Band - Cambodian Liberation Songs
JUDY MILLS, Mills Record Company
Top 10 Local releases
Bummer/Pinko - split EP
Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)
Arc Flash - Carbon Copy
Stik Figa - Central Standard Time
Memcave - EFFEKLIQ RUCKWARTS (7”)
Salty - Preservation Blues
Black Creatures - See No Evil (EP)
Mess - HeartswithHoles (EP)
Natural Man - Natural Man and the Flaming Hot Band (EP)
Bad Dreamer - If It Goes Wrong
Top 10 Albums
Yaeji - EP2
Nick Hakim - Green Twins
Cigarettes After Sex - Cigarettes After Sex
Emma Ruth Rundle/Jay Jayle - split
Miles Mosely - Uprising
King Krule - The Ooz
Zion. T - OO
Ride - Weather Diaries
Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Luciferian Towers
Faye Webster - Faye Webster
AARON RHODES, Shuttlecock Magazine
Top 10 Local releases
Warm Bodies - My Burning Love
Aaron Alexander - Memento Mori
Kye Colors - Milk Is Nasty
Arc Flash - Carbon Copy
The Whiffs - Take A Whiff!
Khrystal. - Quarter Century Living
Riley PnP - The Murder Tape
Dead Dads Club - Floo Medz
Jonah P. & Ricky Roosevelt - In The Dark
Devil’s Den - Intruder
ANNA SELLE, Playlistplay & HearQueer
Top 10 Albums
01 St. Vincent - Masseduction
02 SZA - CTRL
03 Alvvays - Antisocialites
04 MUNA - Around U
05 Syd - Fin
06 Rostam - Half Light
07 Diet Cig - Swear I'm Good At This
08 Aye Nako - Silver Haze
09 Lorde - Melodrama
10 Sylvan Esso - What Now
Top 10 Local releases
01 Mess - heartswithholes (EP)
02 Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)
03 Katy Guillen and The Girls - Remember What You Knew Before
04 The Black Creatures - See No Evil
05 Yanna - Misfit (Single)
06 Khrystal. - The Glow Up (EP)
07 Rachel Mallin & The Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)
08 Hembree - Had It All (EP)
09 Dreamgirl - Dream Goes Wrong
10 Bad Dreamer - If It Goes Wrong
Top 10 Concerts
01 MUNA at recordBar
02 Julien Baker at The Granada
03 Vince Staples at The Granada
04 Bleachers at KC Live!
05 Beach Slang at Buzz Beachball
06 Alt-J at Starlight Theater
07 Tank and the Bangas at recordBar
08 Middle Kids at The Tank Room
09 Duncan Burnett and The Riot at Boulevardia
10 Chloe Jacobson at Middle of the Map Fest
STEVE TULIPANA, co-owner of recordBar, musician in several bands
Top 10 Albums
Itchy O - From The Overflowing
Rob Gallo - Heavy Meta
LCD Soundsystem - american dream
Fever Ray - Plunge
Twin Peaks - Music From The Limited Event Series (Compilation)
Sound of Ceres - The Twin
Afghan Whigs - In Spades
The Residents - The Ghost Of Hope
Moon Duo - Occult Architecture Vol. 1
The Life and Times - The Life and Times
Top 10 Local releases of 2017
Making Movies - I Am Another You
Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)
Salty - Preservation Blues
False Brother - False Brother
Vacate Vay - Superneutrality
Emmaline Twist - Dissimulation 1 (EP)
Los Coulters - Red Oscura
The Hearers - Five Seasons
Ex Acrobat - x Acrobat (EP)
Hyborian - Volume 1
Top 10 Concerts
02/24 Shiner/Milemarker at recordBar
03/03 Lee Fields & the Expressions/Hi-Lux at recordBar
04/21 Of Montreal at recordBar
07/01 Ron Gallo/Psychic Heat at recordBar
07/30 Free Salamander Experiment/Cheer Accident at recordBar
10/06 Itchy O/Scammers at recordBar
10/22 Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar
10/23 Sound of Ceres/Plume Varia/(w)Omen at miniBar
11/02 Modern English/Emmaline Twist at recordBar
12/02 Making Movies and Friends at Knuckleheads
MADISEN WARD, Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear
Top 10 Concerts
Queens of the Stone Age
John Paul White
The Band That Fell to Earth
John Prine
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Sufjan Stevens
St. Vincent
Blind Pilot
Alabama Shakes
Manchester Orchestra
HANK WIEDEL, Mammoth and Sofar Sounds
Top 10 Albums
01 Liam Gallagher - As You Were
02 Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires
03 John Mayer - The Search For Everything
04 Foster The People - Sacred Hearts Club
05 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
06 Kehlani - SweetSexySavage
07 Hembree - Had It All (EP)
08 Hippo Campus - Landmark
09 SZA - CTRL
10 Brockhampton - Saturation II
Top 10 Concerts
01 Kendrick Lamar at Sprint Center
02 Colter Wall at The Riot Room
03 Post Malone at The Uptown
04 Chance The Rapper at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05 Bluegrass In The Bottoms at Knuckleheads
06 Flyover Fest at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
07 Magic City Hippies at Tank Room
08 The Heydaze at Sofar Sounds KC
09 Ryan Loecker at Eighth Street Taproom
10 David Ryan Harris at Sofar Sounds KC
Comments