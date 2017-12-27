More Videos

Ink

Best of 2017 lists from 20 KC music influencers

By Chris Haghirian

Special to Ink

December 27, 2017 12:31 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Bookends. They’re an important part of moving on. As the year winds down, “Best of” lists are everywhere and create closure for us, letting us look back on the best music and concerts that we experienced this year.



Overall, it was a weird year -- a year where a lot of people cut their cords on their TVs and put the news on mute, hoping perhaps that it would all change if they looked away. By the looks of everyone’s social media feeds a couple weeks ago, when people were posting their Spotify year-end, “X of minutes listened” and “top 5 bands and songs” screenshots, it looks like lots of people started logging some serious minutes on the streaming service, perhaps as a nice escape.



Every year, we lose more of the legends that have inspired our lives and our love of music. For me, the one that still stings the most is losing the great Tom Petty. He passed away in October after playing one of my favorite shows of the year in June at Sprint Center. Also losing Charles Bradley, “the screaming eagle of soul” who we were lucky to have headline Middle of the Map Fest in 2016, passed away in September. Other marquee names: Grant Hart, Glen Campbell, Malcolm Young, Gregg Allman, Fats Domino and Chuck Berry. And then there’s Chris Cornell, he died just a few days after he played right here in KC at Starlight back in May. Some of these greats died with concert dates on the books, in moments like this I’m reminded of the slogan of a KC-based Twitter account, @KCConcerts, “Life is short. Buy the damn concert tickets.”



To wrap up this year, we reached out to several music influencers in the Kansas City area and asked them to submit their best of lists to us. We got submissions back from about 20 people. We asked for their favorite albums of 2017, favorite shows of 2017, favorite local releases of 2017 and a few other variations on those things. Have a look below, pull up your Spotify account, open up YouTube and start studying. Hopefully, you find some great new music to listen to as we ride off into the sunset of 2017.



CHRIS HAGHIRIAN, INK, 90.9 The Bridge, Middle of the Map



Top 10 Local releases of 2017

Berwanger - Berwanger and The Star Invaders

Hembree - Had It All EP

Hermon Mehari - Bleu

Katy Guillen and the Girls - Remember What You Knew Before

Krystle Warren - Three the Hard Way

Making Movies - I Am Another You

Mess - Hearts With Holes EP

Olivia Fox - Olivia Fox EP

Run With It - How To Start A Fire EP

The Sluts - Only One EP



Top 20 Albums of 2017

Aimee Mann - Mental Illness

Alvvays - Antisocialites

Beck - Colors

Big Thief - Capacity

Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder

Future Islands – The Far Field

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound

Julie Byrne - Not Even Happiness

Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights

Kendrick Lamar - Damn.

London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing

The National - Sleep Well Beast

Perfume Genius - No Shape

P.O.S. - Chill Dummy

Sampha - Process

Slowdive - Slowdive

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Vince Staples - Big Fish Theory

Waxahatchee - Out in the Storm

The xx - I See You



Top Concerts of 2017

02/14 Mike Doughty at recordBar

02/15 to 02/19 Billy Bragg/Ramy Essam/Moody/Calvin Arsenia at Folk Alliance International Conference

03/11 Ben Folds with the KC Symphony at Kauffman and 08/27 Ben Folds at Liberty Hall

04/05 Radiohead/Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis at Sprint

05/05-06 Strand of Oaks/Jason Isbell/Talib Kweli/Heartfelt Anarchy/Ebony Tusks/Will Whitmore at MOTM

06/02 Tom Petty at Sprint

07/28 Radar State at Riot Room

08/02 Caamp at rB

08/05 Julien Baker at Granada

09/12 U2 at Arrowhead

09/21 P.O.S. at Riot Room

10/03 The XX at Starlight

10/15 The Pixies at The Midland

10/21 Olympic Size/Roman Numerals

10/27 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 Regina Spektor at Uptown

11/03 Slowdive at The Truman

11/12 Thundergong at Uptown

11/19 St Vincent at Uptown

12/02 Making Movies at Knux



FALLY AFANI, I Heart Local Music



Top 10 Local releases

01 The Sluts - Only One (EP)

02 HighWesthus - Burn (Single)

03 Truckstop Honeymoon - LP (Single)

04 Cuee - Honey ft. Micha Anne (Single)

05 Stiff Middle Fingers - 3 Minutes to Midnight (Single)

06 Serene Fiend - Ephemeral Sound (Single)

07 Westerners - Ugly Girls in Pretty Shoes (Single)

08 Stik Figa - The Central (Single)

09 Wick and the Tricks - Tough As Nails (Single)

10 Sky Smeed - Bumper Sticker (Single)



MICHELLE BACON, 90.9 The Bridge & musician



Top 10 Albums

01 St. Vincent - Masseduction

02 Grizzly Bear - Painted Ruins

03 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

04 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound

05 Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder

06 Jay Som - Everybody Works

07 Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings - Soul of A Woman

08 Slowdive - Slowdive

09 Hurray For the Riff Raff - The Navigator

10 Sampha - Process



Top 10 Local releases

01 Making Movies - I Am Another You

02 Krystle Warren - Three the Hard Way  

03 Hembree - Had It All (EP)

04 The 238s - The Itch b/w The Scratch (single)

05 The Atlantic - The Desert (EP)

06 Hermon Mehari - Bleu

07 Emmaline Twist - Dissimulation 1 (EP)

08 Approach - Elegant Knock

09 Andrew Foshee - Strange Relations

10 Mess - heartswithholes (EP)



Top 10 Concerts

01 10/29 Regina Spektor at The Uptown

02 08/18 The Dave Rawlings Machine at The Folly Theater

03 11/19 St. Vincent at The Uptown

04 09/04 Lake Street Dive/Matt Stansberry & the Romance at CrossroadsKC

05 11/12 Thundergong! at The Uptown

06 11/22 Ha Ha Tonka /Me Like Bees at recordBar  

07 05/26 Samantha Fish at CrossroadsKC

08 02/24 Shiner at recordBar

09 11/03 Slowdive at The Truman

10 09/22 Gorillaz/Danny Brown at Sprint Center



JARED BAJKOWSKI, INK intern & bassist for Momma’s Boy



Top 10 Albums

01 Hoops - Routines

02 Kendrick Lamar - Damn.

03 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Flying Microtonal Banana

04 BadBadNotGood - Spotify Live

05 White Reaper - The World's Best American Band

06 King Krule - The OOZ

07 Brockhampton - Saturation

08 Walker Lukens - Tell It to the Judge

09 Big K.R.I.T. - 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time

10 Deerhoof - Mountain Moves



JACKI BECKER, Up To Eleven Productions



Top Concerts

02/27 ETID / Knocked Loose at The Granada

03/03 Lee Fields/Hi-Lux at recordBar

04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center

05/01  Whitney at The Bottleneck

05/13 Bonobo/Fakear at The Granada

06/10 Modest Mouse at Pinewood Bowl (Lincoln, NE)

06/30 311 in Lincoln, NE

09/18 Sheer Mag/Laffing Gas/tThe Whiffs/Nancy Boys at The Bottleneck

09/20 Thundercat at The Granada

09/22 The Gorillaz at Sprint Center

09/23 Manchester Orchestra/Tigers Jaw/Foxing at CrossroadsKC

09/26 Pinegrove/Florist/Lomelda at The Bottleneck

10/02 BTBAM/The Contortionist/POLYPHIA at The Granada

10/05 Angel Olsen at The Granada

10/20 Boris/Subrosa/Endon at The Granada

10/22 Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar

10/27 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena



Top Albums

SZA - CTRL

Sharon Jones - Soul of a Woman

The War on Drugs - a Deeper Understanding

Priests - Nothing Feels Natural

Kevin Morby - City Music

King Krule - The Ooz

Thundercat - DRUNK

Corbin  - Mourn

Future - Future

Khalid - American Teen

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN

Sampha - Process

Gouge Away -  , Dies

Chon - Homey

The National - Sleep Well Beast

Mutoid Man - War Moans





SHERMAN BRENEMAN, Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven



Top 10 Albums

Big Thief - Capacity

Lilly Hiatt - Trinity Lane

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - Lotta Sea Lice

Diet Cig - Swear I’m Good At This

Cigarettes After Sex - Cigarettes After Sex

Hurray For The Riff Raff - The Navigator

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit- The Nashville Sound

Aimee Mann - Mental Illness

Beth Ditto - Fake Sugar

Beck - Colors



Top 10 Concerts

Patti Smith at Parkwest, Chicago

Hurray For The Riff Raff at Waterloo Records, SXSW

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers at Continental Club, SXSW

Black Angels/A Place To Bury Strangers at Madrid Theatre

Balto at miniBar

Jack DeJohnette Trio at Gem Theater

Durand Jones and the Indications at SXSW (playing recordBar 4/8/18)

David Dondero at Cactus Club, Austin

King Crimson at Dallas Fairgrounds

Jason Isbell at Middle of the Map at The Uptown



Top 8 Local releases

Wick and the Tricks - Not Enough 7”

Freight Train Rabbit Killer - Old Man of the Mountain 7”

Victor and Penny - She Says, She Knows 7”

The Country Duo - Wait A Little While 7”

Red Kate/Stiff Middle Fingers - split 7”

Berwanger - Berwanger and the Star Invaders

Truck Stop Love - Can’t Hear It 91-94

Apocalypse Meow 10 - Compilation CD



BILL BROWNLEE, content contributor to INK, The Star, 89.3 KCUR and blogger



Top 10 Albums

01 Kendrick Lamar - Damn.

02 Vince Staples - Big Fish Theory

03 Big K.R.I.T. - 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time

04 Lee Ann Womack - The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

05 Miguel Zenón - Típico

06 Tarkovsky Quartet - Nuit Blanche

07 Matt Otto and Ensemble Ibérica - Ibérica

08 Brockhampton - Saturation II

09 Lorde - Melodrama

10 Bobby Watson - Made In America



Top 10 Local releases

01 Matt Otto and Ensemble Ibérica - Ibérica

02 Bobby Watson - Made in America

03 Rich the Factor - El Factor

04 Hermon Mehari - Bleu

05 Rich the Factor - 1000 (Keep It Ten Hunnid)

06 Samantha Fish - Chills and Fever

07 Stik Figa - Central Standard Time

08 Oleta Adams - Third Set

09 Making Movies - I Am Another You

10 Pistol Pete - The 3Pete



Top 10 Concerts

01 Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens at The Folly Theater

02 Donny McCaslin Trio at The Folly Theater

03 Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band at Gem Theater

04 Arcade Fire at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

05 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Middle of the Map at The Uptown

06 Marilyn Maye at Quality Hill Playhouse

07 Fantasia at Sprint Center

08 Municipal Waste at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater (Warped Tour)

09 Garth Brooks at Sprint Center

10. A Place to Bury Strangers at Madrid Theatre



KELLY CORCORAN, Love Garden Records



Top 10 Albums

01 Drakkar Sauna - Very Much Cologne

02 Magnetic Fields - 50 Song Memoir

03 Slowdive - Slowdive

04 Richard Dawson - Peasant

05 Endless Boogie - Vibe Killer

06 Art Feynman - Blast Off Through the Water

07 Ty Segall - Ty Segall

08 Bjork - Utopia

09 Yussef Kamaal - Black Focus

10 Molly Burch - Please Be Mine



Top 8 Local releases

01 Drakkar Sauna - Very Much Cologne

02 Expo 70 - American Here and Now Sessions

03 Hyberbor - Mondo Violento

04 The Roseline - Blood

05 Moni Moni - Moni Moni

06 Arc Flash - Carbon Copy

07 Toughies - Wind 7"

08 CS Luxem - Stranger 7"



Top 12 Concerts

10/14 Heidi Lynne Gluck at Replay Lounge

05/04 Drakkar Sauna at Replay Lounge

09/26 Pinegrove at The Bottleneck

08/31 Raymond/Toughies at Decade

12/07 Pale Tongue/Odd Harmona/Brendan Mott at Love Garden

10/19 Girlpool/Palm/Dreamgirl at White Schoolhouse

04/08 Farmer's Ball (Gnarly Davidson/Cuee/Ricky Roosevelt/Hush Machine) at The Bottleneck

11/03 Slowdive at The Truman

03/20 Molly Burch at The Riot Room

04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center

07/08 Westerners at Love Garden

05/10 Whisperer/No Magic/Heidi Lynne Gluck/Roseline at Love Garden



PAT FIELDER, Mammoth



Top 10 Concerts

Flyover (Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd & more) at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

SZA at The Uptown

Post Malone at The Uptown

Jason Isbell at Middle of the Map at The Uptown

Turnpike Troubadours at Liberty Hall

Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Granada

Mighty Mighty Bosstones at Lawrence Beer Company

Guster at Boulevardia

Chance The Rapper at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Isaiah Rashad at The Granada



DALLAS GUTSCHENRITTER, co-owner of The Riot Room



Top 10 Local releases

Cataphract - The Witchpower of Invisibility

Origin - Unparalleled Universe

Gourmand - The Inquisitionist

Garoted - Abyssal Blood Sacrifices

Hyborian - Vol. 1

Captiva - Pay No Mind

JL - DIBKIS

Joey Cool - Swank Sauce

Hembree - Had It All (EP)

The Whiffs - Take a Whiff



Top 10 Local songs

Above Waves - Simple Things

Loogey - I’m Ready

Garoted - Deathscepter

Abjure - Black Flame Ascension

Cataphract - Beyond the Night of Time

Hyborian - Maelstrom

Jaenki - The Timing and the Spaces

JL - Out Da Hood

Captiva - So Psychedelic

Origin - Infinitesimal To The Infinite



Top 10 Concerts

01/29 Alcest/The Body/Existem at The Riot Room

02/11 Marduk /Incantation/Svart Crown/Seeker/Stonehaven at The Riot Room

02/18 Origin/Unmerciful/Troglodyte/Torn The Fuck Apart at The Riot Room

06/05 Protomen/Merlin at The Riot Room

07/01 Anoraak/Above Waves at The Riot Room

07/11 Iron Maiden/Ghost at Sprint Center

07/31 Blossoms/Whales at The Riot Room

09/08 Inquisition/Uada/Volahn/Garoted at The Riot Room

09/10 Venom Inc/Goatwhore/Toxic Holocaust/The Convalescence at The Riot Room

11/11 Mayhem/Immolation at The Granada





KATIE HARRINGTON, AEG and The Midland



Top 10 Albums

LÉON - Surround Me (EP)

Ryan Adams - Prisoner

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound

Margo Price - All American Made

Colter Wall – Colter Wall

Haim - Something to Tell You

Aldous Harding - Party

Slowdive – Slowdive

Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger in the Alps

Alvvays - Antisocialites





SAVANNA HOWLAND, playlistplay.com



Top 10 Albums

01 Sampha - Process

02 LANY - LANY

03 Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights

04 The xx -  I See You

05 Temples -  Volcano

06 Aaron Lee Martin - Learned Behavior

07 Angus and Julia Stone - Snow

08 David Bazan - Care

09 Manchester Orchestra - Black Mile to the Surface

10 Japandroids - Near To The Wild Heart Of Life



Top 10 Local releases

01 The Atlantic - Desert (EP)

02 Mess - Heartswithholes (EP)

03 Payge Turner - Only One (Single)

04 Radar State - Spinning Wheel (Single)

05 Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)

06 Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)

07 Calvin Arsenia - Catastrophe

08  Chase The Horseman RIPchord - (Single)

09  Counterculture - Teenage Relevance

10 Hembree - Had It All (EP)



MARK MANNING, KKFI 90.1FM



Top 10 Local releases

01 Krystle Warren - Three The Hard Way

02 Making Movies - I Am Another You

03 Calvin Arsenia - Catastrophe

04 Katy Guillen and The Girls - Remember What You Knew Before

05 Mysterious Clouds - Panic on the Noon Meridian

06 Kemet the Phantom - The Invisible Man

07 Andrew Foshee - Strange Relations

08 Berwanger - Berwanger And The Star Invaders

09 Samantha Fish - Belle of the West

10 Scott Hrabko & The Rabbits - Summer



Top 10 Albums

01 Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Soul of a Woman

02 LCD Soundsystem - american dream

03 Moses Sumney - Aromanticism

04 The xx - I See You

05 Jay Som - Everybody Works

06 Perfume Genius - No Shape

07 Valerie June - The Order of Time

08 Julien Baker - Turn Out The Lights

09 Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder

10 The Magnetic Fields - 50 Song Memoir



Top 10 Concerts

01 02/15 to 02/19 Folk Alliance International Conference - Forbidden Folk

02 01/07 The Band That Fell To Earth / Bowie Tribute show at recordBar

03 10/22 The B-52’s at The Uptown

04 10/10 The xx & Perfume Genius at Starlight

05 04/19 Krystle Warren and Herman Mehari at 1900 Building

06 06/30 KKFI Collaborations at The Folly

07 03/01 and 04/01 Calvin Arsenia (4 Shows in 2 Nights) at Outburst KC

08 10/29 Regina Spektor at The Uptown

09 04/05 Radiohead at Sprint Center

10 03/24 Bryan Ferry & Judith Owen at The Uptown



PEYTON MAREK, manager of The Greeting Committee



Top 10 Albums

01 LCD Soundsystem - american dream

02 Tennis - Yours Conditionally

03 Alvvays - Antisocialites

04 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

05 St. Vincent - Masseduction

06 Harry Styles - Harry Styles

07 Portugal. The Man - Woodstock

08 Sampha - Process

09 Bully - Losing

10 Miya Folick - Give It To Me



Top 10 Local songs

01 The Greeting Committee - Dancing To Nothing At All

02 Hembree - Two Sides

03 Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies

04 Jaenki - Miracle Maze

05 Making Movies - You Are Another Me

06 Yes You Are - HGX (Todd Fink Remix)

07 Hembree - Holy Water

08 The Greeting Committee - BBC

09 Hembree - Had It All

10 The Greeting Committee - She’s A Gun



Top 10 Concerts

01 St. Vincent at The Uptown

02 Radiohead at Sprint Center

03 TOPS at recordBar

04 LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel (Brooklyn, NY)

05 LCD Soundsystem at Roy Wilkins Auditorium (St. Paul, MN)

06 Portugal. The Man at Stubb’s (Austin, TX)

07 The Greeting Committee at recordBar

08 Portugal. The Man/Maybird at Minglewood Hall (Memphis, TN)

09 Tennis at White Oak Music Hall (Houston, TX)

10 Whitney at Rough Trade (Brooklyn, NY)



MARION MERRITT, Records With Merritt



Top 10 Albums

Sharon Jones & The Dap-kings - Soul of A Woman

Jackie Shane - Any Other Way

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Don't Get Lost

Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger In The Alps

Pond - The Weather

Mavis Staples - If All I Was Was Black

Moses Sumney - Aromanticism

Sampha - Process

This Is The Kit - Moonshine Freeze

Banteay Ampil Band - Cambodian Liberation Songs



JUDY MILLS, Mills Record Company



Top 10 Local releases

Bummer/Pinko - split EP

Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)

Arc Flash - Carbon Copy

Stik Figa - Central Standard Time

Memcave - EFFEKLIQ RUCKWARTS (7”)

Salty - Preservation Blues

Black Creatures - See No Evil (EP)

Mess - HeartswithHoles (EP)

Natural Man - Natural Man and the Flaming Hot Band (EP)

Bad Dreamer - If It Goes Wrong



Top 10 Albums

Yaeji - EP2

Nick Hakim - Green Twins

Cigarettes After Sex - Cigarettes After Sex

Emma Ruth Rundle/Jay Jayle - split

Miles Mosely - Uprising

King Krule - The Ooz

Zion. T - OO

Ride - Weather Diaries

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Luciferian Towers

Faye Webster - Faye Webster



AARON RHODES, Shuttlecock Magazine



Top 10 Local releases

Warm Bodies - My Burning Love

Aaron Alexander - Memento Mori

Kye Colors - Milk Is Nasty

Arc Flash - Carbon Copy

The Whiffs - Take A Whiff!

Khrystal. - Quarter Century Living

Riley PnP - The Murder Tape

Dead Dads Club - Floo Medz

Jonah P. & Ricky Roosevelt - In The Dark

Devil’s Den - Intruder



ANNA SELLE, Playlistplay & HearQueer



Top 10 Albums

01 St. Vincent - Masseduction

02 SZA - CTRL

03 Alvvays - Antisocialites

04 MUNA - Around U

05 Syd - Fin

06 Rostam - Half Light

07 Diet Cig - Swear I'm Good At This

08 Aye Nako - Silver Haze

09 Lorde - Melodrama

10 Sylvan Esso - What Now



Top 10 Local releases

01 Mess - heartswithholes (EP)

02 Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)

03 Katy Guillen and The Girls - Remember What You Knew Before

04 The Black Creatures - See No Evil

05 Yanna - Misfit (Single)

06 Khrystal. - The Glow Up  (EP)

07 Rachel Mallin & The Wild Type - Teenage Bodies (Single)

08 Hembree - Had It All (EP)

09 Dreamgirl - Dream Goes Wrong

10 Bad Dreamer - If It Goes Wrong



Top 10 Concerts

01 MUNA at recordBar

02 Julien Baker at The Granada

03 Vince Staples at The Granada

04 Bleachers at KC Live!

05 Beach Slang at Buzz Beachball

06 Alt-J at Starlight Theater

07 Tank and the Bangas at recordBar

08 Middle Kids at The Tank Room

09 Duncan Burnett and The Riot at Boulevardia

10 Chloe Jacobson at Middle of the Map Fest



STEVE TULIPANA, co-owner of recordBar, musician in several bands



Top 10 Albums

Itchy O - From The Overflowing

Rob Gallo - Heavy Meta

LCD Soundsystem - american dream

Fever Ray - Plunge

Twin Peaks - Music From The Limited Event Series (Compilation)

Sound of Ceres - The Twin

Afghan Whigs - In Spades

The Residents - The Ghost Of Hope

Moon Duo - Occult Architecture Vol. 1

The Life and Times - The Life and Times



Top 10 Local releases of 2017

Making Movies - I Am Another You

Erica Joy - Introduction (EP)

Salty - Preservation Blues

False Brother - False Brother

Vacate Vay - Superneutrality

Emmaline Twist - Dissimulation 1 (EP)

Los Coulters - Red Oscura

The Hearers - Five Seasons

Ex Acrobat - x Acrobat (EP)

Hyborian - Volume 1



Top 10 Concerts

02/24 Shiner/Milemarker at recordBar

03/03 Lee Fields & the Expressions/Hi-Lux at recordBar

04/21 Of Montreal at recordBar

07/01 Ron Gallo/Psychic Heat at recordBar

07/30 Free Salamander Experiment/Cheer Accident at recordBar

10/06 Itchy O/Scammers at recordBar

10/22 Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar

10/23 Sound of Ceres/Plume Varia/(w)Omen at miniBar

11/02 Modern English/Emmaline Twist at recordBar

12/02 Making Movies and Friends at Knuckleheads



MADISEN WARD, Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear



Top 10 Concerts

Queens of the Stone Age

John Paul White

The Band That Fell to Earth

John Prine

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Sufjan Stevens

St. Vincent

Blind Pilot

Alabama Shakes

Manchester Orchestra



HANK WIEDEL, Mammoth and Sofar Sounds



Top 10 Albums

01 Liam Gallagher - As You Were

02 Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires

03 John Mayer - The Search For Everything

04 Foster The People - Sacred Hearts Club

05 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

06 Kehlani - SweetSexySavage

07 Hembree - Had It All (EP)

08 Hippo Campus - Landmark

09 SZA - CTRL

10 Brockhampton - Saturation II



Top 10 Concerts

01 Kendrick Lamar at Sprint Center

02 Colter Wall at The Riot Room

03 Post Malone at The Uptown

04 Chance The Rapper at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

05 Bluegrass In The Bottoms at Knuckleheads

06 Flyover Fest at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

07 Magic City Hippies at Tank Room

08 The Heydaze at Sofar Sounds KC

09 Ryan Loecker at Eighth Street Taproom

10 David Ryan Harris at Sofar Sounds KC

 

