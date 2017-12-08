10 KC gifts you can snag with Amazon Prime

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but picking out the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be a challenge. On top of that, it’s cold. Oh, and traffic is a thing? And yeah, you love your aunt, but do you really want to battle the crowds just to trudge back to your car with yet another pair of fuzzy socks?
We don’t either. But it’s 2017, and Amazon Prime is a beautiful, beautiful thing. In fact, it might be the new Santa Claus. It’s got something for everyone on your list, naughty or nice, and we found some extra special gifts that are specific to all of us that love Kansas City. You can knock out your entire seasonal shopping spree without ever leaving your bed. You’re welcome.
Never miss a local story.
1. Kansas City Tote Bag, $14.99
This bag can serve as a grocery bag, a diaper bag, or anything in between. Tammy Smith has designed other versions for some of the largest cities around the world, but these bags are made and printed right here in KC.
2. KS Floral State Map Coffee Mug, $25
Okay, so we realize that Kansas City mugs abound, but the floral pattern on this map is a spin we haven’t seen before. Bonus points? It’s drawn on by hand.
3. Lake Scented Soy Candle, $29
If the scent enough wasn’t enough to sell you on these candles (rhubarb and strawberry melon fig is exactly the scent to remind you of warmer months when you need a dose of sunshine), Lake Candles were established here in town by a couple named James and Lainey Lake. How cute is that? #Goals.
4. Plaza Christmas Ornament, $14.95
The Plaza is arguably the most cheerful spot in Kansas City during the holidays. What better way to incorporate some of that magic into your home than with an ornament designed to look like--you guessed it--the Country Club Plaza?
5. KC Beer Glasses, $30
If you’re into Kansas City screen printing, the chances are good that you’re already a Normal Human fan. If, however, that’s not the case, these beer glasses are sure to convert you. Designed to look like a can and incorporating a KC logo into the word “local,” these glasses will help your friend be a beer snob whether they’re sipping on an IPA or a Natty Light.
6. Thou Mayest Coffee, $17.50
You can get some of Kansas City’s finest coffee shipped straight to your doorstep. We’re pretty sure TM offers a subscription, too, so is there honestly any need to leave the house ever again?
7. Maple Syrup, $19
A bottle of syrup for $19 might seem unnecessary, but then again, when have you tried a locally made maple syrup with traces of toffee, vanilla, caramel and bourbon? Take some risks, fam! Whether you’re making waffles or cocktails, this barrel-aged sweetness is sure to elevate your concoction. Treat yourself.
8. BBQ Sauce Variety Pack, $39.99
For anyone on your list who’s trying to be the next grill master, each of these sauces is a must. And instead of carting yourself around the metro area trying to visit all of the best BBQ joints, you can get them all in one nice, neat little package on your doorstep. Amazon Prime for the win.
9. Chiefs Crockpot, $44.99
Does your chilli taste better if you brew it up in a Kansas City Chiefs slow cooker? We don’t know, but the answer is “yes.”
10. KC Steaks, $99.95
You can get steaks online? That’s it. We’re never buying Christmas presents any other way again. Everybody knows KC is a beef hub, meaning your shipping will be pretty low.
Comments