Spread some holiday cheer (or don’t) with these concerts for 12/07 - 12/10

It’s inevitable, right? December is here, and as you’re out grabbing a new tube of toothpaste the overhead speakers are pouring out holiday cheer (and it probably sucks). It happens. For as much bad holiday music is out there, there is some good stuff too. In fact, two shows in town this week do holiday music the right way. On Friday night, Jewel brings her vast catalog (including two holiday records) to The Uptown, and then on Saturday Maria The Mexican is hosting a Christmas show at Knuckleheads. If you’re looking for a great date night or maybe spend some holiday time with the fam, these two shows are golden.
12/07 Olivia FOX/Crystal Clayton at Knuckleheads
If there was a 2017 Best New Artist award for KC bands, the ladies of Olivia FOX would be nominated. They’ve come on the scene and showed off their beautiful voices and lovely harmonies all over town, from Boulevardia to Knuckleheads. This week catch them at Knuckleheads and make sure you grab a copy of their debut album -- it would make a great stocking stuffer for the music fan on your shopping list.
12/08 Jewel/Atz Lee/Nikos Kilcher at The Uptown
The first time I saw Jewel was in February of 1997 at Memorial Hall in KCK -- over 20 years ago! Since then Jewel has gone on to sell 30 million albums. Two of the albums from her massive, genre-stretching catalog are Christmas records, and they will be the focus of her show on Friday night at The Uptown. It should be a fun night of spreading holiday cheer, and could make for a great date night if you’re feeling festive.
12/09 Maria The Mexican Christmas Show at Knuckleheads
Maria the Mexican is fronted by two sisters, Maria Elena Cuevas and Tess Cuevas. They are the granddaughters of Maria Teresa Alonzo Cuevas, who was a trailblazer and part of the first all-female mariachi band. Needless to say, music is in their blood, and their stories run deep. Join them Saturday night for a special Christmas show at Knuckleheads. Try and sing along with them as their songs are sung in both English and Spanish. Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad to you and yours.
12/09 The Night Punk Stole Xmas Toy drive for Hope House: Approach/Hipshot Killer/Red Kate/Black Market Translation/Warm Bodies/Nature Boys at Revolution Records
Ok, so you don’t like holiday music but you still want to do something to spread holiday cheer and help those less fortunate. Here you go, punk. Several bands have teamed up to throw a toy drive concert to make a few more kids smile on Christmas morning. The heavy hitters, Hipshot Killer and Red Kate, both put out amazing albums last year and Approach, who always puts on a great show, fill out the bill. Grab some toys and head to Revolution Records for this feel-good event. The shop is right behind the stage at CrossroadsKC at Grinders at 19th & Locust.
12/11 Evanescence with an orchestra at The Music Hall
Whenever you can see a musician or rock band play with an orchestra, go. It adds so much to the show: beauty, drama and a fresh spin on music you may have loved for years. Back in the day, Evanescence’s “Fallen” made my “Best of 2003” list. I can’t even imagine how hard the opening riffs of “Going Under” will hit with an orchestra. This should be a night of heavy music and a powerful orchestra, all with Amy Lee’s massive voice leading the way.
