7 hella fast spots for brekky on the go

The sad reality of breakfast on a workday, assuming that you keep traditional business hours, is that it is frequently forgotten. There’s a limited amount of time in the morning once you’ve hit snooze two or three times, and when faced with the choice of showering or sitting down to a balanced meal—well, your boss is probably more likely to notice your greasy hair than your growling stomach.
But we’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be this way. Just because you don’t have time to sit down at First Watch or Blue Bird Bistro doesn’t mean you’re forced to hit up McDonald’s or go without. Kansas City, the culinary gem that it is, has a wealth of options for a quick breakfast that doesn’t come in a yellow paper wrapper.
City Market Coffee, 305 Main St.
If you spend your weekday mornings in or around the River Market, you should be swinging through City Market Coffee regularly. Whether it’s for a quick coffee and a pastry from the bar up front or a leisurely breakfast in the back, the atmosphere alone will be enough to put you in a good mood. If you wake up early, bring a book to read in a corner while you sip your coffee. Trust us, it’s better than yoga.
Urban Cafe, 4101 Troost Ave.
The early bird breakfast at Urban Cafe starts at 6:30 a.m., and trust us, it’s worth it. Menu items range from French toast for $4 to a tofu scramble for $4.10. It’s reasonably priced with vegan options, and it’s got a killer lineup of smoothies.
Harold’s Drive-In, 1337 Admiral
If your route passes through the mess of highways where I-29, I-35 and I-70 and 71 cross each other, treat yourself to a hearty breakfast at Harold’s. It’s been around for almost 60 years, and breakfast items range from egg sandwiches to hamburgers. Also an option: the Bubba Breakfast. Three biscuits covered in gravy, two eggs, sausage and a drink all for $8.50. Sign us up.
Eat Fit Go, seven area locations
If you’re looking for something a little easier on your gut, stop in and start your day with a healthy decision, like their Southwest Scramble or breakfast tacos. Bonus points? You can pick up your lunch while you’re at it.
Unbakery and Juicery, 634 E. 63rd. St.
Let’s be real: sometimes it’s nice to pop into a bright, aesthetically pleasing place in the mornings — especially if you’re spending the rest of your day in a cubicle. Unbakery and Juicery satisfies your need for a trendy Instagram post, and you’ll be making a mental list of what juice to try next time as you walk out the door.
Mildred’s, 1821 Wyandotte and 920 Main St., second floor
This place is a local favorite for a reason. It started as a mom and pop business in the ‘90s, and has since grown to be one of Kansas City’s favorite places to stop in for a coffee. The breakfast sandwiches and baked goods aren’t to be forgotten, either.
Crows Coffee, 304 E. 51st St. and 7440 Washington St.
Have you seen those trendy pastries that look like Pop-Tarts but are very clearly homemade and delicious? (No? Just me? I should probably stop getting all of my food recommendations from Instagram.) Lucky Cakes come from Crows Coffee, which has locations in both Waldo and the South Plaza. Trendy pastries aside, a workday that’s kicked off with a good cup of coffee is bound to be more productive, right?
