Cold weather date ideas to heat things up (if you know what we’re saying)

The winter season in Kansas City can be a little bitter… yes we’ve got the holidays to look forward to, but what about January, February and March when the cold weather just won’t budge? The easy thing to do with your boo is to snuggle up on the couch and watch your latest binge. Which can be a pretty darn good time until Netflix asks you if you’re still watching… then the shame tends to set in.
To make sure you and your better half aren’t trapped inside with the winter blues, here’s a few winter date ideas in KC that you two should try. (Rockin’ the single life this season? No worries, each of these date ideas would also be a great option for you and your bestie...or your mom.)
Tap into your inner child
Can you remember the last time you played laser-tag? Probably at some kid’s birthday party a decade or two ago, right? You and your honey can bring out that competitive side and feel like kids again at Main Event. They have two locations, in Independence and Olathe. Laser-tag, bowling, games, a full menu and bar. Cheers!
Ultimate sledding
Nothing says “I trust you” more than sliding down a 700 feet tall hill covered in snow together. Hold on to each other tight at Snow Creek’s Tornado Alley. Basically the ultimate day of sledding. A conveyer belt eliminates the hard part of climbing back up the hill and you just get to enjoy the adrenaline rush and crisp air in your face.
Pamper day
It’s easy for the holidays to totally stress us out: Attending what feels like a dozen different family celebrations can leave you feeling like a bit of a scrooge afterward. Take some time to relax and calm yourself from all the hustle and bustle with some pampering. Maybe a couples massage from Spa on Penn? Or snag some soaker tubs at Polished Nail Salon and enjoy pedicures.
Snuggle some animals
Winter is a time when animal shelters tend to get extremely full, pushing capacity limits. You and your sweetheart could head to a local shelter, meet and play with some of the animals and, who knows, maybe you’ll find your new best friend. Tip: You’ll warm your hearts even more if you don’t show up empty handed. Most shelters publicly share the items they most need.
Escape together
Enjoy a little competition? Escape Room puts your brains to the test. If you’ve ever played escape room on the web, you now can hack it in real life. Show off your Sherlock skills and solve puzzles and codes in under 60 minutes. Not feeling super comfortable with your skills? You can make this one a group date to increase your odds of escaping in time.
Hope you found some inspiration here for your next night out with your honey. Know a couple that needs to get out more, you might consider sharing this with them. Maybe they’ll get the hint.
Locations
Main Event: 4600 S. Cochise Court in Independence and 11950 S. Kansas City Road in Olathe
Snow Creek: 1 Snow Creek Drive in Weston
Spa on Penn: 4143 Pennsylvania Ave.
Polished Nail Salon: 1221 Main St.
Escape Room: 511 W 4th St., 30 W. Pershing Road and 4142 Main St.
