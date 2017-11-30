Our very best ideas for a KC girls’ day out [Partner]

This post is brought to you in partnership with the Country Club Plaza.
My girlfriends and I have an annual tradition: We give each other mini makeovers before heading out for shopping, drinks and a nice meal. But you don’t have to limit a little pampering to once a year.
Check out these ideas for a memorable girls’ day out in the heart of KC.
Get mini makeovers
Kick off the weekend with your BFFs with a bit of glam. Nothing makes me feel more confident than a fresh blowout and a sultry, smoky eye. Stop by Parlor: A Beauty Bar for both. Their expert team will primp and style your locks and make your makeup dreams come true.
Hit up some shopping
You never know what you’ll find. Restoration Emporium is a family-owned business and a one stop shop for your urban home. Planters art, and ornaments are all in abundance at RE. I bought these farmhouse vases as a Christmas gift, but I might just have to keep them...
Find the perfect pair
I’m always in the search for the right pair of jeans—something that can take me from casual Fridays at the office to happy hour drinks after work. Shopping is a lot easier when I bring an honest opinion — a girlfriend. Our go-to denim shop is Kansas City’s premier designer jean boutique, Baldwin. Their tailored silhouettes are versatile and there’s something for every body type.
Stay nourished
All that shopping deserves a healthy snack. Stop into T. Loft to warm up with a hot tea and one of their amazing protein balls.
Make your skin winter ready
Cold weather makes this the perfect time of year to pamper your skin. Speak to a staff member at a spa like Bluemercury for ideas on treatments to keep your skin bright, healthy and glowing.
Bring the spa home with cosmetics, lotions, hair care products and fragrances.
Pick up something for the afterparty
Taste some of the world’s finest oils, spirits, and spices at Vom Fass. Pick up the perfect entertaining gift for the next party you’ll be attending or bring some luxury into your own kitchen.
Wind down with food and drinks
After all that shopping, you’ll definitely have worked up an appetite. One of my favorite new places to stop in for a delicious meal is Parkway: Social Kitchen. The modern-yet-rustic atmosphere is chic and totally Instagram-worthy. The intimate space lends itself to conversation after an exciting day of shopping and fun with your girls!
