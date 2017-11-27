100+ concerts to see in KC before the year is up

Here we are, folks: the final month of the year—a month filled with Best Of lists and time spent with friends and family celebrating the holidays. This month wraps up a year filled with great shows. Which was your favorite this year? Maybe it was U2 at Arrowhead, or the late (and gone too soon) Tom Petty with his band, the Heartbreakers, at Sprint Center.
Make sure you end 2017 with some great concerts under your belt. Cheers, everybody! Happy holidays to you and yours.
12/02 Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear at Yardley Hall at JCCC
Before he wandered off into retirement and grew that impressive beard, David Letterman introduced Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear on his show. That was back in February 2015, and it’s been a great ride for Madisen and Ruth Ward since.
12/04 The Wood Brothers at The Truman
The first time I heard the song, “The Muse,” by The Wood Brothers on 90.9 The Bridge it hit me like a steamroller. It’s such a beautiful song, as is their tune, “The Luckiest Man.” In 2015 I was lucky to see them down in Austin at SXSW in a hundred-plus-year-old church sanctuary. In KC, they’re playing at the brand new venue in the Crossroads, The Truman. I’ve seen hip hop, shoegaze and electronic shows there so far, and I’m looking forward to hearing Americana roots music spill out of that brand new sound system.
12/08 Jewel/Atz Lee/Nikos Kilcher at The Uptown
When Christmas music has to happen, I turn to the holiday compilations Sufjan Stevens eleased years ago. That being said, I can get behind Jewel singing holiday tunes—I’m a fan. She has a couple holiday albums in her catalog and has put her singer/songwriter twist on traditional tunes as well. Her concert at the Uptown will also feature a “hits set,” and I bet you still know the words to all of those songs.
12/11 Evanescence with an orchestra at The Music Hall
Whenever you can see a musician or rock band play with an orchestra, go. It adds so much to the show: beauty, drama and a fresh spin on music you may have loved for years. Back in the day, Evanescence’s “Fallen” made my “Best of 2003” list. I can’t even imagine how hard the opening riffs of “Going Under” will hit with an orchestra.
12/17 Hermon Mehari Quintet Winterlude Series in The Polsky Theatre at Yardley Hall at JCCC
Ink magazine has been around since 2008, and one of my favorite cover stories we’ve ever done was on Hermon Mehari in November 2011. Fast forward to now and Hermon’s primary residence is in Paris. His Instagram looks more like Anthony Bourdain’s than a trumpeter from the middle of the map. Whenever he’s back in KC it’s a special event, and the opportunity to see him at the intimate Polsky Theatre in Yardley Hall shouldn’t be missed.
12/01 Bob The Tribute: A Tribute to Bob Marley at recordBar
12/01 Broncho/Holy White Hounds at The Riot Room
12/01 Chris Lane at The Truman
12/01 Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys at Knuckleheads
12/01 Electric Tinks at Orion Room in Green Lady Lounge
12/01 Heather Newman Band album release show at Knuckleheads
12/01 The Philistines/Stone Grower/Jorge Arana Trio at Replay Lounge
12/02 Carswell & Hope/Instant Karma/Chase Horseman at The Riot Room
12/02 Hollywood Undead at The Truman
12/02 Liverpool at Knuckleheads
12/02 Making Movies & Friends in the Garage at Knuckleheads
12/02 Starhaven Rounders at The Brick
12/02 Tech N9ne/Krizz Kaliko at The Granada
12/02 The Project H at Black Dolphin
12/02 to 12/03 Heartland Men’s Chorus Presents Packages with Beaus at The Folly
12/02 Vandalion/My Oh My/J.D. and The Chasers at The RINO
12/02 Noah Davis/Myco/GypsyRose Frequency at miniBar
12/03 Kansas City Chorale: The Holiday Concert at 1900 Building
12/03 Periphery at The Truman
12/03 Phoenix/Y God Y at The Midland
12/03 The People’s Liberation Big Band at recordBar
12/03 Wrecks/Brick+Mortar at The Bottleneck
12/04 Kodak Black at The Midland
12/04 The Wood Brothers at The Truman
12/05 Thrice/Circa Survive/Chon/Balance & Composure at The Uptown
12/06 Home Free - A Country Christmas at The Uptown
12/06 Jerrod Niemann/LoCash/Russell Dickerson/Runaway June/Noe Palma at Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
12/07 Frankie Ballard at The Granada
12/07 Olivia Fox/Crystal Clayton at Knuckleheads
12/07 Sheven/Sevens of Fuego/Ricky Roosevelt/Nicky Holt at The Bottleneck
12/07 Taylor Phelan/Tim York/Margo May/Doby Watson at The Riot Room
12/07 to 12/23 A Spectacular Christmas Show at MTH Theater at Crown Center
12/08 IHLM Stop Day Party: Psychic Heat/Run With It/Cuee/Micha Anne at Replay Lounge
12/08 Hooligan Holiday at The Brick
12/08 Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour at The Lied Center at KU
12/08 Stonecutters Union with The MGDs at Knuckleheads
12/08 The Phantastics/Clowder/Houseproud/Karate Mingus at The Bottleneck
12/08 Truckstop Honeymoon/My Oh My/The Copper Children at Westport Saloon
12/09 21 Savage/YoungBoy Never Broke Again at The Uptown
12/09 Dream Ritual/Youth Pool/Bummer/Doubledrag at Daveys
12/09 Maria The Mexican Christmas Show at Knuckleheads
12/09 My Favorite Murder at The Midland
12/09 Nick Siegel/Instant Karma!/Mene Mene at The RINO
12/09 Spanish Harlem Orchestra at The Folly
12/09 The Night Punk Stole Xmas Toy drive for Hope House: Approach/Hipshot Killer/Red Kate/Black Market Translation/Warm Bodies/Nature Boys at Revolution Records
12/10 Craig Campbell/Travis Marvin benefit for St. Jude Children’s Hospital at Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
12/10 Heartland Men’s Chorus Gift Wrapped For Your Holidays! at Yardley Hall at JCCC
12/10 The Hip Hop Nutcracker at The Midland
12/10 Traindodge/BUMMER/Sundiver/Nouveau at The Riot Room
12/11 Sabrina Carpenter/Prettymuch/Above Waves/Alex Aiono at The Midland
12/12 Alter Bridge/All That Remains/Sons of Texas at Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
12/12 Bad Dreamer/Digisaurus/Pageant Boys at The RINO
12/13 A Kansas City Christmas by KC Jazz Orchestra at Kauffman Center
12/13 David George/KC Bankroll at recordBar
12/13 Roni Size “New Forms Anniversary Tour” at The Riot Room
12/14 Loogey/Scotty Wu/The Epitome at The Bottleneck
12/14 The Girls From Dance Moms: Kendall, Chloe, Kalani at The Truman
12/14 to 12/16 A Crooner Christmas, Sinatra Style! at MTH Theater at Crown Center
12/14 X Ambassadors/Irontom/Olivia Fox at The Midland
12/15 Fullbloods/Mysterious Clouds/Akkilles/Jim Button & The Beholders at recordBar
12/15 Jackyl at The Truman
12/15 Katy Guillen and The Girls at BB’s Lawnside
12/15 Loaded Goat/Fred Wickham and the Hadacol Caravan/3 Trails West at Westport Saloon
12/15 Starhaven Rounders at The Brick
12/15 Suicideboys at The Uptown
12/15 Todd Rundgren at Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
12/16 BØRNS/AJR/Kitten/Brandon Phillips & The Condition at The Midland
12/16 California Voodoo Annual Christmas Bash at The Riot Room
12/16 Central Standard presents Holiday Harmonies at The Folly
12/16 Havilah & Triple Play album release 5:30-8:30p at Green Lady Lounge
12/16 Michale Graves (From the Misfits) at Knuckleheads
12/16 Pokey LaFarge with the Easy Leaves in the Garage at Knuckleheads
12/16 The Project H 9-mid at Black Dolphin
12/17 Hermon Mehari Quintet Winterlude Series in The Polsky Theatre at Yardley Hall at JCCC
12/17 Nicole Atkins/Thayer Sarrano/Jessica Paige at The Riot Room
12/17 Tatsuya Nakatani and Friends at 1900 Building
12/17 The People’s Liberation Big Band at recordBar
12/19 Sports/Dreamgirl at recordBar
12/21 DJ Lee and Friends Holiday Extravaganza at recordBar
12/21 ILLENIUM/Said The Sky/Dabin at The Midland
12/21 Pono/Shortsweather/Witch Jail at The RINO
12/22 Big Head Todd & the Monsters/Rayland Baxter at The Uptown
12/22 Good Time Charley/Melodie Ayres at Replay Lounge
12/22 Moscow Ballet’s Nutcracker at The Midland
12/22 Search and Seizure/Y U M/The Hillary Watts Riot/Nick Siegel at The Riot Room
12/22 The Grand Marquis/The Widowmakers at Westport Saloon
12/22 The MGDs at The Phoenix
12/22 to 12/23 Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at Kauffman Center
12/22 Various Blonde/Extrapedestrian/Vela at The Brick
12/23 Sky Smeed in the Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
12/23 The Floozies at The Truman
12/28 BCR-Black Crack Revue at The Brick
12/28 Damon Parker Parade at The Phoenix
12/28 Sonic Spectrum Tribute Series: New Order at recordBar
12/29 The Elders at recordBar
12/30 Black Label Society/Corrosion of Conformity at The Uptown
12/30 Grand Marquis/Sextet at Black Dolphin
12/30 The Rainmakers at Knuckleheads
12/31 Boogaloo7 at Black Dolphin
12/31 Casi Joy, five rooms of music at The Uptown
12/31 Samantha Fish/Belairs/Atlantic Express at Knuckleheads
12/31 Split Lip Rayfield/Sopchoppy/Grassfed at The Bottleneck
12/31 Urban Pioneers/Whiskey for the Lady/Dane Talley and the Hitmen at Westport Saloon
