Ink

10 gifts to decorate your home like an adult

By Jared Bajkowski,

jared@inkkc.com

November 27, 2017 01:46 PM

Perhaps you’ve noticed your pal’s space is barren, a place where tumbleweeds and lint seem to serve as accent pieces. On the other extreme, maybe your friend will no longer respond to you in person, their face bathed in the pale light of Pinterest every time you try to start conversation. In either case we have a solution: Buy them home decor. And since you’re probably not going to be balling out to buy your friend a new couch this holiday season, we’ll keep it to the smaller goods.

Western Auto/Kansas City wall art @ $34

Where to cop: Mid Coast Modern

Maker: Decoylab

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This laser cut bamboo wall hanging brings a twist on the quintessential skyline silhouette to your domain.

KC map print @ $38

Where to cop: Made in KC

Maker: Flint & Field

FlintandField_KansasCity_MapPrint_Black (2)
You are here. This minimalist map is turns the KC street grid into abstract joy.
Flint and Field

This unlabeled map is the test of any true Kansas Citian. Not only stylish, it can also be used to flush out imposters and rubes alike. Hang next to an entryway and ask your guest where we are. Slap a sleek, minimal frame on this 16” x 20” badboy to increase your pad’s class by at least two levels.

KC bottle opener @ $35

Where to cop: Urban Provisions

Maker: Fireside Goods

GIFT GUIDE HH SK 20151117 0
A wall-mounted bottle opener makes every beer that much more satisfying to open.
File

If you have either exhausted all the bar ideas or need something more beer-focused, this might be your gift. This wall-mounted bottle opener is super fun to use—just be sure it’s properly secured before you give it a go.

USA corkboard @ $50

Where to cop: Easy, Tiger

Maker: Easy, Tiger

USA-Map-Corkboard-24x18-corkboards-1EZR1220_Source_Image (2)
A USA corkboard is wall art with a function.

Let freedom ring across your wall with this pinnable representation of our sweet nation. Bust out the tacks to map out your next trip or show the world where you’ve been.

Ballpark coasters @ $38

Where to cop: Made in KC

Maker: Sandlot Goods

Sandlot_KCBallparkCoasters (2)
Sandlot coasters

Protect the nest with this set of four leather coasters from Sandlot Leather Goods.

Incense burner @ $29

Where to cop: Hand & Land

Maker: Incausa

These clay incense burners are a stylish and safe alternative to your friend’s current wood slat burner. As a plus, the proceeds from these babies help promote indigenous artisanship and develop non-profit trade posts in Brazil and around the world.

Bear doormat @ $35

bear doormat (2)
If they have a door, they could use a mat.

Where to cop: Mid Coast Modern

Maker: Danica Studio

Cleaning up mud stains from dirty boots is a lot less fun than scraping your feet off at the door. Leave the tracks to the bears with this welcome mat featuring two grizzly guardians.

Whale planter @ $40

Where to cop: Easy Tiger

Maker: Easy, Tiger

Whale-Ceramic-Planter-root-1EZR1472_Source_Image (2)

This lil’ friendo helps bring some greenery into any space while being really friggin’ cute. It’s just the right size for a succulent or small flower, so even your most careless friends should be able to keep it alive.

Wood and brass fringe wall hanging @ $70

Where to cop: Dear Society

Maker: Whisker Row

whisker-row-wood-fringe-wall-art_-_1_1 (2)

If you have a friend with taste, this locally made, handcrafted wall art will earn you their eternal respect. Featuring laser-cut birch and cream-colored tassels, this beauty is hung using vegetable tan leather on a 17" brass pipe.

Happy Habitat throw @ $160

Where to cop: Made in KC

Maker: Happy Habitat

1000+Steps+Eco+Throw-+Paprika
Happy Habitat throws are available in a variety of patterns.
Happy Habitat

It may be a bit on the high end, but this throw from Happy Habitat is sure to stay with your friend through thick and thin, all while adding a little style to wherever it finds its home. In the case of the inevitable spill, it’s also machine wash and dry. Amazingly enough, the founder and designer of this blanket empire got started after getting laid off.

KC retailers

Mid Coast Modern, 314 Westport Road, midcoastmodernkc.com

Hammerpress, 500 Southwest Blvd., hammerpress.net

Normal Human, 1815 McGee St., normalhuman.com

Easy Tiger, 1408 W. 12th St. #100, easytigerco.com

Dear Society, 3566 Broadway Blvd., dearsocietyshop.com

Hand & Land, 11527 Ash St. Leawood, handandland.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

    Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.7

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating 1:38

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating
KC couple build farm from the ground up 4:39

KC couple build farm from the ground up
John Pryor describes Madison Flitch 2:07

John Pryor describes Madison Flitch

View More Video