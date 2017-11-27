10 gifts to decorate your home like an adult

Perhaps you’ve noticed your pal’s space is barren, a place where tumbleweeds and lint seem to serve as accent pieces. On the other extreme, maybe your friend will no longer respond to you in person, their face bathed in the pale light of Pinterest every time you try to start conversation. In either case we have a solution: Buy them home decor. And since you’re probably not going to be balling out to buy your friend a new couch this holiday season, we’ll keep it to the smaller goods.
Western Auto/Kansas City wall art @ $34
Where to cop: Mid Coast Modern
Maker: Decoylab
This laser cut bamboo wall hanging brings a twist on the quintessential skyline silhouette to your domain.
KC map print @ $38
Where to cop: Made in KC
Maker: Flint & Field
This unlabeled map is the test of any true Kansas Citian. Not only stylish, it can also be used to flush out imposters and rubes alike. Hang next to an entryway and ask your guest where we are. Slap a sleek, minimal frame on this 16” x 20” badboy to increase your pad’s class by at least two levels.
KC bottle opener @ $35
Where to cop: Urban Provisions
Maker: Fireside Goods
If you have either exhausted all the bar ideas or need something more beer-focused, this might be your gift. This wall-mounted bottle opener is super fun to use—just be sure it’s properly secured before you give it a go.
USA corkboard @ $50
Where to cop: Easy, Tiger
Maker: Easy, Tiger
Let freedom ring across your wall with this pinnable representation of our sweet nation. Bust out the tacks to map out your next trip or show the world where you’ve been.
Ballpark coasters @ $38
Where to cop: Made in KC
Maker: Sandlot Goods
Protect the nest with this set of four leather coasters from Sandlot Leather Goods.
Incense burner @ $29
Where to cop: Hand & Land
Maker: Incausa
These clay incense burners are a stylish and safe alternative to your friend’s current wood slat burner. As a plus, the proceeds from these babies help promote indigenous artisanship and develop non-profit trade posts in Brazil and around the world.
Bear doormat @ $35
Where to cop: Mid Coast Modern
Maker: Danica Studio
Cleaning up mud stains from dirty boots is a lot less fun than scraping your feet off at the door. Leave the tracks to the bears with this welcome mat featuring two grizzly guardians.
Whale planter @ $40
Where to cop: Easy Tiger
Maker: Easy, Tiger
This lil’ friendo helps bring some greenery into any space while being really friggin’ cute. It’s just the right size for a succulent or small flower, so even your most careless friends should be able to keep it alive.
Wood and brass fringe wall hanging @ $70
Where to cop: Dear Society
Maker: Whisker Row
If you have a friend with taste, this locally made, handcrafted wall art will earn you their eternal respect. Featuring laser-cut birch and cream-colored tassels, this beauty is hung using vegetable tan leather on a 17" brass pipe.
Happy Habitat throw @ $160
Where to cop: Made in KC
Maker: Happy Habitat
It may be a bit on the high end, but this throw from Happy Habitat is sure to stay with your friend through thick and thin, all while adding a little style to wherever it finds its home. In the case of the inevitable spill, it’s also machine wash and dry. Amazingly enough, the founder and designer of this blanket empire got started after getting laid off.
KC retailers
Mid Coast Modern, 314 Westport Road, midcoastmodernkc.com
Hammerpress, 500 Southwest Blvd., hammerpress.net
Normal Human, 1815 McGee St., normalhuman.com
Easy Tiger, 1408 W. 12th St. #100, easytigerco.com
Dear Society, 3566 Broadway Blvd., dearsocietyshop.com
Hand & Land, 11527 Ash St. Leawood, handandland.com
