Shows that will warm your mood: Jason Sudeikis, Kishi Bashi, Peelander-Z

November rolls on with another amazing week of shows. This week features alumni of Ink Magazine’s Middle of the Map Fest from the last several years.
Before playing as Bleachers, Jack Antonoff played Middle of the Map 2012 with his band, Fun. He’ll make his return at The Midland this Wednesday. Kishi Bashi, who played Middle in 2014, will be at The Riot Room on Saturday. Middle of the Map fan favorite, Peelander-Z, will park their spaceship in front of the recordBar on Thursday night. Fred Armisen, who performed at Middle in 2016, is back again, but this time he’s got Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte and several great musicians with him. It’s going to be a great week; have a look below for more info and videos.
11/07 Our Lady Peace/SMSHNG HRTS/Search & Seizure at The Truman
Here’s a fanboy story for you. Let’s go back in time a bit. Do you remember Myspace? On January 20, 2000 Our Lady Peace played a gig at The Hurricane (now known as The Riot Room) in Westport. The Canadian rockers were on the rise, playing big venues and making a name for themselves in America. On this cold night, they took a break from the big rooms and their electric guitars and played an all acoustic set. It was such a great, stripped-down show, and the crowd was so into it.
Years passed, and when The Hurricane closed I made a list of my favorite Hurricane shows. I posted it to Myspace, and somehow Raine Maida, OLP’s frontman, found it and liked it. Fanboy nerdiness overload ensued. I’ve loved these guys every step of the way, and right now they’re out on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, “Clumsy.” It’s my favorite album from them and I look forward to hearing as much of it as possible on Tuesday night at The Truman.
11/08 Bleachers/Bishop Briggs/Amy Shark at The Midland
Bleachers’ frontman Jack Antonoff is one of the busiest guys in music right now. He put out a brand new Bleachers album in June called, “Gone Now,” and he’s been on tour since May in support of that record. He co-wrote and produced Lorde's newest album, ”Melodrama" that also came out in June, and the same goes for Taylor Swift's single "Look What You Made Me Do" that came out in August. He even co-produced for the brand new St. Vincent album, “Masseduction,” which came out two weeks ago. This guy doesn’t stop!
11/09 Peelander-Z/Drop A Grand/Westerners at recordBar
Peelander-Z is headed up by the great and mysterious Peelander Yellow. They’re originally from Japan, but are now based out of New York. However, they tour so much that their real home is the road and their band van. Whenever they’re in town you’re guaranteed to have a good time. You’ll laugh, you’ll sing along to songs you don’t know the words to and you’ll leave the show with your face hurting from laughter. Come out to recordBar on Thursday night, and bring your friends that don’t typically go to shows with you -- because there is nothing typical about this show.
11/11 Kishi Bashi/Tall Tall Trees at The Riot Room
Leading up to Middle of the Map 2014, people were asking me for the can’t miss acts for that year’s festival. My number one pick was Kishi Bashi. He arrived on the outdoor stage in the Buzzard Beach/Ernie Biggs parking lot, and after just a couple notes into his set jaws started to drop. People that I told not to miss his set were looking at me and giving that little head nod signaling they knew they were in for a great set. He plays several instruments, but violin is his weapon of choice. He loops, he sings, he stage dives -- and he’ll blow your mind. And of course, he did a Tiny Desk Concert that we’d love to share with you.
11/12 Thundergong!: Featuring Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, The Get Up Kids, Wynonna Judd, Matt Wertz, Cactus Moser, Summer Breeze and Krizz Kaliko at Uptown
This Sunday KC’s favorite son, Jason Sudeikis, is hosting a great event for KC-based charity Steps of Faith at the Uptown Theater. Sudeikis has worked with the charity founder, his best friend Billy Brimblecom, Jr., to create a magical night to raise money for people who are uninsured or underinsured and need help with prosthetics in order to get them back to living a fuller life. At the event you’ll get to see Jason, Fred Armisen and Will Forte lead the comedic shenanigans, and you’ll also hear music from Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, The Get Up Kids, Krizz Kaliko, Matt Wertz, Wynnona Judd, Summer Breeze and more. It should be a great night for a great cause. You can grab your tickets here.
