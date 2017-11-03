Our favorite moments from last night’s 30 Under 30 party

Last night was one for the books. The community came out to help celebrate Ink’s 30 Under 30 at a big party at WeWork. Here’s what happened.
Old friends reunited... as 30 Under 30 honorees
KC’s startup scene represented
We met the important people who support #InkUnder30s
The youngest #InkUnder30 blew us away
We proved why WeWork is so Instaworthy
Bishop Miege alum came together
Excited to celebrate these @BishopMiegeHS kids @inkkcmag #30under30! #2007 #2018 @MelissaMreynold @gladbachj @miege_principal pic.twitter.com/4WyVhE6grp— Bishop Miege (@BishopMiegeHS) November 3, 2017
We were wowed by these custom bottles from Mano’s Wine
Our old intern paid a visit
We got to know the honorees...Live!
We dressed for the occasion
These people made it happen
Very special thanks to EJ’s Urban Eatery for keeping us fed; J. Rieger & Co., Boulevard Brewing Co. and Mano’s Wine for keeping us lubricated; and WeWork for providing such a beautiful venue.
