Our favorite moments from last night’s 30 Under 30 party

Ink staff

November 03, 2017 10:55 AM

Last night was one for the books. The community came out to help celebrate Ink’s 30 Under 30 at a big party at WeWork. Here’s what happened.

Old friends reunited... as 30 Under 30 honorees

 

From the day we met doing purpose two years ago til now, we've been celebrating wins TOGETHER. I'm so proud of you sis! #InkUnder30

A post shared by Makayla S. Hancock-Harris (@makaylasimoneh) on

KC’s startup scene represented

We met the important people who support #InkUnder30s

The youngest #InkUnder30 blew us away

We proved why WeWork is so Instaworthy

Bishop Miege alum came together

We were wowed by these custom bottles from Mano’s Wine

 

A solid vineyard ☝

A post shared by Jakob Polaco (@jakob_polaco) on

Our old intern paid a visit

 

Tonight was incredible! #InkUnder30 @inkkcmag

A post shared by Kelsie Vallacqua (@itskelsieslife) on

We got to know the honorees...Live!

We dressed for the occasion

 

Honored @inkkcmag

A post shared by cdotharrison (@cdotharrison) on

These people made it happen

THANKYOUSPONSORS
Special thanks to the businesses who made Ink’s 30 Under 30 happen.
Ink staff

Very special thanks to EJ’s Urban Eatery for keeping us fed; J. Rieger & Co., Boulevard Brewing Co. and Mano’s Wine for keeping us lubricated; and WeWork for providing such a beautiful venue.

