Lady Gaga’s 4th concert at Sprint Center and 10 more things to do in KC this November

“Into the Woods”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
Characters from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella” and other fairy tales commingle in this modern classic. The musical by Stephen Sondheim was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1987 and won three, including Best Score by Sondheim. Jeremy Watson and Sarah Crawford will provide musical direction, with Crawford directing. Runs through Nov. 19. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $21-$58 through mthkc.com.
Apocalypse Meow
Saturday, Nov. 4, at RecordBar
The rallying cry of the 10th edition of Apocalypse Meow — “it started as a benefit … and became a family tradition” — reflects the intimate connection organizers and participants feel with the cause that provides musicians with emergency health care assistance. Split Lip Rayfield, the headliner of Saturday’s show, is a seminal alternative bluegrass band. Sandoval, Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds, Brandon Phillips & the Condition, Calvin Arsenia, Nathan Corsi and Ivory Black round out the bill. The three-day function begins with in-store performances at Mills Record Co. on Friday, Nov. 3, and ends with brunch at RecordBar on Sunday, Nov. 5.
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $15 through therecordbar.com.
Festival of South African Dance
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Carlsen Center Yardley Hall
Direct from Johannesburg, two distinct South African dance traditions will be showcased. The performing ensembles will be Pantsula, rooted in urban street culture and using the sounds of busy city life, and the Gumboots, featuring dance conceived by South African miners who used foot tapping to communicate underground when talking wasn’t allowed. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $27-$42 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Kansas City Comic Con
1-7 p.m. Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bartle Hall
Perhaps the biggest name scheduled to appear at Kansas City Comic Con (not to be confused with Planet Comicon, which will take place in February at Bartle Hall) will be Kevin Smith. The filmmaker and actor is slated to present his “Fatman on Batman” podcast. There also will be plenty of exhibits as well as other guests, including actors Margot Kidder, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether and Jeff East, and social media cosplaying personalities such as Aaron Mark Rabe and Sandi Lychee. 816-513-5074. Daily admission $20-$35 and three-day pass $60 through kansascity-comiccon.com; Super VIP Experience $265.
“Everest”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The Lyric Opera will recreate the true story of three climbers caught in a 1996 blizzard on Mount Everest in the first staged performance of “Everest” since its 2015 Dallas world premiere. Set against the beauty of the Himalayas, the drama of the climbers’ plight is brought to life through Gene Scheer’s libretto and composer Joby Talbot’s score. Also, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Kauffman Center. 816-471-7344. Tickets are $35.50-$185.50 through kcopera.org.
Mike Epps
8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Music Hall
With roles in a slew of movies, including “Next Friday,” “Friday After Next” and “The Hangover,” as well as credits as a writer, producer and rapper, Mike Epps has become much more than a standup comedian. But the Indianapolis native, who got his big break with the Def Comedy Jam tour more than 20 years ago, continues to perform standup around the nation. Tickets are $54-$101 through ticketmaster.com.
Vienna Boys Choir
8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Helzberg Hall
The boys never get any older, and the voices never get any lower. The Vienna Boys Choir, which was founded more than 500 years ago under Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, is composed of about 100 boys between 10 and 14 years of age who sing in four choir groups around the world. The evening’s program, “Bella Italia,” will feature popular and classical compositions from Italy. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7200. Tickets are $25.50-$65.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
“Waitress”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Music Hall
With music and lyrics by pop star Sara Bareilles and based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie, “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of leaving her small town and loveless marriage. The musical opened on Broadway last year and was nominated for four Tony Awards. The national tour will come to town as part of the Kansas City Broadway Series. Runs through Nov. 19. 816-421-7500. Tickets are $38-$95 through broadwayinkc.com.
Lady Gaga
7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sprint Center
Whether it was wearing a meat dress to the MTV Video Music Awards or collaborating with the legendary Tony Bennett on a jazz album, Lady Gaga has always done things her own way. And it seems to be working. She is one of the best-selling musicians of all time with 30 million global album sales, and her fifth studio album, “Joanne,” debuted a year ago at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. This will be her fourth concert at the Sprint Center. 816-949-7000. Tickets are $46-$226 through sprintcenter.com.
Bassem Youssef
4:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
When Bassem Youssef calls his comedy show “The Joke Is Mightier than the Sword,” he speaks from experience. Youssef took on the ruling powers of Egypt as the creator and host of “Al-Bernameg,” the first political satire TV show in the Middle East and the most watched program in the region from 2011 to 2014. He eventually was arrested before announcing the show’s termination, citing political pressures. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7200. Tickets are $45.50-$85.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
Chiefs vs. Buffalo
Noon Nov. 26 at Arrowhead
The Sunday after Thanksgiving will certainly be a day for Chiefs fans to give thanks — for the chance to actually see their team play in person. This matchup with the Bills will be the Chiefs’ first home game in nearly a month and their only home game in a stretch between Oct. 30 (vs. Broncos) and Dec. 10 (vs. Raiders). On the other hand, it also will begin a season-closing six-game slate featuring four games at Arrowhead. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $43-$250 through chiefs.com.
Comments