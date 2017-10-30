Marianne Kolb Explorations with Rust No. 69 Rust, Sumi Ink, colored Gesso on Board, 23.75” x 19.75” 2017
14 places for First Friday music, art, dancing, storytelling and more

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 5:03 PM

18th and Vine Jazz District

What: First Friday with music, art, dancing, storytelling and more. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 3. Free.

Info: Paseo Boulevard to Woodland Avenue. americanjazzmuseum.org, 816-474-8463

ArtsTech

What: Empty Bowls art show and auction. Benefits Harvesters. 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 3.

Info: 1522 Holmes. emptybowlkc.com. $25-$30.

Belger Arts Center

What: “Weights and Measures” by Shalene Valenzuela (through Dec. 16), “George Timock: A Legacy in Clay 1973-2015” (through Jan. 14), “The Other Side of the Street: Charlotte Street at Walnut Street” (through Jan. 6).

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 2100 Walnut. belgerarts.org, 816-474-3250

Blue Gallery

What: Laura Schiff Bean, Brooke Golightly, Marianne Kolb and Sarah Williams. Runs Nov. 2-27.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. First Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Info: 118 Southwest Blvd. bluegalleryonline.com, 816-527-0823

Hilliard Gallery

What: “Structure — Start to Present” by Corey Shulda (through Nov. 25), “A Life’s Journey”: A Retrospective of David Gross (through Nov. 27).

Gallery hours: 6-9 p.m. First Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 1820 McGee. hilliardgallery.com, 816-561-2956

Jones Gallery

What: “Outsider Art” by Harlan Ray Bonar. First Friday show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 3; runs through Nov. 24.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.

Info: 1717 Walnut. 816-421-2111

KCAI Crossroads Gallery

What: “Elsewhere” group show (runs Nov. 3-Dec. 2). Also, “The Long String Instrument” by Ellen Fullman (through Nov. 10) and “Project Share” by Jeri Hansen Gard (through Dec. 2).

Gallery hours: 6-8 p.m. First Friday, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Info: 1819 Grand. kcai.edu/crossroads-gallery, 816-914-5394

Leedy-Voulkos Art Center

What: Caitlin Cartwright. Through Nov. 25.

Gallery hours: 6-9 p.m. First Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Info: 2012 Baltimore. leedy-voulkos.com, 816-474-1919

Mid-America Arts Alliance

What: “Linden” by Marcie Miller Gross. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Info: 2018 Baltimore. maaa.org, 816-421-1388

MLB Designs

What: Rita Blitt, painter and sculptor. Runs Nov. 3-Dec. 30.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 2020 Baltimore. mlbdesigns.com, 816-531-3133

Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art

What: “Migrant Mother and Her Children” by Hung Liu. Opening reception, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 3; runs through Jan. 20.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Info: 2004 Baltimore. byroncohengallery.com and sherryleedy.com, 816-221-2626

Todd Weiner Gallery

What: “Uplift” by Kevin McGraw. Opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 3; runs through Dec. 30.

Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 115 W. 18th. toddweinergallery.com, 816-984-8538

Travois

What: “Seeds of Culture: The Portraits and Stories of Native American Women” by Matika Wilbur. Also, artist talk and performance by Maura Garcia. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Info: 310 W. 19th Terrace. travois.com/news-events/first-fridays

Weinberger Fine Art

What: “Still Life | Winter Collective” group show. Runs Nov. 2-Jan. 6.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 114 Southwest Blvd. weinbergerfineart.com, 816-301-4428

