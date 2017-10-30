November concerts to keep you stuffed through Thanksgiving

Happy November to you. It’s getting to be that time for holiday planning. And what could be cooler than finding a show to take out-of-towners to while they’re in KC? I’m a big fan of jazz clubs for guests. Green Lady Lounge and its brand new next-door neighbor, Black Dolphin, offer a good time regardless of who is on stage, and both are always free. Remember that bit of advice later this month when you’re trying to calm things down as someone’s carving the turkey.
Other events you might want to remember: a shoegaze band from the UK named Slowdive; a great charity event hosted by KC’s favorite son Jason Sudeikis; a show from experimental producer Flying Lotus; a raw set from rising hip hop star NONAME; and St Vincent—if you’re not at this show, I’m not sure we can be friends.
Some of the members of the band Slowdive have been making music together since they were kids. They formed in Reading, England in 1989 and became known as a shoegaze band, a type of sound featuring abrasive guitars and ethereal vocals. Shoegaze happens to be one of my favorite genres. Although they formed more than 25 years ago, the band spent much of that time hiatus. In 2014, they reunited and in March 2017, they put out their fourth album, “Slowdive”—easily one of my favorite albums of the year. Due to the long hiatus and lack of US touring, most of their fans have never seen them perform live, so the concert at the Truman will likely attract fans from all over the Midwest.
Steps of Faith is a great KC-based charity that helps the underinsured get access to prosthetic limbs. The organization is headed up by Billy Brimblecom, Jr., a long time KC musician who’s spent time behind the drumkit in many projects. Also, it just so happens that one of his best friends is Jason Sudeikis. Together they’ve been working on a concert/party/fundraiser featuring music, comedy and surprise guests. This is going to sell out, so grab your tickets quickly.
If it’s good enough for Thom Yorke, it’s good enough for me. Let me take a step back. Thom Yorke hand-picked Flying Lotus to open for his side project, Atoms For Peace, during a 2010 tour. Since then, a lot of things have happened for Steven Ellison AKA Flying Lotus. In 2014, his fifth studio album, “You’re Dead!” featured collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Thundercat and brought his work to the masses. The album received widespread critical acclaim and ended up on several Best Of lists and a Best New Album ranking from Pitchfork. His current tour is “Flying Lotus in 3D.”
One of the roles hip hop plays is to give a voice to voiceless. NONAME is doing just that She grew up in Chicago, raised by her grandparents, listening to the blues from acts like Chicago’s Buddy Guy. Through creative writing, poetry and poetry slams she met a young man, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, more widely known as Chance The Rapper. Chance would invite her to collaborate with him, which led to the release of her debut album, “Telephone,” in 2016. The record received positive reviews from many music mags and blogs including Rolling Stone, saying “It’s some of the year’s most thought-provoking hip-hop.”
Fans of Annie Clark, AKA St. Vincent, have had many opportunities to watch her career blossom and change during visits to our area. She's played recordBar, The Bottleneck, CrossroadsKC (with David Byrne), Sprint Center (opening for The Black Keys) and now she's headlining at The Uptown. At times, she has shared stories from the stage about hanging out in Lawrence. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, her sister went to KU and Annie spent some time in Lawrence along the way. She just released her fifth studio album, "MASSEDUCTION," and again we see interesting changes in her music. The album has only been out a few weeks and has already reached the number 10 spot on the Billboard 200. No doubt, as the year wraps up the album will end up on several Best Of lists, and hopefully her concert at The Uptown will be one of your favorite shows this year. Grab your tickets soon, this one should sell out, too.
11/01 Nahko/My Name is Bear with 1,000 Fuegos/Christina Holmes at Uptown
11/01 Diarrhea Planet/Witch Jail at The Riot Room
11/02 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at The Truman
11/02 Captured by Robots/The Brick’s 18th Birthday at The Brick
11/02 Modern English/Emmaline Twist at recordBar
11/02 Vela/Captiva at The Riot Room
11/03 Apocalypse Meow with the Country Duo/Bohemian Cult Revival/Headlight Rivals at Mills Record Company
11/03 Slowdive/Cherry Glazerr at The Truman
11/03 Walker Lukens/Momma’s Boy/Westside Royal at The Rino
11/03 Descendents/Less Than Jake/Season to Risk at Uptown
11/03 Friends of Chamber Music presents Trio Solisti at 1900 Building
11/03 Grand Reopening Party w/ The Stolen Winnebagos at The Roxy
11/03 Marc Brossard/Jaime Kent at Knuckleheads
11/03 My Oh My/40 Watt Dream/Timbers at The Brick
11/03 Second Hand King/Illphonics/Crystal Rose/Aaron Alexander at recordBar
11/03 Take Me To The River: William Bell/Charlie Musselwhite/Bobby Rush at The Folly
11/03 The Sluts/Raymond/Ajay and Sunjay at Replay
11/03 The Urge at Voodoo at Harrah’s
11/03 Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman at The Midland
11/04 Apocalypse Meow X: Sandoval/Split Lip Rayfield/Chris Meck & The Guilty Birds/Brandon Phillips and the Condition/Calvin Arsenia/Nathan Corsi/Ivory Black/Sandoval reunion at recordBar
11/04 Amy Farrand and the Like/Grand Marquis/Kelly Hunt at The Brick
11/04 The MGDs album release show at The Black Dolphin
11/04 Festival of South African Dance at Carlsen Center at JCCC
11/04 Jonathan Richman at The Bottleneck
11/04 Joseph Warren and the Wanderlust Revival/Nuthatch-47/Instant Karma at Californos
11/04 The Project H in the Orion Room at The Green Lady Lounge
11/04 Vibralux/Bummer/SMF/Drugs & Attics at Replay
11/05 Arkells (FREE show) at The Rino
11/05 Beach Slang/Dave Hause and the Mermaid/Hannah Racecar at The Riot Room
11/05 Blues Traveler/Los Colognes at Uptown
11/05 Garrison Keillor: Just Passing Through at The Lied Center at KU
11/05 Gwar/He Is Legend/U.S. Bastards at Granada
11/05 Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at The Midland
11/05 Turnover/Emma Ruth Rundle/Elvis Depressedly at The Bottleneck
11/07 Our Lady Peace/SMSHNG HRTS/Search & Seizure at The Truman
11/07 The Mild High Club/Shy Boys at recordBar
11/07 Victor Wooten Trio at The Madrid
11/08 Bleachers/Bishop Briggs/Amy Shark at The Midland
11/08 BoDeans/The Volker Brothers at Knuckleheads
11/08 Colter Wall/Blake Berglund at The Riot Room
11/08 Death From Above/The Beaches at The Truman
11/09 6LACK/Sabrina Claudio at Granada
11/09 Brother Ali/Sa-Roc/Last Word/Sol Messiah at The Riot Room
11/09 Dawson Hollow/The Good Hearts at Californos
11/09 Jamey Johnson at Voodoo at Harrahs
11/09 Peelander-Z/Drop A Grand/Westerners at recordBar
11/09 The Infamous Stringdusters/The Travelin’ McCourys at The Madrid
11/10 Demetri Martin: Let’s Get Awkward Tour at The Folly
11/10 HearQueer Issue 002 Showcase: The Black Creatures/Yanna at Mills Record Company
11/10 Instant Karma/Toughies at The Rino
11/10 Scout and the Snaggles/Jordan Pain/Momma’s Boy/Jim Button and the Beholders at recordBar
11/10 Whitey Morgan/Ward Davis at Knuckleheads
11/11 Grassfed/Kansas City Bear Fighters/Kelly Hunt at Westport Saloon
11/11 Kishi Bashi/Tall Tall Trees at The Riot Room
11/11 Mundy/Carswell & Hope at Knuckleheads
11/11 O.A.R./The New Respects at Uptown
11/11 The Atlantic/Le Grand/Mess at The Rino
11/11 Trivium/Arch Enemy/While She Sleeps/Fit For An Autopsy at The Truman
11/11 Truckstop Honeymoon at The Brick
11/12 Thundergong: Featuring Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, The Get Up Kids, Wynonna Judd, Matt Wertz, Cactus Moser, Summer Breeze and Krizz Kaliko at Uptown
11/12 Great Good Fine OK at recordBar
11/12 John Mulaney - 2 shows at The Midland
11/12 Mason Jennings/Olivia Fox at Knuckleheads
11/15 And the Kids at The Riot Room
11/15 Blue October/Missio at Granada
11/15 Children Of Bodom at The Truman
11/16 Cut Copy/Palmbomen II at Granada
11/16 Flying Lotus in 3D/Seven Davis Jr/PBDY at The Midland
11/16 Jessica Lea Mayfield/Blank Range at The Riot Room
11/16 Turnpike Troubadours/Charley Crockett at Liberty Hall
11/17 NONAME at Liberty Hall
11/17 A Benefit Concert for War Child Run WIth It/Duncan Burnett /Jake Wells at The Rino
11/17 Cindy Wilson of The B52’s/Olivia Jean at The Riot Room
11/17 Jai Wolf/Elohim/Yung Wall Street at The Truman
11/17 Joyce Manor/Wavves/Culture Abuse at The Bottleneck
11/17 Truck Stop Love (reunion show)/The Pedaljets/Red Kate/Chris Tolle at recordBar
11/18 Brandy Clark/Szlachetka at recordBar
11/18 James McMurtry at Knuckleheads
11/18 KCulture Building w/ KING REACH: Craig Smith/Les Riley/KDS/Khyrstal./Leena Will at miniBar
11/18 Queen’s Greatest Hits with the Kansas City Symphony at Kauffman Center
11/18 Story of the Year at Voodoo at Harrahs
11/18 The Project H at The Black Dolphin
11/18 Truckstop Love (album release show)/Red Kate/Headlight Rivals/Hannah Norris at The Bottleneck
11/18 Wade Bowen/Andrew Foshee at The Truman
11/19 St. Vincent at Uptown
11/20 Pale Waves at recordBar
11/21 Alice Merton at recordBar
11/21 I Prevail at The Truman
11/22 Mac Lethal/DJ P at The Truman
11/22 Danielle Nicole Band/HiLux at Knuckleheads
11/22 Ha Ha Tonka/Me Like Bees at recordBar
11/23 Steddy P and DJ Mahf/Lincoln Marshall/Nakama Music Group/Scotty Wu at recordBar
11/23 The Schwag at Uptown
11/24 and 11/25 The Rainmakers at recordBar
11/24 Kasey Rausch/Sara Morgan/Kelly Hunt a benefit for Rose Brooks Foundation at Knuckleheads
11/24 Yes You Are/Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type/YGodY at recordBar
11/25 Bad Dreamer (album release show)/Hate Shapes/Les Riley at miniBar
11/25 Joywave/Hembree/The Aces/Maybird at The Truman
11/25 The Architects/Brandon Phillips & The Condition/The Gadjits/Other Americans at Daveys
11/25 The Elders at Knuckleheads
11/25 The Grand Marquis/The Big Sky/Dan Bliss at Westport Saloon
11/29 Straight No Chaser at The Midland
11/29 The Life and Times/Giant’s Chair/Ex Acrobat at recordBar
11/30 Chad Prather at The Truman
11/30 Damien Escobar at The Midland
11/30 Freight Train Rabbit Killer/Smokestack Relics/Ghosts of Grandad’s Past/Erik Arvoy at Westport Saloon
