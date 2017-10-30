Ink

November concerts to keep you stuffed through Thanksgiving

By Chris Haghirian

chaghirian@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 4:23 PM

Happy November to you. It’s getting to be that time for holiday planning. And what could be cooler than finding a show to take out-of-towners to while they’re in KC? I’m a big fan of jazz clubs for guests. Green Lady Lounge and its brand new next-door neighbor, Black Dolphin, offer a good time regardless of who is on stage, and both are always free. Remember that bit of advice later this month when you’re trying to calm things down as someone’s carving the turkey.

Other events you might want to remember: a shoegaze band from the UK named Slowdive; a great charity event hosted by KC’s favorite son Jason Sudeikis; a show from experimental producer Flying Lotus; a raw set from rising hip hop star NONAME; and St Vincent—if you’re not at this show, I’m not sure we can be friends.

11/03 Slowdive/Cherry Glazerr at The Truman

Some of the members of the band Slowdive have been making music together since they were kids. They formed in Reading, England in 1989 and became known as a shoegaze band, a type of sound featuring abrasive guitars and ethereal vocals. Shoegaze happens to be one of my favorite genres. Although they formed more than 25 years ago, the band spent much of that time hiatus. In 2014, they reunited and in March 2017, they put out their fourth album, “Slowdive”—easily one of my favorite albums of the year. Due to the long hiatus and lack of US touring, most of their fans have never seen them perform live, so the concert at the Truman will likely attract fans from all over the Midwest.

11/12 Thundergong: Featuring Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, The Get Up Kids, Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, Wynonna Judd, Matt Wertz, Cactus Moser, Summer Breeze and Krizz Kaliko at Uptown

Steps of Faith is a great KC-based charity that helps the underinsured get access to prosthetic limbs. The organization is headed up by Billy Brimblecom, Jr., a long time KC musician who’s spent time behind the drumkit in many projects. Also, it just so happens that one of his best friends is Jason Sudeikis. Together they’ve been working on a concert/party/fundraiser featuring music, comedy and surprise guests. This is going to sell out, so grab your tickets quickly.

11/16 Flying Lotus in 3D/Seven Davis Jr/PBDY at The Midland

If it’s good enough for Thom Yorke, it’s good enough for me. Let me take a step back. Thom Yorke hand-picked Flying Lotus to open for his side project, Atoms For Peace, during a 2010 tour. Since then, a lot of things have happened for Steven Ellison AKA Flying Lotus. In 2014, his fifth studio album, “You’re Dead!” featured collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Thundercat and brought his work to the masses. The album received widespread critical acclaim and ended up on several Best Of lists and a Best New Album ranking from Pitchfork. His current tour is “Flying Lotus in 3D.”

11/17 NONAME/Arima Ederra at Liberty Hall

One of the roles hip hop plays is to give a voice to voiceless. NONAME is doing just that She grew up in Chicago, raised by her grandparents, listening to the blues from acts like Chicago’s Buddy Guy. Through creative writing, poetry and poetry slams she met a young man, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, more widely known as Chance The Rapper. Chance would invite her to collaborate with him, which led to the release of her debut album, “Telephone,” in 2016. The record received positive reviews from many music mags and blogs including Rolling Stone, saying “It’s some of the year’s most thought-provoking hip-hop.”

11/19 St. Vincent at Uptown

Fans of Annie Clark, AKA St. Vincent, have had many opportunities to watch her career blossom and change during visits to our area. She’s played recordBar, The Bottleneck, CrossroadsKC (with David Byrne), Sprint Center (opening for The Black Keys) and now she’s headlining at The Uptown. At times, she has shared stories from the stage about hanging out in Lawrence. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, her sister went to KU and Annie spent some time in Lawrence along the way. She just released her fifth studio album, “MASSEDUCTION,” and again we see interesting changes in her music. The album has only been out a few weeks and has already reached the number 10 spot on the Billboard 200. No doubt, as the year wraps up the album will end up on several Best Of lists, and hopefully her concert at The Uptown will be one of your favorite shows this year. Grab your tickets soon, this one should sell out, too.

11/01 Nahko/My Name is Bear with 1,000 Fuegos/Christina Holmes at Uptown

11/01 Diarrhea Planet/Witch Jail at The Riot Room

11/02 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at The Truman

11/02 Captured by Robots/The Brick’s 18th Birthday at The Brick

11/02 Modern English/Emmaline Twist at recordBar

11/02 Vela/Captiva at The Riot Room

11/03 Apocalypse Meow with the Country Duo/Bohemian Cult Revival/Headlight Rivals at Mills Record Company

11/03 Slowdive/Cherry Glazerr at The Truman

11/03 Walker Lukens/Momma’s Boy/Westside Royal at The Rino

11/03 Descendents/Less Than Jake/Season to Risk at Uptown

11/03 Friends of Chamber Music presents Trio Solisti at 1900 Building

11/03 Grand Reopening Party w/ The Stolen Winnebagos at The Roxy

11/03 Marc Brossard/Jaime Kent at Knuckleheads

11/03 My Oh My/40 Watt Dream/Timbers at The Brick

11/03 Second Hand King/Illphonics/Crystal Rose/Aaron Alexander at recordBar

11/03 Take Me To The River: William Bell/Charlie Musselwhite/Bobby Rush at The Folly

11/03 The Sluts/Raymond/Ajay and Sunjay at Replay

11/03 The Urge at Voodoo at Harrah’s

11/03 Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman at The Midland

11/04 Apocalypse Meow X: Sandoval/Split Lip Rayfield/Chris Meck & The Guilty Birds/Brandon Phillips and the Condition/Calvin Arsenia/Nathan Corsi/Ivory Black/Sandoval reunion at recordBar

11/04 Amy Farrand and the Like/Grand Marquis/Kelly Hunt at The Brick

11/04 The MGDs album release show at The Black Dolphin

11/04 Festival of South African Dance at Carlsen Center at JCCC

11/04 Jonathan Richman at The Bottleneck

11/04 Joseph Warren and the Wanderlust Revival/Nuthatch-47/Instant Karma at Californos

11/04 The Project H in the Orion Room at The Green Lady Lounge

11/04 Vibralux/Bummer/SMF/Drugs & Attics at Replay

11/05 Arkells (FREE show) at The Rino

11/05 Beach Slang/Dave Hause and the Mermaid/Hannah Racecar at The Riot Room

11/05 Blues Traveler/Los Colognes at Uptown

11/05 Garrison Keillor: Just Passing Through at The Lied Center at KU

11/05 Gwar/He Is Legend/U.S. Bastards at Granada

11/05 Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at The Midland

11/05 Turnover/Emma Ruth Rundle/Elvis Depressedly at The Bottleneck

11/07 Our Lady Peace/SMSHNG HRTS/Search & Seizure at The Truman

11/07 The Mild High Club/Shy Boys at recordBar

11/07 Victor Wooten Trio at The Madrid

11/08 Bleachers/Bishop Briggs/Amy Shark at The Midland

11/08 BoDeans/The Volker Brothers at Knuckleheads

11/08 Colter Wall/Blake Berglund at The Riot Room

11/08 Death From Above/The Beaches at The Truman

11/09 6LACK/Sabrina Claudio at Granada

11/09 Brother Ali/Sa-Roc/Last Word/Sol Messiah at The Riot Room

11/09 Dawson Hollow/The Good Hearts at Californos

11/09 Jamey Johnson at Voodoo at Harrahs

11/09 Peelander-Z/Drop A Grand/Westerners at recordBar

11/09 ​The Infamous Stringdusters/The Travelin’ McCourys at The Madrid

11/10 Demetri Martin: Let’s Get Awkward Tour at The Folly

11/10 HearQueer Issue 002 Showcase: The Black Creatures/Yanna at Mills Record Company

11/10 Instant Karma/Toughies at The Rino

11/10 Scout and the Snaggles/Jordan Pain/Momma’s Boy/Jim Button and the Beholders at recordBar

11/10 Whitey Morgan/Ward Davis at Knuckleheads

11/11 Grassfed/Kansas City Bear Fighters/Kelly Hunt at Westport Saloon

11/11 Kishi Bashi/Tall Tall Trees at The Riot Room

11/11 Mundy/Carswell & Hope at Knuckleheads

11/11 O.A.R./The New Respects at Uptown

11/11 The Atlantic/Le Grand/Mess at The Rino

11/11 Trivium/Arch Enemy/While She Sleeps/Fit For An Autopsy at The Truman

11/11 Truckstop Honeymoon at The Brick

11/12 Thundergong: Featuring Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, The Get Up Kids, Wynonna Judd, Matt Wertz, Cactus Moser, Summer Breeze and Krizz Kaliko at Uptown

11/12 Great Good Fine OK at recordBar

11/12 John Mulaney - 2 shows at The Midland

11/12 Mason Jennings/Olivia Fox at Knuckleheads

11/15 And the Kids at The Riot Room

11/15 Blue October/Missio at Granada

11/15 Children Of Bodom at The Truman

11/16 Cut Copy/Palmbomen II at Granada

11/16 Flying Lotus in 3D/Seven Davis Jr/PBDY at The Midland

11/16 Jessica Lea Mayfield/Blank Range at The Riot Room

11/16 Turnpike Troubadours/Charley Crockett at Liberty Hall

11/17 NONAME at Liberty Hall

11/17 A Benefit Concert for War Child Run WIth It/Duncan Burnett /Jake Wells at The Rino

11/17 Cindy Wilson of The B52’s/Olivia Jean at The Riot Room

11/17 Jai Wolf/Elohim/Yung Wall Street at The Truman

11/17 Joyce Manor/Wavves/Culture Abuse at The Bottleneck

11/17 Truck Stop Love (reunion show)/The Pedaljets/Red Kate/Chris Tolle at recordBar

11/18 Brandy Clark/Szlachetka at recordBar

11/18 James McMurtry at Knuckleheads

11/18 KCulture Building w/ KING REACH: Craig Smith/Les Riley/KDS/Khyrstal./Leena Will at miniBar

11/18 Queen’s Greatest Hits with the Kansas City Symphony at Kauffman Center

11/18 Story of the Year at Voodoo at Harrahs

11/18 The Project H at The Black Dolphin

11/18 Truckstop Love (album release show)/Red Kate/Headlight Rivals/Hannah Norris at The Bottleneck

11/18 Wade Bowen/Andrew Foshee at The Truman

11/19 St. Vincent at Uptown

11/20 Pale Waves at recordBar

11/21 Alice Merton at recordBar

11/21 I Prevail at The Truman

11/22 Mac Lethal/DJ P at The Truman

11/22 Danielle Nicole Band/HiLux at Knuckleheads

11/22 Ha Ha Tonka/Me Like Bees at recordBar

11/23 Steddy P and DJ Mahf/Lincoln Marshall/Nakama Music Group/Scotty Wu at recordBar

11/23 The Schwag at Uptown

11/24 and 11/25 The Rainmakers at recordBar

11/24 Kasey Rausch/Sara Morgan/Kelly Hunt a benefit for Rose Brooks Foundation at Knuckleheads

11/24 Yes You Are/Rachel Mallin and the Wild Type/YGodY at recordBar

11/25 Bad Dreamer (album release show)/Hate Shapes/Les Riley at miniBar

11/25 Joywave/Hembree/The Aces/Maybird at The Truman

11/25 The Architects/Brandon Phillips & The Condition/The Gadjits/Other Americans at Daveys

11/25 The Elders at Knuckleheads

11/25 The Grand Marquis/The Big Sky/Dan Bliss at Westport Saloon

11/29 Straight No Chaser at The Midland

11/29 The Life and Times/Giant’s Chair/Ex Acrobat at recordBar

11/30 Chad Prather at The Truman

11/30 Damien Escobar at The Midland

11/30 Freight Train Rabbit Killer/Smokestack Relics/Ghosts of Grandad’s Past/Erik Arvoy at Westport Saloon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

    Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.7

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating 1:38

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating
KC couple build farm from the ground up 4:39

KC couple build farm from the ground up
John Pryor describes Madison Flitch 2:07

John Pryor describes Madison Flitch

View More Video