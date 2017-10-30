Ink

17 doggone cute pets from Ink’s costume contest

October 30, 2017 3:34 PM

What’s more fun than dressing up for Halloween? Dressing up your pets! We thought a little healthy competition on Instagram would be the perfect way to see everyone’s furry friends dressed in their Halloween best.

We had to up the stakes though—Three Dog Bakery gift cards as prizes. You posted photos using #InkHalloweenContest and the Ink staff voted for their favorites.



Voting was TOUGH with so many cuties in the running. We had a firefighter, unicorns, superheros and so much more.



But the winners are…



8.PNG

This cute yorkie poodle mix has the right idea when it comes to breakfast foods.

Owners name - Laura Schierhoff

Dogs name - Miles



3.PNG

Don’t let this 4 pound chihuahua fool you, she's gotta catch em’ all.

Owners name: Mera Schwed

Dogs name: Vida



Here are other adorable entries

15.PNG

@dollyllamathepup

 

1.PNG

@lifeof_roscoe

 

2.PNG

@hrm_sir_ruffles

 

4.PNG

@haleygile

 

5.PNG

@trippthebordercollie

 

6.PNG

@leslie_weiser

 

7.PNG

@why_kenzi

 

9.PNG

@gatsby_gr8

 

10.PNG

@robertsmith_photography

 

11.PNG

@samanthat350

 

12.PNG

@samanthat350

 

13.PNG

@wish_upon_dreams

 

14.PNG

@lsmr10

 

16.PNG

@bblunt10000

 

17.PNG

@theadventuresofjessandbeans





