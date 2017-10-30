17 doggone cute pets from Ink’s costume contest

What’s more fun than dressing up for Halloween? Dressing up your pets! We thought a little healthy competition on Instagram would be the perfect way to see everyone’s furry friends dressed in their Halloween best.
We had to up the stakes though—Three Dog Bakery gift cards as prizes. You posted photos using #InkHalloweenContest and the Ink staff voted for their favorites.
Voting was TOUGH with so many cuties in the running. We had a firefighter, unicorns, superheros and so much more.
But the winners are…
This cute yorkie poodle mix has the right idea when it comes to breakfast foods.
Owners name - Laura Schierhoff
Dogs name - Miles
Don’t let this 4 pound chihuahua fool you, she's gotta catch em’ all.
Owners name: Mera Schwed
Dogs name: Vida
Here are other adorable entries
Love fun contests like this? Our email newsletter is the perfect resource to keep you updated.
Comments