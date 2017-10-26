Four KC-based Instagrammers you need to follow right now

Following Ink on the ‘gram has multiple benefits. You get to find out all about the cool things happening in KC in real time. You can get inspiration on places to go for your next night out. And #InkTakeover shows off our city through the perspective of the coolest Kansas Citians we can find.
Carly Wallace
Carly showed us a beautiful Sunday morning at City Market, brunch at Farmhouse, exploring the West Bottoms during First Friday and capped off the day showing off one of her favorite views of the Missouri River.
Follow Carly: @carlymwallace
Steven Green
There was no holding back during this #InkTakeover. He began his day with breakfast at Urban Cafe, shared his obsession for the Peanut’s chicken wings and finished off his day in the concrete jungle known as the West Bottoms.
In the heart of Kansas City on Troost Ave you can find your favorite morning/afternoon stop. Rather it's breakfast, lunch, or you need something quick to grab on the go, @urbancafekc is the place to be. The food is amazing and the vibes are unmatched. Check out my story to see what I ate. #inktakeover -(@steebosteve)
Follow Steven: @steebosteve
Jenny Lu
Check out this stunning downtown apartment view! Jenny also shared her love for free libraries and fun fall activities at the Louisburg Cider Mill.
Calling it a night early tonight (yes, I'm getting super lame) after a long day out and about. This so I can make it to the farmers market @citymarketkc bright and early #tomorrowmorning. It's become a #weekendroutine of sorts for me ever since I moved here last year and discovered it! Here's #flowerbouquet from a stall there~ Come grab some tomorrow! Thanks for following along on this #inktakeover, and if you would like to follow along on my journeys around the world, keep up at @jenjenlulu! Until next time, KC
Follow Jenny: @jenjenlulu
Leanne Mersmann
It was a rainy day but Leanne made the most of it and shared her go-to spot for warming up. Later, she enjoyed an after-work brew and chowed down on some famous Woodyard Barbeque.
You’ve heard of Gates and Arthur Bryant’s.. but have you been to the #KCK favorite @woodyardbbq ? It’s an old house converted into a restaurant where you can watch them smoke the meat from the patio. #foodbaby #ribs #burntends #kansascity #kcbbq #inktakeover I’m so full, I had to unbutton my @kcladypants
Follow Leanne: @kcladypants
