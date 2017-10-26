Steven Green, AKA @steebosteve, is a professional photographer.
Four KC-based Instagrammers you need to follow right now

By Kelsie Vallacqua

kelsie@inkkc.com

October 26, 2017 3:17 PM

Following Ink on the ‘gram has multiple benefits. You get to find out all about the cool things happening in KC in real time. You can get inspiration on places to go for your next night out. And #InkTakeover shows off our city through the perspective of the coolest Kansas Citians we can find.

Carly Wallace

Carly showed us a beautiful Sunday morning at City Market, brunch at Farmhouse, exploring the West Bottoms during First Friday and capped off the day showing off one of her favorite views of the Missouri River.

Follow Carly: @carlymwallace

Steven Green

There was no holding back during this #InkTakeover. He began his day with breakfast at Urban Cafe, shared his obsession for the Peanut’s chicken wings and finished off his day in the concrete jungle known as the West Bottoms.

Follow Steven: @steebosteve

Jenny Lu

Check out this stunning downtown apartment view! Jenny also shared her love for free libraries and fun fall activities at the Louisburg Cider Mill.

Follow Jenny: @jenjenlulu

Leanne Mersmann

It was a rainy day but Leanne made the most of it and shared her go-to spot for warming up. Later, she enjoyed an after-work brew and chowed down on some famous Woodyard Barbeque.

Follow Leanne: @kcladypants

If you consider yourself KC savvy, apply for a takeover.

Ps. All of our Ink Takeover peeps are featured in the Side Note, our email newsletter. Subscribe at inkkc.com/newsletter so you don’t miss your friends’ faces in your inbox.

