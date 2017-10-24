Lee’s Summit makes USA Today list of best cities. Here’s where to move [Partner]

A study of three dozen socioeconomic factors, recently recognized Lee’s Summit for it’s job market, low crime rate and affordable housing. USA Today ranked Lee’s Summit at 19 on it’s most liveable cities list.
If that’s not enough to convince you to move, the area offers something else young homeshoppers are adding to their “must-have” lists: old-school charm. Nearly half of us say we prefer to live in a neighborhood with historic character.
If you’re considering a move to one of America’s 50 best cities, here’s why Kessler Ridge at New Longview may be the spot for you.
Rich in history
You don’t have to live in an old factory building turned luxury loft downtown to enjoy a piece of Kansas City history. New developments are presenting the ease of the suburbs with an eye toward historic preservation.
Located to the north of the elegantly restored Longview Mansion, Kessler Ridge is named after George Kessler, the famous landscape architect who designed R.A. Long’s property, which came to be known as “the world’s most beautiful farm.”
Full of nature
The abundance of nature in this area is nothing short of inspiring. Longview Lake and Park includes a marina, fishing, swimming areas, campgrounds, nature trails, and walking and bicycle paths. Not to mention, Fred Arbanas 18 Hole Championship Golf course.
City-like feel
Don’t be fooled. Kessler Ridge at New Longview is not country living. Dozens of local restaurants and shops are within a ten minute drive and you’re only 30 minutes from downtown. You can easily get your shopping and a #KCfoodie fix.
The deets
Starting at $324,990, there are four floor plans to choose from, giving homebuyers many options to make their dream home a reality. Whether you are tired of city-living and looking for a change up, a millennial desiring to settle down, or a small family looking to upgrade from that starter home, check out Kessler Ridge at New Longview. How’s that for being inspired?
Inspired Homes is a local Kansas City area homebuilder and developer founded by Kansas City family businesses with over six decades of experience in the Construction and Real Estate industries. Find more information at inspired-homes.com.
