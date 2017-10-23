Let’s boo-gie: Halloween week brings Arcade Fire, Katy Perry, Regina Spektor

It’s another full week of shows in Kansas City and you probably have to find some balance with your Halloween parties and shenanigans as well. As for Friday night shows, I could see the Arcade Fire and Ministry/Death Grips shows turning into crazy Halloween parties, with folks dressed up for the occasion. Elsewhere, the week brings Katy Perry, a sold-out Regina Spektor show and Trombone Shorty.
10/24 LANY at The Truman
Have you seen those Ocean and Sea tees around town with the letters LA - KC - NY on them? Hopefully, someone gives the trio whose name comes from city abbreviations one of those shirts. LANY has been on an impressive tour that began in Melbourne, Australia in July and doesn’t wrap up until a few days before Christmas in Berlin, Germany. This past summer they released their major label debut, a self titled album full of indie pop hooks over a bed of electronic music. I’m guessing it’s going to be a high energy, emotion filled night for a lot of young Kansas Citians at The Truman.
10/26 Beth Bombara in The Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
Beth Bombara is a talented singer-songwriter out of St. Louis who I’ve become familiar with over the years but have never seen live. This week she heads to one of my favorite spots to see music, the very intimate Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads. About 60 people will get to hear music from Bombara’s latest album, “Map & No Direction.” The Riverfront Times (St. Louis) says she’s “like a bourbon-warmed Neko Case.”
10/27 Arcade Fire/Bomba Estereo at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Last time through KC, Arcade Fire began and ended their show with an impressive display of confetti. Their shows are filled with circus-like antics, masked performers marching through the crowd, crazy and intricate musicianship and, in the past, even a human disco ball. The “Everything Now” tour happens “in the round,” which is a fancy way of saying the stage is in the middle of the venue and it’s going to be an insane party. I can’t imagine what these Grammy-winning, Canadian rockers have in store for us. Bomba Estereo kicks off the night in Independence.
10/27 Ministry/Death Grips at The Uptown
It was the summer of 2015, my birthday weekend, and I got to see Death Grips for the first time and I’ll never forget that show. It was so hot in The Granada I’m pretty sure the walls were sweating. The sounds coming from the stage, with MC Ride leading the way, were so loud and alien you didn’t know what to do, but the LAST thing you could do was look away. That “Matrix” scene where Neo dodges bullets on the rooftop? Well, Zach Hill moves that fast behind his drum kit. I promise, you’ve never seen anything like it. Bring some earplugs.
10/29 Trombone Shorty at The Truman
Have you ever heard of circular breathing? It’s the ability to produce a continuous note or tone without interruption in your breathing cycle, while breathing in through your nose while at the same time pushing air out through your mouth into your instrument. This is part of the wizardry that allows Trombone Shorty to play incredibly fast, long and intricate pieces on trombone and trumpet. It’s really something to see. That, and every time he and his band get on stage, the venue turns into a New Orleans street party and you start dancing with strangers. If you haven’t been to the Truman yet this would be a fun way to check out KC’s newest venue.
10/24 David Ramirez/Molly Parden at The Riot Room
10/24 Dead Horses/Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchison at recordBar
10/24 LANY at The Truman
10/25 Slushii/Hy-Tekk Productions/Donnie Disco at The Granada
10/26 Beth Bombara in The Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
10/26 Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd at The Midland
10/26 Victor & Penny and The Loose Change Orchestra at Knuckleheads
10/27 Arcade Fire/Bomba Estereo at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/27 Ministry/Death Grips at The Uptown
10/27 Katy Perry at Sprint Center
10/27 Ssion/Scammers/Boi Boy at The Riot Room
10/27 The Grand Marquis/Shaun Munday at Westport Saloon
10/28 Griz/Opiuo/Muzzy Bearr at The Midland
10/28 Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It at JCCC’s Yardley Hall
10/29 Trombone Shorty at The Truman
10/29 Regina Spektor at Uptown Theater
10/31 Gogol Bordello at The Granada
10/31 The Used/Glassjaw at The Uptown
10/31 Yellow Claw at The Truman
