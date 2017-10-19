Ink

Ink's 30 Under 30 - Class of 2017 Announced

Ink Staff

October 19, 2017 4:30 PM

WE DID IT! We… as in ALL of us. Ink’s 30 Under 30 has finally come to fruition, and it’s all thanks to you.

You nominated some outstanding individuals, they completed a complex application, we gathered a large panel of judges and together, thirty impressive individuals were chosen as the Class of 2017.



We have a whole website dedicated to Ink’s 30 Under 30, where you can learn all about these Kansas Citians.



Inkunder30.com



Maybe you’ll see familiar face, find someone you’re interested in networking with or even be inspired to step up your game so you can be one of Ink’s 30 Under 30 next year.



