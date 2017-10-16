Los Angeles Azules close the season at CrossroadsKC, sharing the stage with KC’s own Making Movies.
Consider yourself warned: the last of outdoor concert season

By Chris Haghirian, Special to Ink

October 16, 2017 3:48 PM

We saw the end of Starlight’s season last week, and this week we’ll see the end of CrossroadsKC season. I enjoyed several shows at both venues this season but now as the leaves start to turn it’s time to start filling up our indoor venues. Fortunately we’ve got so many great things on the horizon: Arcade Fire, Death Grips, Trombone Shorty, Regina Spektor, Slowdive, The Descendants and St. Vincent. Grab your tickets now before the shows you want to see are sold out, and we’ll see you out there.

10/19 The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die/Rowell Kid/Mylets at The Bottleneck

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die or just TWIABP is an emo, post-rock choir and band of sorts that features a large rotating and expanding cast of musicians. Formed in 2009 in Willimantic, Connecticut, the band plays a version of emo in which the chaos on stage pulls you in, fills you up and guts you emotionally.

10/21 Crossroads Beer Fest: Katy Guillen & the Girls/Flannigan`s Right Hook/Dolewite at CrossroadsKC

Great music. Great weather. Great beer. How can you beat that? This Saturday it all kicks off at 5 p.m. Four bands will grace the stage throughout the day as you sip on fine tasty beers: Katy Guillen & the Girls, Dolewite, Flannigan’s Right Hook and Gekko. Grab your beer drinking friends and head to the Crossroads Arts District for a full day of greatness.

10/21 Roman Numerals/Olympic Size/Mazinaw/DJ JUST at recordBar

Were you at the Phoenix show when they played at The Uptown back in 2010? Before Phoenix took the stage, one of my favorite KC bands, the Roman Numerals, opened the night. Two members of the band, Steve Tulipana and Shawn Sherill, co-own the recently re-opened and re-built recordBar at 1520 Grand Blvd. In addition to all of the rocking that The Roman Numerals will throw at you, Olympic Size will hit you with all of the feels. When Billy Smith and Kirsten Paludan sing it’s a beautiful thing.

10/22 Los Angeles Azules/Making Movies at CrossroadsKC

Last call for shows at CrossroadsKC…. last call of the season. I love CrossroadsKC, it’s a great space and it’s a comfortable, friendly setting and I can’t think of a better place for this show. Los Angeles Azules is a supergroup of amazing musicians and singers playing cumbia, dance-oriented music popular throughout Latin America. They’re going to fill stage with singers and dancers and fill the venue with great tunes. Also on the bill, Making Movies, a band that has been touring all over the US this year. Make sure you catch the final show of the season at CrossroadsKC.

10/22 The Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar

You know those bands that have been around for a long time but, for some reason, you have missed seeing them live? Break ups, tour schedules and a band member’s recent passing have put Afghan Whigs on that list for many music fans. Here’s your chance to see Afghan Whigs play a really intimate show at recordBar. I was lucky to see them at Lollapalooza in 2012 and they played a great set on a headlining stage. Also on this bill, always the showman, Har Mar Superstar. If you caught his theatrical set at 2017 Middle of the Map Fest, you know what you’re in for.

10/17 Craig Finn/John K. Samson at recordBar

10/17 Jonwayne/Danny Watts/Second Hand King/Scotty Wu/Rick Maun & more at The Riot Room

10/18 Jason Boland & The Stragglers/Dalton Domino at The Granada

10/18 Penny & Sparrow/Lowland Hum at The Madrid

10/19 Boris/SubRosa/ENDON at The Granada

10/19 LÉON at recordBar

10/20 Little River Band at The Midland

10/20 NEEDTOBREATHE/All The Feels Tour/Brummies at The Uptown

10/20 Tree Machines at recordBar

10/21 Arc Flash album release show at Mills Records

10/21 Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn inside The Lied Center

10/21 The Sluts/Scruffy and The Janitors/Vivid Zebra at The Riot Room

10/22 The B-52s at The Uptown

10/22 The Beach Boys at The Midland

10/23 Matthew Mayfield (Patio Stage) at The Riot Room

10/23 Sound Of Ceres/Plume Varia at recordBar

10/24 David Ramirez/Molly Parden at The Riot Room

10/24 Dead Horses/Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchison at recordBar

10/24 LANY at The Truman

10/25 Slushii/Hy-Tekk Productions/Donnie Disco at The Granada

10/26 Beth Bombara in The Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads

10/26 Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd at The Midland

10/26 Victor & Penny and The Loose Change Orchestra at Knuckleheads

10/27 Arcade Fire/Bomba Estereo at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/27 Ministry/Death Grips at The Uptown

10/27 Ssion/Scammers/Boi Boy at The Riot Room

10/27 The Grand Marquis/Shaun Munday at Westport Saloon

10/28 Griz/Opiuo/Muzzy Bearr at The Midland

10/28 Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It at JCCC’s Yardley Hall

10/29 Trombone Shorty at The Truman

10/31 Gogol Bordello at The Granada

10/31 The Used/Glassjaw at The Uptown

10/31 Yellow Claw at The Truman

