KC hidden gems: Hotel restaurant not just for tourists [Partner]

In a city as big as Kansas City, it can be a struggle to get to all of the cool events, restaurants and local shops I hear about. So now, I’m challenging myself to act like a tourist and explore my own town.
I stepped out of the car onto the cobblestone in front of the Raphael Hotel. “This is going to be pretty freaking awesome,” I thought to myself as I handed my keys to the free valet and walked past a band on the patio.
Inside the hotel, a picture of Joe Cizek, Chaz’s executive chef, hung proudly in the lobby. He’s a local celebrity as far as the Raphael Hotel is concerned.
Inside Chaz, the vibe totally changed. The outdoor music diminished to a faint hum and I was greeted by a quaint and charming interior. A jazz singer with a buttery smooth voice took the stage as I asked myself “How have I never made it a point to come here before?!”
Happy hour
Dress up for a night on the town with girlfriends or coworkers and hit up happy hour at Chaz from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for drink and appetizer specials. In the summer, enjoy their Strings on the Green concert series from the patio.
Brunch
Can’t be bothered to leave the house before noon? Same. Chaz on the Plaza’s brunch menu is especially impressive with buttermilk vanilla bean pancakes, crab benedict and a dry-aged steakburger guaranteed to excite your taste buds. Also, can we talk about how the coconut and pineapple mimosa tastes like summer in a glass? Yes, please!
Date night
Sure, booking a room at the Raphael is a great idea for a romantic staycation, but Chaz is also perfect for first dates—and seconds and thirds... Sit on the patio during the summer months and enjoy music and happy hour specials for two. If things go well, step inside for smooth jazz and an exquisite dinner menu.
Special occasions
Time to get gussied up? Chaz’s sophisticated atmosphere begs for celebration. Whether it’s a graduation, a proposal, an anniversary or a promotion, Chaz’s comprehensive wine list, lovingly prepared food and fantastic entertainment are sure to make your special day extra special.
Fridays with Joe…or any other day of the week
Remember that chef’s picture hanging in the lobby? Every Friday, Chef Cizek hands out samples to Raphael guests.
“It’s really funny when guests notice the picture of me hanging in the background. You can see them trying to figure out if it’s me or not,” Cizek says.
Cizek prides himself on using seasonal ingredients and his creative, modern American dishes are inspired by all the cultures represented in Kansas City.
Stay tuned for Chaz’s new fall/winter menu. To make a reservation or to learn more about Chaz on the Plaza, visit raphaelkc.com/chazontheplaza
