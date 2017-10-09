Concert Chris: One of the most important artists to be snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hits KC

Kurt Cobain loved the Pixies’ “Surfer Rosa” (the album with “Where Is My Mind” on it) so much that he hired its producer, Steve Albini to produce Nirvana’s album “In Utero.” And, according to some music fans, the Pixies are one of the most important bands to be snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They missed the 2018 ballot again. Why all this talk of the Pixies? Because they’re here Sunday at the Midland.
If you’re a fan of acoustic music that’s not quite bluegrass and not quite folk, Greensky Bluegrass is also in town Sunday, at the Uptown. Also this week, one last outdoor fest of the season lets you listen to music from seven great bands on two stages at CrossroadsKC. Come sing along with the Strumbellas as you support Harvesters.
10/10 Black Pistol Fire at The Riot Room
Originally from Toronto, this Austin-based duo returns to the Riot Room this week to blow some minds and melt some faces. Throw some classic rock, some southern rock and a little bit of grunge in a blender and then turn it all the way up and you’ll get a sense of what they sound like on stage. It’s going to be a crazy Tuesday night.
10/12 Duncan Burnett x Riot/Khrystal/Kartez Marcel/Mae C., Sauce at recordBar
Over the summer Duncan Burnett was part of the huge hip hop event, Flyover at Providence Amphitheater. Since opening for marquee names like Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd, Duncan has established himself playing live hip hop and performing with a full band that often includes the best jazz guys in KC, like Eddie Moore and Dominque Sanders.
10/14 Fed Up Fest by Harvesters: The Strumbellas/Cowboy Mouth/Me Like Bees/The Phantastics/Old Salt Union/The Philistines at CrossroadsKC
Maybe you saw The Strumbellas over the summer at Boulevardia. These Canadian rockers penned “Spirits,” one of the catchiest songs of 2016. No doubt you’ve heard it and can hum along with the hook. Well, now they’re back in KC for a good cause. Two stages, seven bands, pop-up tastings from some of KC’s best beverage purveyors, carnival games, food trucks and who knows what else. The bill is stacked with greats like Me Like Bees and KC’s best party band, the Phantastics. Grab some friends, head to CrossroadsKC on Saturday, and enjoy a day of great music and fall weather.
10/15 Greensky Bluegrass/Fruition at The Uptown
These guys from Kalamazoo, Michigan describe their music as “not quite bluegrass.” They’ve been criss-crossing the map playing big stages all summer in support of their most recent album, “Shouted, Written Down and Quoted.” It was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, who also has done extensive work with our hometown band, Making Movies.
10/15 The Pixies/Mitski at The Midland
The Pixies are a lot of things to a lot of people but because of the silver screen, A-list actors and the final scene of “Fight Club,” they became a household name. That movie came out in 1999, that song, “Where Is My Mind” came out in 1988. Spoiler (you’ve had almost 20 years to watch it): As Marla and Tyler Durden held hands and watched buildings crumble, movie fans fell in love with the Pixies. Catch them on Sunday night and make sure you’re there early to see Mitski, who you may know from a bunch of best of 2016 music lists.
Chris Haghirian is Ink magazine’s resident fan boy. Get him in your inbox every Tuesday with Ink’s Side Note.
10/10 Moon Hooch/Jackson Whalan/Lavender Fields at The Granada
10/11 Benjamin Booker/She Keeps Bees at The Bottleneck
10/11 Mike Gordon at The Madrid
10/11 Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Elliot Root at The Granada
10/11 Rosedale/SmallWaves/Second Street/What a Wreck at Davey's
10/12 Big Thief/Mega Bog at The Bottleneck
10/12 John Fullbright/Kevin Welch/Dustin Welch/Michael Frassco at Knuckleheads
10/12 Jon Bellion/Blaque Keyz and Travis Mendes at The Midland
10/12 Leftover Salmon/Shook Twins in the Garage at Knuckleheads
10/12 Marilyn Manson/Alice Glass/Hyborian at The Midland
10/12 The Bronx/Plague Vendor/’68 at The Riot Room
10/13 Druids/Sundiver/Orphans of Doom/Abjure at The Riot Room
10/13 Jeremy Porter and the Tucos/Joe and Vicki Price/Brody Buster at Westport Saloon
10/13 Krewella at The Truman
10/13 Listener/Levi the Poet/Comrades at Holy Cow Market & Music
10/13 Matt Otto album release show at MTH Theater at Crown Center
10/13 Sam Baker at Folly Theater
10/13 The Crystal Method (Outdoor Stage)/2LiveCruz/Konsept at The Riot Room
10/13 The Philistines/Universe Contest/The Brannock Device at recordBar
10/13 Vance Joy/Misterwives/Smallpools/Amy Shark at Kansas City Live!
10/14 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band/Nancy Wilson at Sprint Center
10/14 David George/Major Matt Mason at The Brick
10/14 Freakiest with Borgore/Bear Grillz/AFK at The Uptown
10/14 KC Chorale: Haunting Classical Music at 1900 Building
10/14 Midnight Devils/Red Kate/Wick and the Tricks at Davey's
10/14 Radar State/Hipshot Killer at minibar
10/14 The Grisly Hand/The Fritz Hutchison Band at recordBar
10/14 The Hooten Hallers/Randal Conrad Olinger/Shawn Craver/Kelly Hunt at Westport Saloon
10/15 Hoodie Allen at The Truman
10/15 Lehnen/InAeona at Replay
10/16 He Is Legend/34/BUMMER at The Riot Room
10/17 Craig Finn/John K. Samson at recordBar
10/17 Jonwayne/Danny Watts/Second Hand King/Scotty Wu/Rick Maun & more at The Riot Room
10/18 Jason Boland & The Stragglers/Dalton Domino at The Granada
10/18 Penny & Sparrow/Lowland Hum at The Madrid
10/19 Boris/SubRosa/ENDON at The Granada
10/19 LÉON at recordBar
10/19 The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die/Rowell Kid/Mylets at The Bottleneck
10/20 Little River Band at The Midland
10/20 NEEDTOBREATHE/All The Feels Tour/Brummies at The Uptown
10/20 Tree Machines at recordBar
10/21 Arc Flash album release show at Mills Records
10/21 Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn inside The Lied Center
10/21 Crossroads Beer Fest: Katy Guillen & the Girls/Flannigan`s Right Hook/Dolewite at CrossroadsKC
10/21 Roman Numerals/Olympic Size/Mazinaw/DJ JUST at recordBar
10/21 The Sluts/Scruffy and The Janitors/Vivid Zebra at The Riot Room
10/22 Los Angeles Azules/Making Movies at CrossroadsKC
10/22 The Afghan Whigs/Har Mar Superstar at recordBar
10/22 The B-52s at The Uptown
10/22 The Beach Boys at The Midland
10/23 Matthew Mayfield (Patio Stage) at The Riot Room
10/23 Sound Of Ceres/Plume Varia at recordBar
10/24 David Ramirez/Molly Parden at The Riot Room
10/24 Dead Horses/Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchison at recordBar
10/24 LANY at The Truman
10/25 Slushii/Hy-Tekk Productions/Donnie Disco at The Granada
10/26 Beth Bombara in The Gospel Lounge at Knuckleheads
10/26 Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd at The Midland
10/26 Victor & Penny and The Loose Change Orchestra at Knuckleheads
10/27 Arcade Fire/Bomba Estereo at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/27 Ministry/Death Grips at The Uptown
10/27 Ssion/Scammers/Boi Boy at The Riot Room
10/27 The Grand Marquis/Shaun Munday at Westport Saloon
10/28 Griz/Opiuo/Muzzy Bearr at The Midland
10/28 Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It at JCCC’s Yardley Hall
10/29 Trombone Shorty at The Truman
10/31 Gogol Bordello at The Granada
10/31 The Used/Glassjaw at The Uptown
10/31 Yellow Claw at The Truman
