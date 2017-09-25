Your music snob friends are having a moment

I’ll be sad to see September go. It was full of great shows from huge names like Beck and U2 and plenty of great shows from some rising acts, too. That’s where we land this week. Below are some videos from a few rising acts that maybe you’ve heard your musically inclined friends rant and rave about. I assure you, it’s not just talk—all of them are worthy of your show attendance. Thanks for a great month of shows, September.
09/26 Sylvan Esso/Helado Negro at CrossroadsKC
Okay. You get it. I like Tiny Desk Concerts… And here’s another one.
This two-piece outfit from Durham, North Carolina has put together some of my favorite tunes of the last few years. I was lucky to see them early on at SXSW and they have since blossomed, playing large venues and huge fests all around this country and others. This past spring Sylvan Esso released its sophomore album, which stands up to the great indie pop-ness of the first.
09/26 Pinegrove/Florist/Lomelda at The Bottleneck
It happens. Sometimes there is an absolutely amazing band or album out there and you just totally miss it. That happened to me with Pinegrove and their 2016 release, “Cardinal.” It was on so many “Best of 2016” lists, it feels like I should be sent to music geek detention for not noticing them until earlier this year. Pinegrove is from Montclair, New Jersey, although for the past year they’re been living on the road making piles of new fans and selling out club shows from coast to coast. I can’t think of a recent show that I’ve been more excited to catch. Check out the video or fire up Spotify and check out their breakout song, “Old Friends.”
09/27 Yes You Are pre-game concert at The K at 6 p.m., game at 7:15 p.m.
As the Royals’ season winds down, this is the final Ink Student Night of the 2017. It’s been another great year of entertaining pre-game concerts from some of KC’s best bands. Yes You Are is the final band of the season. They’ve had a song featured in the huge film, “Bad Moms,” had a spot in a Pepsi Max commercial during the Super Bowl and was recently picked up by Pepsi for their national ad campaign. Needless to say, this is some catchy and exciting indie pop music. Yes You Are is fronted by Kianna who moves around on stage the same way Lorenzo Cain does center field—never stopping! Grab your friends and head to the K for a concert and a game and give this team one last ovation in 2017.
09/30 El Ten Eleven/The Hearers/Dead Rider/Sego/Pageant Boys at recordBar
El Ten Eleven is part of the Outer Reaches festival happening this weekend at recordBar. The two day fest features Deerhoof, Lily & Horn Horse, Matches, Various Blonde and Mysterious Clouds on Friday. Saturday features El Ten Eleven (see the video), Dead Rider, The Hearers, Sego and The Pageant Boys. It’s a gathering of really interesting indie rockers— some play it straight and some of them get a little lost along the way, which just makes things more interesting. It’s an annual event and this is their best lineup yet.
10/02 Tito's Sound Machine Series: John Moreland/The Hardship Letters at recordBar
If you know me at all, in person, via Ink or my radio show on 90.9 the Bridge, you know that I don’t really turn to music for fun. I turn to it to be moved, and so often I fall in love with the music that runs you over like a steamroller. Enter Tulsa, Oklahoma’s John Moreland. His sold out show last year at recordBar was the first full, proper set of his I’ve got to catch outside of short festival sets. No exaggeration, after the show I went to the merch table and bought three albums. It’s simple acoustic music, delivered in a stripped down vulnerable way from perhaps the most unsuspecting of individuals. Pack a handkerchief and head to recordBar for a night that’s guaranteed to leave your emotions stirred.
Comments