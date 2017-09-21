How to save the chubby unicorns: Brew at the Zoo & Wine, Too [Partner]

The chubby unicorns, more commonly known as rhinos, need your help, and the Kansas City Zoo has a fun and easy way for you to contribute. The zoo’s fifth annual Brew at the Zoo & Wine, Too benefit will fundraise for rhino conservation efforts.
You’ll help the endangered rhino and experience the KC Zoo in a whole new way, with drinks from 38 local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
While the beverages may be for adults (the event is 21+), you can channel your inner child as you take in the animals on exhibit, including sea lions, penguins and a polar bear. We also heard there may even be a snake or bird wandering around…with a zoo keeper, of course.
And if drinks and animal access aren’t enough to convince you, three bands will perform live: the Greeting Committee, Honors and the Wrecks.
Beer and wine samples plus drink tickets for two full-sized drinks are included with admission.
So, what are you waiting for? The chubby unicorns need YOU.
Brew at the Zoo & Wine, Too is Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 for Friends of the Zoo members and $45 for non-FOTZ members.
