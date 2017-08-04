Want A+ style this fall? Look to details [Partner]

As fall approaches, the days of throwing on just a sundress and shades dwindle. Reading fashion magazines at the pool shifts from relaxing to distressing -- Do I have to follow thousands of trends?
With jackets, backpacks and jeans piling up on our wish lists, we reached out to the style gurus at Halls to uncomplicate our closets. Standing out and cultivating a style worth falling for has never been easier: It’s all in the details.
Menswear moment
When fall foliage and fall romance bloom, it’s time for outdoor dates. Whether you’re hiking or star-gazing, sophisticated technical fabrics can stay casual, or be upgraded with denim. Consider Patagonia, Canada Goose and other activewear to transition into colder weather. Pack a picnic in Herchel and Sprayground backpacks, and put the right foot first: Wolverine, Trask and Clarks lug soled boots grant enough support for every adventure.
Wear it on your sleeves
Say bye to tank tops. As the temp goes down, the volume goes way up with fashionably full sleeves on sweaters, tops and dresses. The bell sleeve packs so much fun frill, you’ll want to wave at everyone.
Look bomb on a budget
Bomber jackets add a sleek, seasonal edge to your summer tees. Go even cooler by amping up your individuality with customized patches. Bonus: Outerwear from brands like Available, Jack and BB Dakota can be your extra layer without all the extra cost. $100 or less keeps you snug and chic, whether you’re slaying in a chilly lecture hall, a conference room or on a crisp night out.
Get spotted
Be the most fashionable cat in the jungle with leopard print tees, sweatshirts and jackets. Labels like Cupcakes & Cashmere and Joie liven up even your most polished outfits with a wild, untamed element. Don’t just let your style speak for you, let it roar.
Dream-worthy denim
This season, denim isn’t just your go-to basic: It’s your stand-out statement piece. Top brands, like HUDSON, Citizens of Humanity and 7 for All Mankind incorporate velvet, metallic, ruffled and embroidered jeans to dress up any outfit. Heads up: From July 17 to July 20, Halls’ Back to School on the Bridge event offers 25 percent off denim and a chance to win name brand designs.
Velvet vibes
When you think of “velvet,” dramatic Christmas and NYE dresses might come to mind. Give the lush material a dressed-down feel by pairing it with your favorite jeans or opting for an unexpected hue. Green, pink and lavender velvet make up a soft rainbow you’ll want to run your fingers through -- and reach for all season long. Channeling this luxe look is easy with Halls: $100 buys you elegant pieces from 1 STATE and Très Bien. Very good, indeed.
Visit Halls for tax free weekend promotions, including discounts and a fashion show, August 4 to August 6. Celebrate Back to School on the Bridge with more sales and a chance to win Lady Gaga tickets August 25 to August 27.
Comments