Concert Chris: The biggest hip hop shows of the summer + more July music

This week’s highlights feature a wide range of talent — from hip hop acts that are crushing it to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and KC up and comers. It’s a great week to get out there and catch a concert, or, in one case, make it a doubleheader and catch a free show and a Royals game.
07/18 Blondie and Garbage: Rage And Rapture Tour at Kauffman Center
Blondie frontwoman, Debbie Harry celebrated her 72nd birthday on July 1 and the single from her band’s 11th studio album is absolute fire. Blondie and Garbage playing the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts should make for a memorable Tuesday night. At deadline, tix are shockingly still available.
07/19 Run With It at The K
Run With It is one of the hardest working KC bands around, pushing their music across this city and all over the map as well. They’re part of Ink’s Student Night and will play a pre-game concert at The K on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before the Royals play Detroit at 7:15. The concert on the outfield concourse is free with your ticket, and your student ID earns you a ticket for only $10.
07/21 The Xtraordinair$, Domineko, Lincoln Marshall and more at MiniBar
Some of KC’s best hip hop producers and emcees will be at MiniBar on Friday night for a showcase dubbed “KCulture Building (July Comets).” Domineko made a lot of new fans at this year’s Middle of the Map Fest and the Xtraordinair$ and Lincoln Marshall never disappoint.
07/22 Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert and many more at Providence Amphitheater
This will be one of the biggest parties of the summer, bringing together three of the biggest names in hip hop right now with great support, too. Gucci, Rae and Uzi have all become pop culture icons with millions of views on YouTube. It’s an evening full of hip hop starting at 6 p.m.
07/22 Instant Karma! Trying to Find My Mind EP Release/The Atomic 50s/The Bends at Revolution Records
Free show! This psych/soul/rock band from right here in KC is releasing a brand new album in a record shop —fitting, right? Programming note: Get a first listen to some tracks from the new album when Instant Karma appears on the Eight One Sixty, my weekly local music radio show on 90.9 the Bridge on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
Here’s a bigger list of shows this week:
07/18 Blondie/Garbage/John Doe & Exene Cervenka at Kauffman Center
07/18 Matthew Sweet/Tommy Keene at Knuckleheads
07/19 Run With It at Kauffman Stadium
07/19 Jimmy Webb at Liberty Hall
07/19 Steve Miller Band/Peter Frampton at Starlight
07/20 Digisaurus at the Bottleneck
07/20 Gretchen Wilson at Power & Light
07/20 Jim Gaffigan at Starlight
07/20 Shells/Jake Wells at the Riot Room patio
07/21 The Romantics/The Smithereens/Bow Wow Wow at Crossroads KC
07/21 Jason Vivone and the Billy Bats at the Phoenix
07/21 Circus No. 9/Julian Davis and the Hay-burners/3 Trails West at Westport Saloon
07/21 Jaymes Young/Matt Maeson at RecordBar
07/21 Keep/Trapper/Bedroom Wounds at Revolution Records
07/21 Steve Martin & Martin Short at Starlight
07/21 The Coathangers/The Whiffs/Residuals at the Riot Room
07/22 3Teeth at the Granada
07/22 AFI/Citizen at The Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
07/22 Godmaker/Gnarly Davidson/Hyborian at Replay Lounge
07/22 Heather Newman at the Phoenix
07/22 In the Valley Below/Flagship at the Riot Room
07/22 Instant Karma!/The Atomic 50s/The Bends at Revolution Records
07/22 Schwervon/Jeffrey Lewis at the Brick
07/22 Scotch Hollow at 4:30 at the Phoenix
07/23 Sir Sly at the Riot Room
07/23 The Marshmallow Test/Annie Oakleyes at Replay Lounge
07/25 Violent Femmes/Echo & the Bunnymen at Crossroads KC
07/25 AJ Young & AY Musik/Cedd the Lights/EEMS at RecordBar
07/25 Bent Knee at the Bottleneck
07/25 Electric Carlos/Community Center/Smallwaves at MiniBar
07/25 Social Distortion/Jade Jackson at Liberty Hall
Comments