We went to Muse at the Museum. Here's what happened.

Saturday night was filled with music, fortune telling and tasty tapas at Muse at the Museum, a first time event replacing the White Party and hosted by the Nelson-Atkins Young Friends of Art. If you weren't able to attend, or simply want to relive the night, here is a little recap:
VIP members were granted access to the event an hour early and were treated with a crown made from fresh plants, and shorter lines for the fortune tellers and food.
Guests flooded the outdoor sculpture garden, which was enhanced with a live DJ, tarot card readers and a multitude of telescopes to view the stars.
Folks brought their A-game in the wardrobe department. Notable fashion choices included a dress lit up like the night sky, and a full-body vines and flowers contraption.
As the night continued, the dancing and drinks did not dissapoint. At 10 p.m., guests were enticed with some sweet treats: Insomnia cookies, gelato from Spin Pizza and more.
This first-time event was well worth the hype. Check out more Muse memories by searching #MUSEKC.
