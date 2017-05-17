TEDxKC 2017 tickets go on sale next month — and they won’t last long

Want to go to TEDxKC 2017? Mark your calenders for 10 a.m. June 20.
That’s when tickets go on sale for the Aug. 18 event, which features inspirational talks, performances and a lawn party at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Last year, tickets to the live TEDxKC event sold out in six minutes, and a simulcast sold out a couple hours later.
Organizers of Kansas City’s annual independently organized TED event will announce this year’s speakers in the coming weeks. Last year’s diverse lineup included scientific researcher Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, artist and author Rupi Kaur, singer-songwriter Bill Callahan and sexual health activist Jess Ladd.
This year’s theme is “Perspective: Where You Stand Matters.” Exact ticket prices are TBA, but organizers said in a statement that tickets to the live talks in Helzburg Hall will cost no more than $60, and tickets to the simulcast in the neighboring Muriel Kauffman Theatre will not exceed $30.
Tickets will be sold through tedxkc.org and Eventbrite. There’s a two-ticket limit per order.
Organizers of the event, which is co-presented by the Kauffman Foundation and VML, are expecting 3,000 people. They’ll get a gift bag, an official T-shirt and access to the after party from 9 to 11 p.m., which will feature live music, complimentary beverages, art and other “experiential activities.”
