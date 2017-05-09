The best and most popular musician in the universe comes to KC

Chance the Rapper defies the norm. The best musician and most popular musician of any given moment are rarely the same person. Still, a barrage of critical accolades and corresponding commercial success have been heaped upon him.
Chance Bennett, the unassuming 24-year-old who works as Chance the Rapper, eagerly reciprocates his good fortune. He recently announced that he will donate $1 million to the public school system in his hometown of Chicago.
Actor and rapper Common recognized Chance’s unique art and generous spirit in an essay that accompanied his inclusion in a list of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2017: “Chance upends expectations about what artists, especially hip-hop artists, can do. He streams his albums instead of selling them. He makes music from an unapologetically inspiring and Christian perspective — music that transcends age, race and gender.”
Fans in the Kansas City area agree. All 18,000 tickets to the star’s concert in Bonner Springs have been claimed. Anyone not convinced by the poignant hit “Same Drugs” or “No Problem,” one of the defining songs of the summer of 2016, might have been motivated to secure their entries to the show after hearing glowing reports of Chance’s sold-out appearance at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland last year. Chance and a remarkably enterprising band performed with a choir of Muppet-like creatures.
With a history of defying expectations, Chance, a nice guy who has managed to land in first place, is likely to spring a new round of memorable surprises on a massive throng of admirers on Saturday.
The face value of tickets to the sold-out concert at ranged from $29.50 to $69.50. More info at providenceamp.com.
Concert previews by Bill Brownlee, Special to Ink
