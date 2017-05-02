First Friday gallery guide for May 5

The May First Friday weekend promises to be a busy one, with Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest, Garth Brooks, Cinco de Mayo, The Star’s Food Truck Friday and the Kentucky Derby all scheduled for the same weekend.
Here’s a quick guide to what you can catch at Crossroads galleries.
18th and Vine Jazz District
What: First Friday with music, art, dancing, storytelling and more. 4-9 p.m. May 5. Free.
Info: Paseo Boulevard to Woodland Avenue. americanjazzmuseum.org, 816-474-8463
Belger Arts Center
What: Jasper Johns (through Sept. 2).
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: 2100 Walnut. redstarstudios.org, 816-474-7316
Bredin-Lee Gallery
What: “Partir de Nuevo” by Maria Raquel Morales. 5-9 p.m. May 5.
Info: 1729 McGee. 323clay.com/maria-raquel-morales-show
Hilliard Gallery
What: “Ltst Worx” by Guinotte Wise. Opening reception, 5-9 p.m. May 5; runs through June 30. Also, “Human Form Show” (through May 27).
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: 1820 McGee. hilliardgallery.com, 816-561-2956
Jones Gallery
What: “Expressive Therapy” by Ernie Porter. Through May 26; First Friday show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 5.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
Info: 1717 Walnut. 816-421-2111
KCAI Crossroads Gallery
What: “The Performance Loom” (through May 11).
Gallery hours: 6-8 p.m. First Friday, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Info: 1819 Grand. kcai.edu/crossroads-gallery, 816-914-5394
Leedy-Voulkos Art Center
What: “Worst Show Yet” by Paintallica (through May 27), “Paintings” by Jeff Robinson (through May 27).
Gallery hours: 6-9 p.m. First Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Info: 2012 Baltimore. leedy-voulkos.com, 816-474-1919
Mid-America Arts Alliance
What: “Water Bank Boogie IV” by Susan Knight. Through June 9; First Friday reception, 6-8 p.m. May 5.
Info: 2018 Baltimore. maaa.org, 816-421-1388
Reactor Design Studio
What: “Curing” by Dylan Mortimer. 5-9 p.m. May 5.
Info: 1817 Grand. reactorkc.com/events, 816-841-3682
Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art
What: “Hall of Mirrors” by Peter Pincus and “Wall Works” by Jun Kaneko (through May 20).
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Info: 2004 Baltimore. sherryleedy.com, 816-221-2626
Studios Inc. Exhibition Space
What: “Anti-mimesis: When Life Imitates Art and Other Print Perspectives” group show (through May 22).
Gallery hours: 6-9 p.m. First Friday, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: 1708 Campbell. thestudiosinc.org, 816-994-7134
Todd Weiner Gallery
What: “The Vortex Trinity” by Miguel Rivera, Jim Sajovic and Hugh Merrill (through May 27).
Gallery hours: 5-9 p.m. First Friday, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Info: 115 W. 18th. toddweinergallery.com, 816-984-8538
Weinberger Fine Art
What: “Point of Reference” group show. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. May 4; First Friday, 5-8 p.m. May 5; runs through July 1.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday.
Info: 114 Southwest Blvd. weinbergerfineart.com, 816-301-4428
