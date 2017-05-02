Fashion, video and print media commingle at uncommon art event

Disco Turf, an event on Friday, seamlessly blended fashion, video and print into one color-splashed night.
The evening served as a debut for Kansas City Art Institute artists Anna Van Gheem, who showed her fashion line, The More Crooked Our Teeth Get; filmmaker Camile Messerley; and Sara Garrison, founder and editor of Likewise art magazine.
“When I was thinking about the designs last summer I was thinking about high school romance. It was referencing a personal story I had, but I didn’t want it to be straightforward. I just wanted it to echo that,” Gheem said.
Vulpes Bastille Gallery, 1737 Locust St., was a blur of color and motion as models glided around the room, video work by Messerley, a junior filmmaking major, was projected on the wall through the glow of red lights, and guests lounged and flipped through Issue 1 of Likewise magazine.
After Hours is Christopher Smith’s photo column exploring Kansas City at night. Send story ideas to info@inkkc.com.
