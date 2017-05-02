Ink

May 02, 2017 10:14 AM

Fashion, video and print media commingle at uncommon art event

Story and photos by Christopher Smith

Special to Ink

Disco Turf, an event on Friday, seamlessly blended fashion, video and print into one color-splashed night.

The evening served as a debut for Kansas City Art Institute artists Anna Van Gheem, who showed her fashion line, The More Crooked Our Teeth Get; filmmaker Camile Messerley; and Sara Garrison, founder and editor of Likewise art magazine.

“When I was thinking about the designs last summer I was thinking about high school romance. It was referencing a personal story I had, but I didn’t want it to be straightforward. I just wanted it to echo that,” Gheem said.

Vulpes Bastille Gallery, 1737 Locust St., was a blur of color and motion as models glided around the room, video work by Messerley, a junior filmmaking major, was projected on the wall through the glow of red lights, and guests lounged and flipped through Issue 1 of Likewise magazine.

