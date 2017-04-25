Dancing in the dark at Mosaic

There is an undeniable relationship between the the DJ and the dance floor. At Mosaic Ultra Lounge in the Power & Light District, DJ Eric Coomes feeds off the crowd and returns the energy in a constant flow of beats and hooks. There may be a purposeful lull in the volume or the drums may drop out momentarily, but that’s only to set up an infectious melody or the next big bass line that moves across the dance floor like a wave. It’s a seamless woven tapestry of sound, never stopping to let the crowd breathe.
After Hours is Christopher Smith's photo column exploring Kansas City at night.
