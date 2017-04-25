Meet the Middlers: Mystic Braves revive the sunny sounds of West Coast psychedelic pop

Mystic Braves is a five-piece from Los Angeles that plumbs rock’s pop-psychedelic era and gives it a few twists and traits of their own. The quintet comprising Julian Ducatenzeiler, Tony Malacara, Cameron Gartung, Shane Stotsenberg and Ignacio Gonzalez was founded in 2011. Since then, the group released three full-length albums, starting with a self-titled debut in 2012 and including “Days of Yesteryear,” released in November 2015 on Lollipop Records.
The music is an appealing blend of pop, garage rock and and organ-fueled psychedelic rock. Songs like “Born to Get You” and “Desert Island” recall neo-psych contemporaries like Sugar Candy Mountain and psych-revivalists like Cosmic Rough Riders. The boys look the part, too, affecting period fashion and hair styles. It all fits the summery, West Coast-vibe of their music, which is as engaging as it is instantly familiar and reminiscent of bygone days.
Mystic Braves perform Saturday, May 6, at the Brick, 1727 McGee, as part of Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest. Har Mar Superstar, Illphonics, Bonelang and the Creation Factory are also on the bill.
Middle of the Map tickets
A variety of ticket options are available for Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest, May 4-6: A three-day pass is $75, a three-day VIP pass is $125. A Thursday pass is $20. Friday and Saturday passes: $35 for general admission, $65 for VIP. Jason Isbell and De La Soul headline Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available now at middleofthemapfest.com.
