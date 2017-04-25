Want to know what’s next in music? Look to Swedish synth-pop

Little Dragon makes life easy for pop music prognosticators. The prescient Swedish group has provided accurate forecasts of pop music trends for more than a decade. Illuminated by the glowing vocals of Yukimi Nagano, each of Little Dragon’s releases has been about five years ahead of its time. Little Dragon’s previews of what’s coming next in pop, R&B and dance music have been uncannily accurate.
Released earlier this month, Little Dragon’s momentous fifth release, “Season High,” sounds like a sneak peak of the pop landscape of 2022. Cautious listeners needn’t feel queasy. Little Dragon’s songs contain relatable reference points for listeners who aren’t entirely comfortable with the concept of time travel. The opening track, “Celebrate” sounds like a futuristic homage to Prince. “The Pop Life” builds on the icy shimmer of New Order. “Should I” is akin to Janelle Monáe’s forward-thinking pop.
Better known acts have taken advantage of Little Dragon’s visionary insights. The members of Gorillaz and De La Soul are among the musicians who have benefited from collaborations with Little Dragon. Appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month demonstrated that Little Dragon’s pioneering dance music continues to translate well in a live setting. Abjo, a stylish producer from San Diego, will set the tone for Little Dragon’s prophetic funk on Saturday.
Tickets to the Granada concert are $28 in advance at thegranada.com.
Concert previews by Bill Brownlee, Special to Ink
Comments