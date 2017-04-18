From the editor: Meet Ink’s Advisory Board

Earlier this month, Ink celebrated its ninth birthday.
Over the years, we’ve expanded our footprint beyond our weekly print magazine, reaching and meeting young Kansas City audiences at inkkc.com, on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and at Ink events. We’re so grateful for the support.
Now we’re using that support to help shape Ink’s evolution. In November, marketing director Nicole Kube and I invited groups of forward-thinking, driven young people to design-thinking ideation sessions where we asked how we might do a better job. These groups also helped us create prototypes for new products.
A few key insights arose from these early gatherings. Probably most important is that content alone cannot define Ink. We must also be involved in building and fostering a strong and engaged community.
So we’ve invited some of these local leaders to form the first Ink Advisory Board, a group that communicates regularly and meets monthly to discuss what’s happening in Ink and to hear what matters to its members.
For example, at our meeting last week this group gave feedback on prototypes for a new e-newsletter, helped plan a big new signature event and brainstormed ways for Middle of the Map Fest to benefit a local nonprofit.
We’re prepared to make some bold changes to reimagine what Ink can do for our community. We’ll keep you informed about the changes as the Advisory Board progresses. We’re proud to serve you, and please know that as an Ink reader, you are key to our plan.
If you have ideas for Ink or would be interested in participating in future projects, please contact me at jennifer@inkkc.com.
Comments