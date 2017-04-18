Mastodon: Fast, hard and just the way you like it

Mastodon creates the sort of stupendous rock that provides an ideal soundtrack for lazing in a smoke-filled room while staring intently at blacklight posters and lava lamps. It’s no accident that the scenario evokes the 1970s. The Georgia band doesn’t attempt to hide its enormous debt to legendary heavy rock acts like Led Zeppelin.
Mastodon’s sound may be rooted in the past, but it clearly resonates with the rock audience of today. “Emperor of Sand,” the group’s seventh studio album, was the top-selling album in the United States during the week of its release earlier this month.
The band is responsible for an inordinate number of the biggest and best rock riffs of the last 20 years. The new single “Show Yourself,” one of its most accessible songs, continues the resounding tradition. Mastodon will unveil a slightly less abrasive but no less imposing attack at the Uptown Theater on Wednesday. The unabashed showmen usually display appropriately trippy videos and plenty of breakneck head-banging during their auspicious performances.
Two noteworthy acts open the show. The Eagles of Death Metal, the campy band that survived the Bataclan terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, is the subject of a new documentary directed by Colin Hanks. The evening will begin with a burst of metallic instrumental experimentation by the esteemed Chicago-based trio Russian Circles.
Tickets to the Wednesday, April 26, concert at the Uptown Theater are $32.50 in advance at uptowntheater.com.
