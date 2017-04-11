Meet Caamp, a guitar/banjo duo getting much indie-folk love on Spotify

There is nothing campy about Caamp, a folk duo from Columbus, Ohio, comprising Taylor Meier on guitar and lead vocals and Evan Westfall on banjo and harmony vocals.
The childhood buddies started playing together as high school freshmen. After their first project folded, Meier and Westfall continued on as Caamp (the extra “a” was added for the sake of easier internet searches).
In March 2016, they released their self-titled debut on Square Roots Records. It’s a collection of 10 songs that showcase Meier’s soulful, raspy vocals — Ray LaMontagne seems to be a heavy influence — lively interplay between guitar and banjo and lyrics that tell stories.
Some of them are dark and ominous, like “All the Debts I Owe,” which includes the verse: “Remember the thing I told you, three years two moons ago? / Promise I’ll be right behind you / But you’re gonna die if you don’t hit the road.”
The duo has developed an audience online: Two tracks from “Caamp” — “Ohio” and “Misty” — are approaching 1 million hits on Spotify. Highly recommended for fans of LaMontagne and Bon Iver.
Caamp performs Saturday, May 6, at the RecordBar as part of Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments